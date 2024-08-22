Ryann O’Toole Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The American Pro
Get to know the UCLA alum, who claimed her maiden LPGA/LET title in 2021
Ryann O'Toole finally recorded her maiden LPGA/LET title at the 2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event, which came on her 228th start. In many ways, after spending 11 years on Tour as a pro, it was a victory worth way more than $225,000.
Thoughts of retirement had crossed her mind. Those ideas have been parked, for now at least. Get to know O'Toole a little better with these facts.
RYANN O’TOOLE FACTS:
1. O’Toole, a keen sportswoman, started playing golf when she was 13 years old.
2. She attended San Clemente High School in 2005.
3. She has a long list of hobbies, including surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, wakeboarding, basketball, shopping, watching movies, and drawing.
4. Her other passion is working out, and she describes herself on her Instagram account as a “gym junky”.
A post shared by Ryann O'Toole (@ryannotoole)
A photo posted by on
5. She attended the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where she recorded 12 top-10 finishes.
6. She graduated in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in sociology.
7. O’Toole turned professional in May, 2009.
8. The American was a cast member of the Golf Channel's 2010 “Big Break Sandals Resorts” show. She finished in sixth place out of 11 golfers competing.
9. In 2011, she competed on her first US Solheim Cup Team as a captain's pick, and returned a 2-0-2 record. She also finished ninth at the US Women's Open, in what was her first Major Championship appearance.
10. In 2018, she shot a career-low 63 in the third round at the Evian Championship and finished tied sixth.
11. In 2021, she became a Rolex First-Time winner with her victory at the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
12. She had considered retiring before winning in Scotland, in what was her 228th LPGA Tour appearance.
13. O’Toole is openly gay, and has spoken about her private life previously, partly to encourage others to be true to themselves.
|Name
|Ryann O'Toole
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Born
|Agoura Hills, California
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Date of birth
|February 11, 1987
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Height
|5ft 7in (1.7m)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Turned professional
|2009
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Former tour
|Epsom Tour
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Current tour
|LPGA Tour
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Professional wins
|4
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Event
|Tour
|Winning score
|2010 Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City Championship
|Epsom Tour
|-6 (two strokes)
|2010 Falls Auto Group Classic
|Epsom Tour
|-14 (playoff)
|2011 Santorini Riviera Nayarit Classic
|Epsom Tour
|-8 (1 stroke)
|2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open
|LPGA/LET
|-17 (3 strokes)
