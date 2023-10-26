Adidas Women's Ultimate 365 Tour WIND.RDY Fleece Hooded Jacket Review
Carly Frost takes this winter hooded jacket offering from adidas for a spin...
If you're looking for a really warm golf jacket then look no further. The Wind.Rdy Fleece is perfect for those blustery winter days. Stay warm and swing freely in this stylish hooded jacket.
-
+
Really warm winter jacket
-
+
Trendy styling
-
+
Versatile on and off course
-
-
Not fully waterproof
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The hoodie has very much been an on-trend item with many of the best golf hoodies visible on the men’s tour for the last few seasons, so it’s nice to see the casual style finally filter down into the women’s game.
There are several hooded items in the adidas women’s autumn/winter 23/24 apparel range and this one is definitely my favorite. The hood on the jacket is generous in size to allow you to wear it over the top of one of the best golf beanies on a really cold day. It’s also got side toggles so that you can pull it in tight to really trap the warmth and keep your head dry.
I love how warm this jacket is. The fleece lining is snuggly soft against the skin and keeps you cosy on the coldest days. The outer shell lining of the jacket is also made from a super soft recycled material fabric that feels nice to touch. As with many of the best lightweight golf jackets, it has a generous fit that allows total swing freedom and it’s nice to see that they’re accommodating the plus size woman with the size and shape too.
The handy double-sided pockets on the front of the jacket allow you to slip both hands inside to keep your fingers warm. With their lovely fleece lining they’re a great go-to if you haven’t already got a pair of winter mitts on. They also zip up so if you want to store your tees safely inside without them falling out you can.
The jacket has a longer than average length for added protection from the elements. Surprisingly this doesn’t make it feel bulky when you swing and thanks to a hidden drawstring toggle cord inside you can actually make this pretty tight, which I personally prefer as I don’t like jackets that bag as they interfere with the putting stroke.
For more rain protection, also take a look at our buying guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf vests.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
- Joe FergusonStaff Writer
-
Odyssey Golf And YouTube Stars Good Good Collaborate With New Putters
The YouTube group signed a deal with Callaway at the start of 2023 and will release their second limited-edition product together
By Ben Fleming Published
-
McGinley Confident The Open Will Be Heading To The Republic Of Ireland
Paul McGinley thinks the Open going to Portmarnock now has "more chance of happening than not" and says the course is as good as anything on the current rota
By Paul Higham Published
-
Seven-Handicap YouTube Star Defies Odds To Complete Hole-In-One Challenge
YouTube star and CEO of gaming organisation 100 Thieves 'Nadeshot' achieved the feat in little over an hour having rented out a course to put his skills to the test
By Ben Fleming Published