Do You Hit Short Putts Too Hard? I Did... But Then I Tried This Simple Formula For Success

We all know that short putts can make our break a round of golf, and with the 2025 golf season now in full swing this is not the time to be floundering on the greens.

Competitive rounds are back underway, you've invested in one of the best putters of 2025 and you've combed through the best putting tips and drills to get yourself ready... but, there is one problem. You still can't seem to hole short putts!

Whether it's because you are determined to never leave another putt short, or you are struggling a bit with the putting yips, this simple formula from PGA Professional Andrew Jones will help you to find increased success from inside four-feet...

Do You Hit Short Putts Too Hard? Try This Simple Formula...

There is an age old debate between amateur golfers on whether you should hit short putts dead-weight or firm, but whatever your style I am confident you can learn something from Andrew's helpful guidance.

With almost 35-years experience as a professional, Andrew Jones has helped countless students to improve their putting, covering everything from how to grip a putter to holing more putts under pressure.

Andrew Jones Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Professional After turning professional in 1991, Andrew served as Assistant Pro at Royal Cinque Ports from 1993 until 1998, before spending three years as Head Pro at Lydd Golf Club. He remains in Kent and, after a spell as the Director of Coaching at Sene Valley, is now the Club Professional at Walmer & Kingsdown Golf Club.

1. Weigh It All Up

I’m often asked how firmly you should hit short putts and it really depends on how brave you are, how things are going in your round, whether it’s uphill, downhill or sidehill and how much break there is.

I’ve set myself up one of each here and the real key is that you shouldn’t be hitting them all at the same pace.

Set up this drill to practice short putts with different slopes and breaks (Image credit: Tom Miles)

2. Uphill And Downhill

The straight uphill one I would look to hit pretty firm with a fairly brisk tempo, keeping the line nice and straight. For the straight downhill one, I would be a little more cautious, so would probably look to smooth out my tempo a little.

On these ones, you’re trying to ‘feel’ the ball into the hole a little more and let gravity take its course.

3. Sidehill Putts

On the tricky left-to-righter, you must choose between being brave, keeping the ball inside the hole and adding a little more pace or allowing a little more break with less pace.

For right-to-left putts, I would use my usual putting pace – not quite falling in front edge but rolling in to the centre. Any firmer and you risk the dreaded accelerating lip-out that could end up further away!

Bonus Tip: Want To Lower Your Handicap? Try This On The Greens..

As Golf Monthly's deputy editor, Joel Tadman, points out in this informative video - there is something that every amateur golfer (particularly high-handicappers) can do on the greens to reduce their handicap...

How Many Short Putts Does The Average Amateur Golfer Miss? According to the latest Shot Scope data, the average amateur golfer misses four out of ten putts from three- to six-feet. When you break the data down by handicap index, the importance of holing out from short range becomes very apparent and shows a clear correlation between improving in this area and reducing your handicap.