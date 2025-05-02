Do You Hit Short Putts Too Hard? I Did... But Then I Tried This Simple Formula For Success
Missing a short putt is infuriating, so why put yourself through the trauma? Instead, try this formula for success from inside four-feet and roll them home!
Andrew Jones
We all know that short putts can make our break a round of golf, and with the 2025 golf season now in full swing this is not the time to be floundering on the greens.
Competitive rounds are back underway, you've invested in one of the best putters of 2025 and you've combed through the best putting tips and drills to get yourself ready... but, there is one problem. You still can't seem to hole short putts!
Whether it's because you are determined to never leave another putt short, or you are struggling a bit with the putting yips, this simple formula from PGA Professional Andrew Jones will help you to find increased success from inside four-feet...
Do You Hit Short Putts Too Hard? Try This Simple Formula...
There is an age old debate between amateur golfers on whether you should hit short putts dead-weight or firm, but whatever your style I am confident you can learn something from Andrew's helpful guidance.
With almost 35-years experience as a professional, Andrew Jones has helped countless students to improve their putting, covering everything from how to grip a putter to holing more putts under pressure.
After turning professional in 1991, Andrew served as Assistant Pro at Royal Cinque Ports from 1993 until 1998, before spending three years as Head Pro at Lydd Golf Club. He remains in Kent and, after a spell as the Director of Coaching at Sene Valley, is now the Club Professional at Walmer & Kingsdown Golf Club.
1. Weigh It All Up
I’m often asked how firmly you should hit short putts and it really depends on how brave you are, how things are going in your round, whether it’s uphill, downhill or sidehill and how much break there is.
I’ve set myself up one of each here and the real key is that you shouldn’t be hitting them all at the same pace.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
2. Uphill And Downhill
The straight uphill one I would look to hit pretty firm with a fairly brisk tempo, keeping the line nice and straight. For the straight downhill one, I would be a little more cautious, so would probably look to smooth out my tempo a little.
On these ones, you’re trying to ‘feel’ the ball into the hole a little more and let gravity take its course.
3. Sidehill Putts
On the tricky left-to-righter, you must choose between being brave, keeping the ball inside the hole and adding a little more pace or allowing a little more break with less pace.
For right-to-left putts, I would use my usual putting pace – not quite falling in front edge but rolling in to the centre. Any firmer and you risk the dreaded accelerating lip-out that could end up further away!
GM says:
It might help to read the advice of two PGA professionals on how to read greens when putting.
Bonus Tip: Want To Lower Your Handicap? Try This On The Greens..
As Golf Monthly's deputy editor, Joel Tadman, points out in this informative video - there is something that every amateur golfer (particularly high-handicappers) can do on the greens to reduce their handicap...
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
How Many Short Putts Does The Average Amateur Golfer Miss?
According to the latest Shot Scope data, the average amateur golfer misses four out of ten putts from three- to six-feet.
When you break the data down by handicap index, the importance of holing out from short range becomes very apparent and shows a clear correlation between improving in this area and reducing your handicap.
|Header Cell - Column 0
0 hcp
5 hcp
10 hcp
15 hcp
20 hcp
25 hcp
3-6ft
76%
67%
65%
59%
55%
48%
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Andrew JonesTop 50 Coach
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I Prefer Playing Golf At Home With My Friends Than On Tour - I Just Love Golf For Golf Not Just For Making Money And Stuff'
Mel Reid got some great insight from Charley Hull during their walk and talk at the Black Desert Championship, including on why she prefers playing golf at home with friends to out on the LPGA Tour
-
Up Your Golf Shoe Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From Puma's Sale Right Now
Deals Hit the fairways in style with a pair of the best golf shoes from Puma, these 5 golf shoe deals will have you looking pristine this summer
-
How Many Of These Boxes Do You Tick Before Hitting The Golf Ball? (Any Less Than 4 Could Be Costly)
If these four crucial steps aren't a consistent part of your pre-shot routine, you will be costing yourself shots and valuable progress towards a lower handicap
-
Thomas Bjorn Shares An Invaluable Scoring Tip He Learned From Tiger Woods
Thomas Bjorn shares a superb tee to green masterclass, including some invaluable scoring advice from Tiger Woods, in a bid to help you improve on the course
-
I Had No Idea It Was This Easy To Hit Draws And Fades... You Have To Try This Foolproof Formula Now
When Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott shared this simple formula with me, I could not believe how easy it was to draw and fade the golf ball... you have to try it!
-
Sandy Lyle Shared 3 Top Tips With Us Prior To Winning The Masters in 1988... And They Could Still Save You Shots 37 Years Later
The 1988 Masters Champion shared his expert tips in the January 1988 issue of Golf Monthly, but they are still absolute gems for amateur golfers to this day...
-
Are You More Accurate Than The Average Amateur Golfer? Peter Finch Can Help You Hit More Fairways In 2025
There is no better feeling than striping one down the middle of the fairway, but many amateurs struggle with accuracy. Peter Finch has four pro tips to help...
-
Are You A Victim Of This Destructive Golf Swing Fault? Let Me Help You Fix It Before You Tee It Up This Weekend
An overswing in golf is a destructive habit which can cost us precious shots on the golf course, but PGA Pro John Jacobs has a quick fix to get us game ready...
-
Do You Struggle With Distance Off The Tee? Try This Quick Fix To Make 2025 Your Biggest Golf Season Yet
Struggling with distance off the tee could be a major reason why your handicap isn't coming down or your scores aren't improving, but our quick fix can help...
-
Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Lesson: Master Slopes And Transform Your Short Game Today
Seve's forgotten bunker lesson, from Golf Monthly's August 1983 issue, could hold the secret to better bunker play and supercharging your short game this season