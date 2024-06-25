When And Where Are The Majors In 2025?

While another year of fascinating Major championships across the men's and women's game - which has seen first-time winners, records broken, and unparalleled drama - is yet to conclude, attention is already turning to what 2025 might be able to offer at each of its nine host venues.

As well as those courses which are mainstays in the fabric of their respective tournaments, there will be many returning for their latest week in the spotlight as well as multiple layouts welcoming the world's best for the first time next year.

In the men's game, players will be looking to emulate the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau in lifting one of the four world-famous trophies. Meanwhile, the top female players will endeavour to follow in the footsteps of Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso, and Amy Yang - each of whom recently won a Major.

Amid the uncertainty involved in the men's game in particular, many of the key details behind the upcoming showpiece events have been set in stone for some time now. Let's take a look at when and where each of the Major championships will take place in 2025.

When And Where Are The Men's Golf Majors In 2025?

THE MASTERS

Where: Augusta National, USA

When: April 10-13

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters is the only men's Major which takes place at the same venue and - with one notable exception in 2020 - at around the same time each year. Since 1948, the first high-profile championship on the calendar has generally finished on the second Sunday of April, kicking off a hotly-anticipated summer of golf.

In 2025, The Masters will take place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 10-13 and Scheffler will attempt to slip on a third Green Jacket at a course which has felt increasingly like home in recent seasons.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Quail Hollow Club, USA

When: May 15-18

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quite the opposite to The Masters, the PGA Championship's date has moved around through the years, switching between August and May before settling on the week before Memorial Day in the US since 2019.

It is set to host its second PGA Championship in 2025 after its first run in 2017 was won by Justin Thomas - who claimed his maiden Major ahead of Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, and Louis Oosthuizen.

Rory McIlroy - who narrowly missed out on a fifth Major at the 2024 US Open - will be looking forward to this one more than most as he has scooped four Wells Fargo Championships on the PGA Tour at the Charlotte, North Carolina site.

US OPEN

Where: Oakmont Country Club, USA

When: June 12-15

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 125th US Open will be hosted by Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania for the 10th time in its history during 2025. No other venue has welcomed the USGA's premier championship more often with 52 courses having had the honor in total.

Some of the most famous names in the world of golf have tasted success there, including Dustin Johnson, who triumphed the last time the US Open was held at Oakmont in 2016.

The course is arguably most famous for its church pew bunkers across the third and fourth holes, while it also has large, undulating, and lightning-fast greens for players to contend with.

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland

When: July 17-20

(Image credit: Kevin Markham)

Closing out the men's Major season will be The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. One of 14 venues to have hosted The Open in its 150 tournaments, 2025 will mark only the third time Royal Portrush has welcomed the world's best to its iconic links, with a 68-year gap between its first and second championships.

Shane Lowry was a worthy and popular winner last time in 2019, with McIlroy hoping he can join his great friend in his home land with the second Open Championship victory of his career.

When And Where Are The Women's Golf Majors In 2025?

THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: The Club at Carlton Woods, USA

When: N/A (Likely April)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The exact date for 2025 is yet to be released, but - traditionally - the opening women's Major of the year has taken place in late March or early April. However, in 2023, it moved to the second half of April for the first time.

That coincided with a shift in location, with The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas taking over from Mission Hills Country Club in California and the famous Poppie's Pond welcoming in the triumphant player after the final putt had been holed.

Poppie's Pond still exists, only in a different iteration with 'gator netting around the side, just to be sure of no unwelcome visitors.

US WOMEN'S OPEN

Where: Erin Hills Country Club, USA

When: May 29 - June 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A new venue for a US Women's Open, Erin Hills Country Club in Wisconsin - 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee - will host the 80th edition of this prestigious Major in 2025.

Erin Hills opened in 2006 and has welcomed three USGA championships, as well as a U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links tournament in 2008, including the 2017 US Open - won by Brooks Koepka.

A course which can be stretched out to a mind-blowing 8,000 yards, if desired, its max distance in competition was 7,741 for Koepka's victory. Next year's championship will likely be around 1,000 yards shorter, but Erin Hills has extended the teeing grounds on five holes and changed some bunkering to give the USGA more flexibility over its design.

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: PGA Frisco, USA

When: June 19-22

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frisco in Texas - the new headquarters for the PGA of America - is host to Fields Ranch East golf course at PGA Frisco, the site for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2025.

Having already hosted the 2023 Senior PGA Championship - won by Steve Stricker - PGA Frisco - which only opened its golf courses in 2022 - is also in line to welcome the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships. It is also expected to become a Ryder Cup host site at some point in the future.

THE AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Evian Resort Golf Club, France

When: N/A (Likely July)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 championship takes place July 11-14, while the 2025 date has not yet been published. Although the date remains unclear, the Evian Championship is one of two Women's Majors that sticks to the same location each year.

Evian Resort Golf Club is a par-71 layout in south-east France that overlooks Lake Geneva in Switzerland. It underwent an $8 million renovation in 2012-13 after strong criticism from several players and is now greatly respected among tour pros and amateurs alike.

Originally established in 1994, the Evian Championship was the final Major to be co-sanctioned by both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour in 2013. The Evian Championship has moved between June, July, and September dates before finally settling back in July, where it is expected to pop up once more in 2025.

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN

Where: Royal Porthcawl, Wales

When: N/A (Likely August)

(Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

Another championship with no set date just yet, the AIG Women's Open will be played at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in south Wales - likely as the final Major of the season in August 2025.

The beautiful Links layout has hosted two Senior Open Championships throughout its history and will welcome the best female golfers in the world for the very first time in 2025 for what will be the 49th edition of the Women's Open.