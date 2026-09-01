Why Modern Golf Club Governance Needs Real Reform… Not Just Ticked Boxes

Are too many men in managerial roles and on golf club boards making all the decisions? And is it possible to create an equal, balanced club environment when only around 12% of the membership is female?

This remains one of the biggest hurdles facing golf. There is a deep-rooted sense that members simply do not like change. Just because a venue has signed up to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter does not automatically mean it creates an inclusive culture. I have visited clubs that proudly display their Charter credentials, yet have little genuine desire to attract female players because they already have queues of men waiting to join.

Even at clubs where women pay full seven-day membership fees, equality often ends at the transaction. Restrictions frequently remain regarding when women can play, alongside persistent barriers to taking on captaincies or committee positions.

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Royal Birkdale member Fiona Womack highlights the structural issue: “If women only make up 10-15% of the club, that equates to a token number on the board or on committees, creating a veneer of equality.” Her concern is that a small representation appears progressive without holding enough influence to drive decisions. “I’m fighting for change on the course; the boardroom is a bigger battle.”

Yet, when women do step into leadership, they bring the exact perspective needed to implement meaningful change. Creating clubs that genuinely welcome women and girls makes golf far more appealing to the next generation, growing membership overall.

Fortunately, some clubs are actively proving what is possible. Haverfordwest Golf Club in Wales achieved Gold Women in Golf Charter status by securing a 50% female management board and raising female membership above 20%.

Meanwhile, Henbury Golf Club in Bristol won the Women in Golf Charter Club Award at the 2026 England Golf Awards. Since signing the Charter in 2024, Henbury introduced equal weekend access, quadrupled weekend competitions open to all, and saw female board representation rise from 9% to 30%.

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At Royal Birkdale, Sharon Eales was appointed Chair of the Greens during a period when the club hosted The Open Championship, an appointment based strictly on expertise. As Womack notes: “Diversity appointments should be welcomed, but women must be equally or more qualified than their male counterparts to avoid tokenism damaging progress.”

Royal Birkdale, host venue of The Open 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Birkdale’s forward-thinking approach also saw the appointment of its first female Treasurer, fostering a culture where members expect their educated daughters' skills to be valued both professionally and within their sports communities.

Internationally, New South Wales Golf Club in Australia has embraced female leadership with Melina McCarthy and Carolyn Tatley on the board and Kate Shanks as Executive Manager. This aligns with Golf NSW’s Driving the Game strategy, where CEO Stuart Fraser outlines a vision not just to boost participation, but to reimagine golf by strengthening communities, embracing innovation, and making the sport truly inclusive.

However, as these success stories show what can be done, progress is far from universal, and driving change from within can still be an uphill battle.

Debbie Rock, the first female Club Captain in High Post Golf Club’s 104-year history, fine-tuned the beginner-to-member pathway during her tenure, yet faced significant cultural friction. Her biggest challenge at the Wiltshire club was a lack of support from senior leadership, where greater consideration was often given to the men’s captain.

8th hole at High Post Golf Club (Image credit: High Post Golf Club)

On Captain’s Day, the designated Club Captain’s Day was allocated to the Men’s Captain, leaving Debbie without one due to a "full diary." Even the honours board listed her alongside the Men’s Captain rather than simply as Club Captain.

As Rock points out: “There is only one Club Captain. The Men’s and Ladies' Captains are section captains; the Club Captain represents the whole club.” Her experience demonstrates that genuine inclusion requires changing structures, language, and traditions, not just numbers.

Nicole Wheatley, creator of the Women in Golf Awards, believes golf's deepest issue is cultural. "Golf club members don’t like change," she explains, noting that the most successful venues are often those built from scratch or transformed from failing facilities. She also points to a subtle form of resistance: accountability can temporarily alter male behaviour in the room, but male-centric banter returns the moment women leave.

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Unless the people running clubs genuinely believe equality is the right thing to do, the result is lip service rather than lasting progress. Furthermore, many women are simply grateful to play and worry that challenging restrictions might make their experience harder, leaving pioneers like Womack and Eales still fighting for basics like appropriate, shorter tee boxes.

Tradition has value, and we shouldn't dismantle everything that makes golf special. But we must build accessible, modern versions of the game alongside it. At clubs I have coached where gender sections and restricted days have been removed, I see far more working women playing weekend competitions and enjoying a genuinely balanced experience.

Being a golf club member should not be dictated by gender. Equality must exist across the board, from course design and tee access to leadership opportunities.

If your club has adopted the Women in Golf Charter, ensure the leadership genuinely believes in what it stands for. Signing a document is easy; creating a welcoming environment takes real commitment. If your club is failing to deliver on its promises, speak up. In the UK, organisations like England Golf are there to support culture change. And if your club has yet to sign up, start the conversation.

The future of golf will not be created by ticking boxes. It will be built by people willing to challenge outdated structures, recognise talent wherever it comes from, and create clubs where men and women are simply members, with the exact same rights, opportunities, and respect.