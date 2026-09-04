The Staggering Amount Of Money Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Could Have Made In 2026

Three PGA Tour wins and remaining a picture of consistency at the top of the men's game otherwise has allowed Scottie Scheffler to earn an extraordinary amount of money in 2026.

Not for the first time, Scheffler dominated the PGA Tour's Official Money list throughout this past season and ultimately surpassed Tiger Woods' all-time record earnings of $121 million.

Over the coming years and possibly even decades, Scheffler is likely to stretch that gap into the tens of millions.

But it's not just the 30-year-old who stands to benefit, having already benefitted greatly to this point. Scheffler's family, coaches, wider team and certainly his caddie Ted Scott may well also enjoy a small slice of the pro golfer's success.

Throughout the pro game, it is commonly accepted that caddies earn 10% of a player's tournament prize money from a win as a bonus. Similarly, if the player ends inside the top-10 or possibly even the top-20, the looper could take something like a 7-8% bonus.

Meanwhile, a made cut could easily see a golfer's assistant collect a 5% bonus on top of the weekly or even annual fee they are collecting regardless. However, it's important to note that each partnership's agreement is different, so no one really knows the precise details of a caddie's pay check.

Apparently, not even Scheffler knows what he pays Scott. Speaking on an episode of Pardon My Take back in 2024, Scheffler discussed his relationship with money following one of many lucrative seasons to date.

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He said: "It’s been a fun year. I don’t really think about the money that much. At the end of the day, I’m just playing golf and the money is just a gift on top of that.

"We have a girl that helps us pay bills because I’m basically a child and can’t keep track of that stuff.

"She quickly took over that job and texts me at the end of each week saying. 'Hey, this is how much we’re paying Ted.' I’m like, 'That’s great.'"

Nevertheless, using the information we have available and the common practice in golf, we can make a reasonable and educated guess on how much Scott might have seen in 2026 through bonuses.

The three wins alone would have generated more than $1.5 million in additional cash while Scheffler's own bonus money via the FedExCup may have tacked on another $3.3 million if 10% of each was shared with his experienced looper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking into account 17 other results from the season which generated either a 7% bonus or a 5% bonus for Scott, the caddie's overall earnings almost reached a staggering $6 million in 2026.

For context, Scott's potential bonus total of $5.88 million would see him place 25th on the PGA Tour's Official Money list for this past season.

It also leaves him around $337,000 behind LPGA Tour leader Nelly Korda, who has won four times - including two Majors - so far this term.

Below is a full breakdown of Scheffler's results for the full season, including bonus payouts, as well as Scott's potential takeaway from each tournament.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CADDIE EARNINGS 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Result Tournament Prize Money Possible Percentage Caddie Bonus Pay Win The American Express $1,656,000 10% $165,600 T3rd WM Phoenix Open $439,680 7% $30,777.60 T4th AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $877,500 7% $61,425 T12th Genesis Invitational $415,000 5% $20,750 T24th Arnold Palmer Invitational $157,000 5% $7,850 T22nd The Players Championship $271,250 5% $13,562.50 2nd The Masters $2,430,000 7% $170,100 2nd (playoff) RBC Heritage $2,160,000 7% $151,200 2nd Cadillac Championship $2,160,000 7% $151,200 T14th PGA Championship $364,762 5% $18,238.10 3rd CJ Cup Byron Nelson $710,700 7% $49,749 T12th The Memorial Tournament $401,800 5% $20,090 T4th US Open $920,882 7% $64,461.74 2nd (playoff) Travelers Championship $2,160,000 7% $151,200 Missed Cut Genesis Scottish Open $0 0% $0 T4th The Open Championship $827,500 7% $57,925 2nd 3M Open $959,200 7% $67,144 Win FedEx Cup Bonus Money $10,000,000 10% $1,000,000 Won FedEx St Jude Championship $3,600,000 10% $360,000 T12th BMW Championship $426,260 5% $21,313 Win FedEx Cup Bonus Money $23,000,000 10% $2,300,000 Win Tour Championship $10,000,000 10% $1,000,000 TOTAL $63,937,525 Row 22 - Cell 3 $5,882,585.94