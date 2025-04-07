I Asked AI To Predict The Winner Of The Masters in 2025... Can You Guess Who It Suggested?

I absolutely love this time of year. The Masters has rolled around once again and we all are treated to the majestically beautiful Augusta National for one whole week. Trying to pick the winner in the first Major of the season has become an annual tradition of mine, but with so many factors (and betting markets) to consider it's can be tricky to land on the correct Masters picks.

With Aging Champions in The Masters field, the amount of players who can realistically win the Green Jacket is reduced considerably, but when you also consider the strength of player at the top of the board the formula for finding a winner is often quite complicated.

So, with the prevalence of AI in our day-to-day lives, I decided to entrust ChatGPT with the responsibility of tipping the winner... and it went for someone I have already picked as my favourite to win The Masters.

I Asked AI To Predict The Winner Of The Masters in 2025 – Here's Who It Picked...

In the modern world of ultra-convenience, AI has become useful in assisting with everyday tasks like finding recipes, suggesting ideas for your next TV show to binge or helping you to plan your next holiday - but asking it a simple question like 'who will win The Masters in 2025?' has corroborated my feelings about the chances of one particular player. Below, I have shared ChatGPT's response to that very question...

"Predicting the winner of the 2025 Masters Tournament is challenging due to the depth of talent in the field. While Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and World No.1, is a strong contender, history shows that consecutive Masters victories are rare, with Tiger Woods being the last to achieve this in 2001 and 2002.

"Rory McIlroy is also a formidable competitor, aiming to complete his career grand slam. He has shown impressive form with recent victories at Pebble Beach and The Players Championship.

"Given these factors, McIlroy's current form and motivation to secure his first Masters title could position him as a strong candidate to win this year".

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rory McIlroy was AI's pick to win The Masters in 2025... but I also tipped him last week to take the Green Jacket (Image credit: Getty Images)

While I don't believe many dedicated golf fans could argue with its logic, this seemed like a pretty superficial answer to quite a complex question. So, in the interest of understanding it's reasoning further and to ascertain whether we should be following its prediction into battle, I asked it to clarify why it thought Rory McIlroy would emerge victorious.

The response was four-fold. Firstly, it cited McIlroy's recent form again but went into a little more detail about his ability to win on tough golf courses like Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass in recent months.

Next, it explained how Rory's work with 'renowned sports psychologist Bob Rotella' has bolstered his claims for a title at Augusta National by addressing setbacks, particularly his extended Major drought.

The third point in favour of this pick was around the data, specifically that Rory McIlroy received almost a quarter of votes in super-computer simulations, second only to the tournament favorite and holder, Scottie Scheffler.

Finally, the motivation to finally complete the career grand slam was a strong factor for this selection. The opportunity to emulate the greatest players in the game of golf must be a significant motivator and source of pressure for McIlroy, but based on the three other points made above, ChatGPT believes it is now time for Rory to claim this most-illustrious accolade.

Is 2025 finally the year that Rory McIlroy will finally complete the career grand slam at Augusta National? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should I Include Rory McIlroy in my Masters Fantasy Roster?

The simple answer is, yes! AI can even help you if you are unsure who to pick for your Masters fantasy roster. In a number of different simulations that I ran on ChatGPT, McIlroy appeared in every single one - and I can't think of one reason not to include him.

The simulations also threw up other names frequently, like Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, but also included the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa and debutant Thomas Detry.

Quiz Time: The Masters Edition