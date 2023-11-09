10 Essential Women's Winter Golf Items

We tend to adopt a more military approach to winter golf when conditions are challenging because often this is the only way we can continue to play two days in a row. A precise line of clubs drying out against the radiator in the hallway and gloves balanced on top of grips, isn’t winter golf great?! Here are my suggestions for the products you shouldn't be without and those that make winter golf more appealing.

Waterproofs

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Sounds obvious, but without a decent set of waterproofs you will be miserable after just a few holes in wet conditions. It's worth having a few practice swings in the shop to ensure you can swing freely and that they are easy to put on in a rush if caught out on the course.

Not a fan of waterproof trousers? Try trousers that bead away moisture and can double up and keep your legs warm like the adidas Cold Ready fleece-lined trouser, a brilliant all-rounder, and you'll find you'll use them for more than just golf over the cold months.

Winter Gloves

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

When rain comes down it often comes down hard. A pair of gloves from brands such as FootJoy or MacWet that get tackier the wetter they get are the only way to really get a grip in torrential rain and stay in control of your swing.

Another winter essential is a pair of thermal gloves. Find the right pair that offer warmth as well as a decent grip and you’ll live in these gloves for everything including dog walking, driving and going out on an icy night. Most are smart and usually black, so they will go with everything.

Spiked Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

When conditions get slippery underfoot, I won’t go on a golf course without spikes in my golf shoes. Fresh spikes should be a go-to for anyone this winter. Plus, some funky coloured ones will brighten up the soles (literally) of darker winter shoes and give much better traction in wet conditions. You are less likely to slip over and you can wind up more effectively, giving you greater control and more power. If over 85% of tour pros wear spikes then you should too.

Golf Boots

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Golf boots are a big favourite of mine and have also been my chosen footwear to walk the dog in as soon as rain comes down. Your ankles stay dry and warm and they look great with thermal leggings. There are some gorgeous golf boots on the market and they are usually a wider fit so leave ample room for some thermal socks.

Thermal Socks

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Keeping your toes warm in the winter is essential and there are some fantastic socks on the market including Glenmuir's ladies heat holder thermal socks. Bear in mind that most thermal socks are fairly thick so you’ll need to pair these up with a wider shoe or size up. Worth trying on winter shoes whilst wearing your winter socks.

Base Layer

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

A decent base layer including a pair of leggings and and a top are my absolute survival items when the weather gets cold and wet. So often thermal layers actually get too hot, some are fleece-lined and this can make you feel a bit too warm when the winter sunshine comes out, but when the temperature dives below freezing you’ll be glad of that fuzzy inner layer.

Many base layers on the market offer great breathability and won’t feel bulky, you also won’t cook when you step indoors as the base layer regulates your temperature. Get this layer right and you will be able to swing freely as there won’t be a need for excessive layers of clothing.

Gilet

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

There’s nothing worse than feeling restricted when you’re swinging. My perfect winter golf outfit from performance perspective is a thin base layer, a thermal lightweight jacket or hoodie, then a gilet.

Heavier weighted gilets packed full of thermal materials work wonders when temperatures dive below freezing. These may be bulkier but you can swing it easy (when it’s breezy) whilst wearing a gilet. This is possibly one of the best bits of winter kit as it adapts to the conditions presented to you mid round. Most brands offer gilets that will keep you dry in a shower. Let’s face it, if your body stays dry and warm you can handle a splattering of rain on your arms.

Headgear

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

There are so many stunning winter golf hat options, but I am also partial to a snood. Sometimes a hat can get too hot, especially with all my hair, so I often opt for just a snood.

When conditions are wet and cold a hat is essential. I highly advise wearing a baseball cap underneath your bobble hat because if you’re like me, I like the peak to act as a focusing tool. This also keeps the glare of the occasional winter sun out of your eyes.

If you suffer with streaming eyes, the moment a cold wind gets up, wearing sunglasses in the winter isn’t as mad as it sounds. Some tints are lighter than others and the polarisation helps you really see the contours of the greens and spot your ball against a grey sky or in the semi-rough.

Multipurpose Barrier Balm

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins )

Harsh winds and freezing conditions can mean only one thing for our skin - a right royal battering.

A beauty balm is an amazing lip protector and when applied to your cuticles underneath your winter golf gloves, you’ll be keeping your nails hydrated and ready for that Christmas polish. I’ve had a tube of this in my bag without fail since I started playing links golf in my late teens.

A barrier against the wind, such as Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is essential, as so many moisturisers just don’t quite hack it. Look for face products that sailors or skiers use, these sports sound far more extreme than golf, but when out in a storm for 4 hours your skin takes a hammering. Choose carefully or risk red and sore epidermis.

Insulated Water Bottle

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

A bottle that will keep your cup of tea hot all the way round will be an absolute life saver during a frosty morning on the course. Some bottles keep liquids hot all day! A hot drink can almost give you a hug at the turn when you think you can’t carry on. Take it a step further and load up a thermos with hot porridge when faced with a super early and cold morning tee time.

If you make sure you have all bases covered in preparation, then you’ll not just get through a winter of golf, you’ll come out the other side glowing and feeling like you didn’t miss out. You can enjoy winter golf, the fair-weather golfer is a woman I no longer know.