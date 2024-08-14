PGA Tour Announces 2025 Schedule

The PGA Tour has revealed details of the 2025 season, which marks the second year since the schedule was revamped and will encompass 39 tournaments.

Like the 2024 season, it is a calendar year schedule, with the action getting underway in the week beginning 30 December with The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

That is the first of eight signature events scheduled for the year, with the others being February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational the following month, the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, the RBC Heritage in April, the Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo Championship) in May, the Memorial Tournament at the end of that month and the Travelers Championship in June.

The Genesis Invitational is one of eight signature events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of those events, only the Memorial Tournament is in a different place in the schedule to 2024. This year, it was held between 6 and 9 June, directly before the US Open, but in 2025 it will take place the week beginning 26 May, with the RBC Canadian Open filling in the slot before the third Major of the year.

The change comes after comments made by Jack Nicklaus, who hosts the Muirfield Village event, before this year’s tournament. He revealed he had agreed to a temporary switch as "a favor" to the PGA Tour but admitted he had been in conversation with commissioner Jay Monahan about ensuring the event was put back in its traditional time slot after Memorial Day at the end of May.

Jack Nicklaus's request to have the Memorial Tournament return to its traditional place in the schedule has been honored (Image credit: Getty Images)

That has now happened, which will also likely go down well with many players, including Scottie Scheffler, who admitted "there was definitely a bit of a fatigue aspect" to an off-week at the Pinehurst No.2 Major, after it came directly after his win in the Memorial Tournament.

As expected, the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship, retains its position in March, while the 39-tournament season includes 18 full-field events and five additional events

Like in 2024, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be the Wyndham Championship, which takes place the week beginning 28 July, with the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, being held the week after, and finishing with the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship later in August.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will start with the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also like this year, the season will conclude with the FedEx Cup Fall section of events, which finalizes top 125 eligibility for the 2026 season. The schedule for that section of the season will be announced at a later date.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “The new schedule and competitive changes introduced in 2024 were significant steps toward creating the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans and players.

“Fields were significantly stronger across the board, while the signature events provided fans more opportunities to see the PGA Tour’s best competing head-to-head.

“As we enter the second year of this reimagined schedule, one thing remains a constant - winning on the PGA Tour continues to rank among the most difficult and rewarding accomplishments in sport. We are grateful to the entire membership, especially our Player Directors and Player Advisory Council, as well as our tournaments and partners.”

Below is the confirmed 2025 PGA Tour schedule.

PGA Tour 2025 Schedule