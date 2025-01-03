7 Ways Golf’s Etiquette Should Be Updated To Reflect Modern Life

The game would lose something very important if all forms of etiquette were totally disregarded. Abiding by certain unwritten rules on and off the course is something we should always look to promote. However, as with most things in life, you need to move with the times.

In general, the game is doing a pretty good job in this regard, whether it’s relaxing golf dress codes or allowing the use of cell phones in the clubhouse. It depends on where you play, of course. Whilst some venues have modernised, others still feel rather archaic – and every so often you’ll come across a certain situation where you find yourself shaking your head.

This happened to me recently when, after getting stuck in traffic and finding myself short of time, I made the mistake of changing into my golf shoes in the car park – something which didn’t go unnoticed. This kind of so-called etiquette, in my opinion, needs knocking on the head – as do a number of other ‘rules’.

Changing shoes in the car park tends to be frowned upon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, I admit it – I’m a serial offender. I’d been getting away with it for years too until recently. “There’s a changing room for that.” I had to bite my tongue. Hard.

Crouched down between two cars changing out of my trainers into my golf shoes, I was, as always, trying to get into my FootJoys in as quick a time as possible as if were committing the most heinous of acts. A full change of clothing – that’s different. But, come on… is this an offense that really warrants a rap on the knuckles?

No Golf Shoes In The Clubhouse

Even spikeless shoes are forbidden in some clubhouses (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Golf shoes for playing in, smart shoes for the clubhouse. It’s a bit out-dated, this, and not the vibe a lot of golfers are looking for when joining a club. Isn’t your clubhouse meant to be a place where you can feel relaxed? It makes even less sense when you consider how smart modern spikeless golf shoes are.

As for worrying about the carpet... I think we need to trust golfers to give muddy golf shoes a wipe down or use the air pressure machines before coming inside.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pace Of Play

Playing 'ready golf' can help speed up play (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Under Rule 6.4b, “farthest from the hole should play first.” However, more golfers are now familiar with ‘ready golf’, which encourages golfers to play when they are ready to go. The idea, of course, is that it speeds up play and golfers don’t find themselves taking five hours to play 18 hours – which just isn’t fun.

You will now find ‘ready golf’ specifically mentioned in the above Rule. It’s something that we should continue to promote. New golfers should be encouraged to get into good habits straight away. Being familiar with ‘ready golf’ will help pace of play and allow everyone to enjoy the game.

Relaxing Dress Codes

Does it really matter what socks people choose to wear on the golf course? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s down to the club to decide whether to allow certain types of clothing in the clubhouse and out on the course. However, as opinions and attitudes have changed, most golf clubs have relaxed their dress codes to a certain degree.

Even so, if you enter a clubhouse wearing a pair of jeans, you can still feel like you’re walking a bit of a tightrope. For some clubs, it’s still a requirement to wear golf trousers or smart pants/chinos. In time, you imagine this won’t be a thing. What looks smarter? A pair of well-fitted jeans or a baggy old pair of mustard colored chinos?

Let’s talk socks. I’m not sure where the golf world stands on socks these days. Wear long ones, short ones, white ones, black ones, red ones, knee high ones, ones that cover the ankle, low cut ones… don’t wear socks at all if that’s your thing. Just don’t have a policy on socks would be my advice

However, there is one sock rule I don’t want to see abolished: wearing long socks with tailored shorts. It’s such a comical look that we must ensure that it’s never phased out. Ever.

A quick word on caps. Where do we stand on backward caps and caps in the clubhouse? Personally, I’m not offended by either, but I can see why they should be removed in the clubhouse.

Let’s move on. In summary, progress is being made in this regard – slowly but surely. I think.

Cell Phones

Most golfers want to be able to check their phone at some point during a round (Image credit: Tom Miles)

I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve seen someone talking on the phone whilst walking down the fairway. I don’t think the use of phones needs to be legislated. However, you still see some clubs insisting that they are only used in the car park.

People should be allowed to take pictures and keep an eye on their phones for all kinds of reasons, which is something most clubs now generally recognise. I’ve yet to hear of any golf clubs struggling with a mobile phone problem.

Drop The Handshake

Is a handshake really necessary at the end of a round of golf? (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Well played, enjoyed that.” That’s suffice, no? There needn’t be a meeting of two sweaty palms after the final putt has dropped. Call me a germophobe, but I have been known to skip the customary handshake, especially when I’ve witnessed my players partners nipping behind a tree mid round.

Green Etiquette

Be very careful not to stand on someone's line (Image credit: Future)

I think golfers worry too much about standing on other players’ lines. In the days of metal spikes, it made sense. However, modern golf shoes barely make a mark on the putting surfaces.

I’ve witnessed all kinds of gymnastics performed on the greens, with players bending into some very strange positions to try and avoid stepping on a line – which doesn’t achieve much at all. If anything, it risks injury.

The seconds and minutes can all add up and slow down the pace of play. “I’m that guy who says, ‘Don’t worry about my line.’” I generally miss anyway.