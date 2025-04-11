I Asked AI To Predict The Top-10 Finishers At The Masters...
AI has already helped me to pick the outright winner of The Masters, so I decided to task it with finding some top-10 finish picks in time for the weekend...
Earlier in the week, I asked AI to predict the winner of The Masters in 2025, and following the conclusion of round two at Augusta National, its choice is well in with a shout for a first Green Jacket.
So, based on the relative early success of the process, I decided to task it with another important job... finding me the best Masters picks for a top-10 finish.
I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting particularly outlandish responses, but I was very impressed with the list of top quality talent it conjured in a matter of seconds...
AI Predictions For A Top-10 Finish At The Masters in 2025
1. Justin Rose
Let's kick off with the tournament leader at the halfway stage - 2013 US Open winner, Justin Rose.
An opening 65 shot him to the summit and a steady 71 kept him leading the pack as we head into the weekend, so I can completely get on board with this pick.
Rose has the experience and quality to mix it with the best around this track, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him stick around all week long.
2. Rory McIlroy
While it didn't give me an order as such within its response, AI did tell me earlier in the week that Rory McIlroy would complete the Career Grand Slam at Augusta in 2025.
With that in mind, a top-10 should be all but secured by the time we enter the back nine on Sunday, especially if he can produce anything like the quality he demonstrated during his second round 66.
I have to be honest, if the response didn't include Scottie Scheffler I might have had to reboot my computer and start again. Scheffler was a top-10 lock before the week even started, and after a bogey-free opening round he set himself up nicely.
His second round was slightly more turbulent, but in true Scottie-fashion I fully expect a Saturday 63 to lead going into Sunday.
4. Collin Morikawa
It was a very hot start for two-time Major Champion Collin Morikawa this week, before a run of costly dropped shots towards the end of round one diminished his earlier achievements.
A strong effort in round two got him back into the mix, but I worry that with the strength of player at the top of the leaderboard, a top-10 finish could be the best Collin can hope for.
Bryson DeChambeau, the Master champions that the game needs right now, has a great chance of a third Major victory heading into the weekend.
I was frustrated at the lack of Bryson DeChambeau coverage in round two, as he posted an impressive 68 to sit in second place at the halfway stage, but I was still super impressed with his five-birdie haul.
This is one of my favourite picks. Well done, my artificial friend.
6. Max Homa
Ok - this one was a bit more rogue, but I love to cheer for Max Homa as he seems like one of the good guys on tour.
A second round 70 has him set up at even par for the tournament, meaning a weekend charge could secure him a second top-10 finish at The Masters in the space of two seasons.
7. Hideki Matsuyama
It was. very smart move to pick a former Masters winner, and someone who currently sits in the top-20 of the leaderboard thanks to a very solid second round 68.
Matsuyama can blow hot and cold, but when he heats up he is unstoppable and the artificial powers that be obviously think that this weekend could be time for another Hideki heater.
8. Jon Rahm
Another past champion in the form of Jon Rahm, who needed a big Friday to rescue a dismal opening 75. While he might have hoped for slightly better than 71 on Friday, that steady effort should see him through to the weekend.
He has been in great form on LIV Golf this season, and has played well here plenty of times in the past, so don't write him off just yet.
Hovland stormed back onto the scene at the Valspar a few weeks ago, and despite a tendency to be extremely volatile with his swing in recent months, he seems to have turned a corner.
Four consecutive birdies followed by back-to-back bogeys exemplifies that sentiment perfectly, but with the chance to win a first Major Championship this weekend, he makes the list based on his immense talent and ability to conjure magical shots.
10. Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas arrives at Augusta after recently tying the TPC Sawgrass course record (62), and despite a slow start to his competition at The Masters, he is the sort of player who always has a low one in his back pocket.
Our AI predictor clearly feels Justin Thomas is about to spring into life, and with a round four scoring average of 68 on the PGA Tour this season... he might just save his best for Sunday.
