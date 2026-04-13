'The Masters Continues To Pull Away As The Most Important Tournament A Male Professional Golfer Can Win'

It was always going to be hard for the 2026 Masters to live up to last year's historic Sunday, when Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam following a rollercoaster final round.

In truth, this year's tournament didn't get close to it - and it's hard to imagine anything ever will - but it was still absolutely fascinating and as thrilling as they come.

From Cameron Young quickly snatching the early final round lead to Justin Rose taking command and falling back, Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton surging up and then McIlroy striding clear, it was what The Masters always is - the pinnacle of men's golf.

Since visiting Augusta for the first time in 2022, The Masters has been my favorite Major and the one I deem the most important. In truth, it probably always was, but that view has only grown stronger in recent years.

Sure, The Open is great and has the history and links golf.

The US Open is also historic and presents a demanding test over some of the country's greatest courses.

And the PGA Championship is...the PGA Championship. I jest, it's also got plenty of history, always has an all-star field and has created plenty of memorable moments through the years.

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But nothing comes close to The Masters. For me, at least.

There are so many reasons why I feel that way, including the mystique of Augusta National, the dozens of traditions, and the history of a single Major taking place over the same golf course since 1934.

While it is the 'newest' Major, no golf course has hosted as many Majors as Augusta National.

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The players and the fans know the iconic and picturesque course almost as well as their home club, and we know the ghosts and demons it possesses, too.

We once again got to see the ghosts of Amen Corner and Augusta National this weekend, where McIlroy, Young and Rose all surged into the lead and all went backwards each time.

Why? Because there is absolutely nothing like Augusta National and the back nine on Sunday at The Masters.

Justin Rose had just played the front nine of his life to go out in 32 but, sadly, crumbled under the pressure of Augusta on a Sunday.

He was the man you'd least expect to feel the pressure but bogeys at 11 and 12 before a three-putt par on 13 took the wind out of his sails after he was in position to finally get his shoulder in a Green Jacket.

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Young also found himself atop the leaderboard, albeit in the early stages, but couldn't pull away. The Players Champ was 12-under-par for the middle 36 holes but once things started to get very real, the putter went cold.

The exact same happened to McIlroy the day before, when leading by six strokes. He was phenomenal over the first two days, saving pars from the trees and holing everything he looked at, but Augusta is a very difficult place to hold the lead on weekends.

Leading any golf tournament is difficult, and leading a Major is completely different. Sitting atop the leaderboard at Augusta, though, is the extreme.

The pressure is like nothing else in the game. I wouldn't know what that feels like, but we've seen time and time again that anything can, has and does happen on Sunday.

From Amen Corner to the water on 15 or simply any of the undulating, lightning fast greens, danger lurks everywhere on the Georgia course and players have pictures in their mind of where it went wrong, and right, for those who came before them.

One single shot can cause a player's confidence to completely vanish and spark fear into their minds. And Augusta on a Sunday is not the place you want to be playing with fear.

I have also come to the conclusion that The Masters it the hardest Major to win.

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Some might scoff at that statement and point to the small field, which always features a number of amateurs and legends who are simply happy to make the cut. But look at the list of past winners in recent years; McIlroy, McIlroy, Scheffler, Rahm, Scheffler, Matsuyama, Johnson, Woods.

Not since 2016, when Danny Willett sealed a surprise win following Jordan Spieth's back nine capitulation, has there been a shock winner - and even he was ranked 12th in the world at the time.

Maybe it always has been, but The Masters is a big game player tournament more than any of the other three Majors. It just doesn't feel like it can be won by outsiders or upcoming contenders anymore.

Another thought I had this weekend was that it's hard to wrap your head around all four Majors rank the same, but that's just how it is. Masters and PGA Championship wins each add a '1' to your Major tally, which I don't think tells the full story.

The PGA Championship is trending down as fourth of the four Majors, having seemingly lost its identity stuck in the middle of the Major calendar and visiting courses that are more akin to regular PGA Tour venues. Should a PGA win be rated as the same as a Green Jacket? I'm not sure but the facts are it does.

I think The Masters continues to pull away as a comfortable number one to be regarded as the most important tournament a male professional golfer can win.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below.