The Highest Prize Money Earners In Men's Golf In 2026

There is still some way to go until the men's golf season winds down for the year.

While the LIV Golf season wrapped up in August at its Indianapolis event, the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall is yet to conclude, and the business end of the DP World Tour season is upon us.

Despite plenty of golf to come before the men's game heads into a more relaxed period to close out the year, we now have a good idea of which players will end the year as the biggest prize money earners.

One thing is certain - no one will be able to catch World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. He tops the list with $30,937,525 in prize money alone (and plenty more in bonus money).

That huge sum came courtesy of a host of high finishes, including three victories. The most recent of those earned him his biggest single tournament payday of the year, when he won $10 million at the Tour Championship.

Scheffler’s tally is almost $9 million more than his closest rival, Jon Rahm.

It was another hugely successful year for the Spaniard in what has now been confirmed will be his last LIV Golf season.

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Rahm won twice on the way to clinching the Individual Championship for the third consecutive season. With more prize money earned on the DP World Tour and at the three Majors where he made the cut, his prize money stands at $22,008,240.

Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf Individual Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who has had a brilliant season is Matt Fitzpatrick. He won three times on the PGA Tour and took that excellent form to the DP World Tour, claiming victory at the FedEX Open de France. As a result, his prize money for the season stands at $15,629,177.

The second-highest LIV Golfer on the list is Bryson DeChambeau, who won twice on the circuit in 2026.

His form largely didn't carry over to the Majors, with three missed cuts. However, he finally reminded everyone of his ability on one of the game's biggest stages when he contended at The Open, eventually finishing T14

The $234,325 DeChambeau won at Royal Birkdale, combined with his LIV Golf prize money, brought in overall earnings of $15,388,296.

Cameron Young is fifth on the list, with earnings of $15,068,482 helped by some strong finishes in Majors and wins at The Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship.

A resurgent Wyndham Clark has three wins in 2026, including his second US Open title, for which he won $4.5m, taking his total prize money to $14,661,436.

Wyndham Clark won the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann has achieved some strong results on LIV Golf, the DP World Tour and at the Majors in 2026, and as a result he has claimed prize money of $12,923,008.

Right behind him is Rory McIlroy, who has only won once in 2026 so far, but what a win it was, claiming his second consecutive Masters title to help him to overall prize money of $12,423,253 so far.

McIlroy, along with Fitzpatrick and Rahm, is also set to play a big role in the conclusion of the DP World Tour season, with the Play-Offs just around the corner. As a result, they have the opportunity to add to their tallies before the year is out.

One player who won’t be in the Play-Offs this season is Viktor Hovland, but he’s still had a lucrative year, with earnings of $11,734,459, helped by victory at the Travelers Championship.

Viktor Hovland has had a lucrative season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucas Herbert, who claimed his first two LIV Golf titles in 2026 and finished T6 at The Open, is 10th on the list with prize money of $11,594,033.

For many players in the upper echelons of the list, there were other huge payouts. For example, Scheffler earned a one-off bonus payment of $23m for finishing top of the FedExCup standings.

The player who finished second in the FedExCup standings, Matt Fitzpatrick, didn't do badly either, earning $13m in bonus money to add to his tournament prize money haul.

Lucas Herbert won twice on LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Rahm, he helped himself to a bonus payout of $6m thanks to finishing top of the LIV Golf individual standings, with DeChambeau claiming a one-off payment of $3,000,000 for placing second, and Niemann banking another $1,000,000 for finishing third.

The LIV Golfers on the list will also have earned additional money through team performances.

In 2026, LIV Golf introduced a separate $2.3m prize pool at regular events to reward players on the three leading teams, alongside prize money invested in the franchises.

However, those additional payments have not been included in the rankings below, which are based on individual tournament prize money.

Here are the 20 players who have earned the most individual tournament prize money in the men's game in 2026 so far, excluding season-long bonuses and team earnings.

The 20 Highest Prize Money Earners In Men's Golf In 2026