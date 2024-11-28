For those of you wanting to watch more golf in 2025, then have we found the deal for you. ESPN+ is currently offering a Black Friday streaming deal of a 12-month subscription for the price of 9. This offer saves $20 on a year's ESPN+ subscription but it will expire at midnight on Cyber Monday (December 2nd). We reckon it's worth taking advantage of right now so you're set up for a full season of golf coverage over the coming year.

Specifically this gets you full, comprehensive golf coverage throughout 2025 and this includes the PGA Tour and two Major Championships, The Masters and PGA Championship. As such we'll be watching closely to see if Rory McIlroy can win the fifth Major of his career and maybe complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National in April. Or maybe he will win at Quail Hollow for the PGA in May? Then you will also get to see all the other superstars of golf like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and many, many more.

ESPN+ 12-month subscription

Was $119.99 Now $99.99 Get 12 months of ESPN+ for the price of 9 in this Black Friday streaming deal. As well as being the home of a lot of golf coverage, the channel has a wealth of other sports coverage with NFL, NHL, MLB, LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup soccer to name just a few. You also get access to a whole library of shows like 30 for 30 to boot.

We should say that this is not just a deal for new customers, it is actually available to both new and returning ESPN+ subscribers which is great to see.

For more money-saving offers, see our Black Friday golf deals article. We've got a ton of discounts on gear from Qi10, Ai Smoke, Bushnell, Pro V1s, and many more. We'll be keeping a close eye out for worthwhile offers on great golf kit over the Black Friday weekend and updating our deal round-up on a regular basis.