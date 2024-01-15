What Is The Curtis Cup In Women’s Golf?

Over the past 92 years, the Curtis Cup, which is co-organised by the United States Golf Association and The R&A, has grown into arguably the most prestigious event for women's amateur golf.

Renowned female golfers such as Dame Laura Davies, Catriona Matthew, Stacy Lewis, Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang, previously competed in Curtis Cups, gaining valuable knowledge and experience before stepping into the professional ranks.

What Is The Curtis Cup?

The Curtis Cup is the namesake of sisters Harriet and Margaret Curtis, two prominent American amateur golfers from the early 20th century, who aimed to foster international friendships in women's golf. They generously donated a silver bowl trophy for a match between players representing the USA and GB, with the inscription "To stimulate friendly rivalry among the women golfers of many lands."

Originally limited to USA and GB amateur golfers, the Curtis Cup expanded in 1958 to include players from Ireland. The inaugural match took place in 1932 at Wentworth Golf Club, where the American team emerged victorious and has since dominated the competition. Of the 42 contests, USA have won 31 matches, GB&I have won 8, and just three matches have ended in a tie.

USA's Stacy Lewis, who holed the match winning putt at the 2008 Curtis Cup, poses with the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Is The Format?

The Curtis Cup follows a three-day format, featuring 8 players. The first two days consist of three foursomes and three fourball matches each day, while the final day includes eight singles matches, totalling 20 points at stake. Like the Solheim Cup, a point is awarded for a match win and half a point for a tied match after 18 holes. In the event of an overall tie, the current holder retains the cup.

Standout Matches

In the modern era there have been some thrilling encounters with matches going down to the wire such as the one at Formby Golf Club in 2004 when the US narrowly defeated GB&I 10 - 8.

At the 2010 Curtis Cup at Essex County Club in the United States, the US team trailed after the first day but rallied in the singles to secure a dramatic comeback victory 12.5 - 7.5.

It was a historic win for GB&I at Nairn Golf Club, Scotland in 2012, defeating the US 10.5 - 9.5 for the first time since 1996.

Charley Hull, a member of the GB&I Curtis Cup team in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curtis Cup Results 2004-2022

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Venue Winning Team Score 2022 Merion Golf Club, Pennsylvania United States 15.5 - 4.5 2021 Conwy Golf Club, Wales United States 12.5 - 7.5 2018 Quaker Ridge Golf Club, New York United States 17 - 3 2016 Dun Laoghaire Golf Club, Ireland GB&I 11.5 - 8.5 2014 St Louis Country Club, Missouri United States 13 - 7 2012 Nairn Golf Club, Scotland GB&I 10.5 - 9.5 2010 Essex County Club, Massachusetts United States 12.5 - 7.5 2008 St Andrews Links, Scotland United States 13 - 7 2006 Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Oregon United States 11.5 - 6.5 2004 Formby Golf Club, England United States 10 - 8

When And Where Is The Next Curtis Cup?

The upcoming 43rd edition of the Curtis Cup will take place at the esteemed Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire from 30 August to 1 September 2024.