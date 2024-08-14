PGA Tour Announces 2025 Schedule
The 39-event 2025 PGA Tour season includes eight signature events and begins in January with The Sentry
The PGA Tour has revealed details of the 2025 season, which marks the second year since the schedule was revamped and will encompass 39 tournaments.
Like the 2024 season, it is a calendar year schedule, with the action getting underway in the week beginning 30 December with The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.
That is the first of eight signature events scheduled for the year, with the others being February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational the following month, the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, the RBC Heritage in April, the Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo Championship) in May, the Memorial Tournament at the end of that month and the Travelers Championship in June.
Of those events, only the Memorial Tournament is in a different place in the schedule to 2024. This year, it was held between 6 and 9 June, directly before the US Open, but in 2025 it will take place the week beginning 26 May, with the RBC Canadian Open filling in the slot before the third Major of the year.
The change comes after comments made by Jack Nicklaus, who hosts the Muirfield Village event, before this year’s tournament. He revealed he had agreed to a temporary switch as "a favor" to the PGA Tour but admitted he had been in conversation with commissioner Jay Monahan about ensuring the event was put back in its traditional time slot after Memorial Day at the end of May.
That has now happened, which will also likely go down well with many players, including Scottie Scheffler, who admitted "there was definitely a bit of a fatigue aspect" to an off-week at the Pinehurst No.2 Major, after it came directly after his win in the Memorial Tournament.
As expected, the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship, retains its position in March, while the 39-tournament season includes 18 full-field events and five additional events
Like in 2024, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be the Wyndham Championship, which takes place the week beginning 28 July, with the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, being held the week after, and finishing with the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship later in August.
Also like this year, the season will conclude with the FedEx Cup Fall section of events, which finalizes top 125 eligibility for the 2026 season. The schedule for that section of the season will be announced at a later date.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “The new schedule and competitive changes introduced in 2024 were significant steps toward creating the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans and players.
“Fields were significantly stronger across the board, while the signature events provided fans more opportunities to see the PGA Tour’s best competing head-to-head.
“As we enter the second year of this reimagined schedule, one thing remains a constant - winning on the PGA Tour continues to rank among the most difficult and rewarding accomplishments in sport. We are grateful to the entire membership, especially our Player Directors and Player Advisory Council, as well as our tournaments and partners.”
Below is the confirmed 2025 PGA Tour schedule.
PGA Tour 2025 Schedule
- December 30 - January 5 – The Sentry
- January 6-12 – Sony Open in Hawaii
- January 13-19 – The American Express
- January 20-25 – Farmers Insurance Open
- January 27 - February 2 – Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- February 3-9 – WM Phoenix Open
- February 10-16 – The Genesis Invitational
- February 17-23 – Mexico Open
- February 24 - March 2 – The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- March 3-9 – Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 3-9 – Puerto Rico Open
- March 10-16 – The Players Championship
- March 17-23 – Valspar Championship
- March 24-30 – Texas Children’s Houston Open
- March 31 – April 6 – Valero Texas Open
- April 7-13 – The Masters
- April 14-20 – RBC Heritage
- April 14-20 – Corales Puntacana Championship
- April 21-27 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- April 28 – May 4 – CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- May 5-11 – Truist Championship
- May 5-11 – Myrtle Beach Classic
- May 12-18 – PGA Championship
- May 19-25 – Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 26-June 1 – Memorial Tournament
- June 2-8 – RBC Canadian Open
- June 9-15 – US Open
- June 16-22 – Travelers Championship
- June 30 - July 6 – John Deere Classic
- July 7-13 – Genesis Scottish Open
- July 7-13 – ISCO Championship
- July 14-20 – Barracuda Championship
- July 14-20 – The Open
- July 21-27 – 3M Open
- July 28 - August 3 – Wyndham Championship
- August 4-10 – FedEx St. Jude Invitational
- August 11-17 – BMW Championship
- August 18-24 – Tour Championship
- TBC - FedEx Cup Fall Schedule
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
