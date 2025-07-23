My 11-Year-Old Son Didn’t Like Golf… But Have I Stumbled Across The Answer?

It’s something a lot of parents dream of: teaching their children golf and introducing them to the sport they have enjoyed themselves for many years. We don’t like to wish time away, but we allow ourselves to look forward to the day when they can join us on the fairways.

I think I’m close to giving up, or least parking that dream. The junior set of Fazr golf clubs that I purchased from American Golf for my son’s sixth birthday continue to sit in the garage, collecting dust. There are actually spider webs forming between the little headcovers. It’s a really sad sight.

I’ve done my best to encourage my son to get into the game. I’ve taken him for a few lessons; he’s played interactive games on the range; we’ve played footgolf; he’s been to The Open Championship; I’ve bought him kids golf equipment and clothing; and he’s attended a group lesson with his school.

Despite all this, he has no enthusiasm for it. The fact is, most of these activities were done under duress and accompanied by tantrums. I’ve had enough. If the lad can’t see the joy in whacking a little white ball in the air, there’s really no point in forcing it on him. As someone said to me recently, “Maybe it’s a sport he’ll discover later on in life.” I hope so.

Why Has Golf Been Such A Hard Sell?

Not all young children will enjoy a day at the golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was probably too optimistic of me to think that I could get him hooked simply by taking him to The Open. Most people remember the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017 for Jordan Spieth’s duel with Matt Kuchar (and the former’s driving range drop). I remember it for a toilet incident (he was three) and lots of tears.

I know I'm not alone, because I've talked to a lot of other parents. You see lots of happy kids on the TV swinging plastic clubs, but for every excited little one wildly hacking away, there are a dozen more screaming, kicking off and demanding to go home.

Despite various attempts to pique his interest over the years, I’ve found golf to be a pretty hard sell. For starters, it’s hard. It always has been, of course, but I’m sure children used to have a bit more patience. One fresh air shot and that’s it. “I’m bored.” Maybe it’s just my experience.

I went to watch his school taster session at Formby Hall Golf Resort, where Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Norman Marshall runs the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Norman is constantly telling me that lessons “have to be fun” for kids. “Kids love playing on gaming devices. Why? Because they are so compelling.” Don't I know it.

Well, this session looked fun to me. I watched a lot of games - kids hitting targets and having races. There was nothing too technical going on. This wasn’t rocket science: just introduce a plastic club and ball. Plant the seed.

Golf lessons that focus on having fun can help (Image credit: Getty Images)

So I was disappointed when he returned home and didn’t ask me to dust off his Fazr 7-iron and driver. “Fancy going to the range?” I asked him the day after. “Do we have to?” he replied.

Sadly, I don't think we'll be playing golf together any time soon, unless I have success with my latest cunning plan.

Is watching TV is the answer?

You could get more of of their attention watching golf in the evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

I believe that I might have stumbled upon the answer: watch more golf on television together. Late at night. Living in the UK, the timing is perfect, with most of the tournaments on the PGA Tour coming to a close around bedtime.

We can lie there - after reading homework has been completed, of course - and watch sport for half-an-hour or so past bedtime. It’s not ideal, what with sleep being important and everything, especially for kids, but it works.

“Who's that?” he asked me recently when we were tucked up watching the Travelers Championship. It was Rory McIlroy. He has lots to learn, but I was encouraged by his concentration, especially late at night; he was actually engaged and asking a lot of questions. Good questions, too, like 'Why did he hit the ball in the sandy thing?'

I’m convinced this is the best way to encourage him to pick up golf at some stage. In the evening, when he knows that the only way of staying up late is to watch golf with his dad... this is my opportunity. Eventually, he's going to start enjoying what he sees.

His Nintendo Switch is off (and hidden). He has no other distractions. Given the choice, he'd rather be watching MrBeast on YouTube or the best Mo Salah goals, but he knows that for 30 minutes or so on a Friday or Saturday evening (plus the occasional school night), it's golf or nothing.

Time will tell whether or not this really has the desired effect, and he finds himself wanting to actually play the game. For now, I'm cautiously optimistic.