7 Reasons Why Golf Is Good For Your Mental Health

As a recent R&A campaign tells us – “Golf is good for you.” A Swedish study within the governing body’s 2020 Golf and Health report concluded that golfers live an average of five years longer than non-golfers. The full Golf and Health report showed, through various scientific studies, that golf improves both physical and mental health.

We know that golf can be a frustrating sport, one that can be mentally challenging in several ways, but it’s also mentally stimulating for a variety of reasons and that stimulation can help to counter mental health problems, from depression to degenerative conditions. Golf can be played either socially or competitively in a wide variety of formats to suit differing requirements. It can be therapeutic by delivering a focus on which to concentrate or simply by being a relaxing pastime. Here we consider 7 reasons golf is good for your mental health.

It's Sociable

Golf offers a great chance for a chat (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key attribute golf possesses is that it’s inherently sociable. From planning an outing with friends or family, preparing in the car park or clubhouse to heading onto the course or other playing arena, golf offers the chance to talk, to compare notes on the game and on life generally – basically to enjoy the company of others who share an interest.

If you play golf on course, you have four hours or so to talk, to laugh, to share thoughts or problems, even maybe just to enjoy some companionable silence. Even when not actually playing, golf can be sociable – Most golf facilities have a busy shop or reception where there’s a chance to catch up on the latest news. Then the clubhouse provides a key hub for golfers and social visitors to eat and drink, to meet for group activities or just for a pint or a coffee.

There are few sports that offer such a broad range of options to socialise.

It’s Exercise

Keep running up that hill (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Exercise releases endorphins and golf delivers a prolonged hit of low-level exercise – Four hours of walking and swinging a club is good for you physically and that’s refreshing mentally.

It’s a sport that players of all ages can enjoy meaning exercise is available, whether you’re eight or 88. As you age, becoming less physically active can be damaging to mental health so continuing to play golf and maintaining a level of physical fitness is important to staying strong mentally.

Being Outside In Nature

The 16th at beautiful Hankley Common (Image credit: Jason Livy)

Not only is it useful to soak up some good old Vitamin D, but it’s also just highly therapeutic to spend time in green spaces, to breathe fresh air and to feel the breeze on your skin.

Golf is generally played in quiet, natural settings where grass, trees and shrubs abound, where birds sing and animals find homes. It’s just quite simply, good to spend time outdoors. It reduces stress and anxiety.

Providing a focus

Golf keeps the mind off other distractions (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Golf requires concentration and it can be a good distraction from everyday concerns. It’s a difficult sport and one that asks for a dedicated approach and skills in problem solving.

Whether you’re working on your game at the range or trying to compile a good score on the course, your brain will be exercised.

For golfers suffering a degenerative mental condition, the sport can help to provide a focus to keep the brain active. It can also trigger positive memories as long-time golfers recall the physical movements necessary to play the game.

A sense of achievement

There are many "little wins" to be enjoyed (Image credit: Tom Miles)

No matter what level you play golf at, the game offers the chance to experience a sense of achievement. For golfers starting out, getting the ball airborne, playing your first hole, holing an unlikely putt – these are wins that can deliver a positive feeling. For those more experienced, mastering a type of shot, making a birdie, breaking 90, winning a club event… There are many and varied ways to achieve within golf and that is great for mental health.

It's Therapeutic

The satisfaction of hitting balls (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take golf back to its absolute nuts and bolts, or bats and balls perhaps is more appropriate; the basic activity is therapeutic – Hitting a little ball with an awkwardly shaped stick takes some practice, but when you’ve got the knack, it’s rather addictive. Go to your local range and you’ll see a row of people happily knocking balls off into the far, or even near, distance. The game is satisfying and that is great therapy.

Patience and Resilience

Perseverance is key (Image credit: Getty Images)

As suggested above, golf is hard and can be frustrating. But learning to deal with the more challenging aspects of the game can be good for your mental fortitude. Golf teaches that with patience, something can be achieved. Don’t get angry, don’t get down, just persevere. Golf’s difficulty is one of the sport’s great strengths. If one can learn to face the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune that golf throws out, it can be of benefit off the course when it comes to accepting the inevitability of life’s rough and the smooth.