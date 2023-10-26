Adidas Women's Ultimate 365 Tour WIND.RDY Fleece Hooded Jacket Review

The hoodie has very much been an on-trend item with many of the best golf hoodies visible on the men’s tour for the last few seasons, so it’s nice to see the casual style finally filter down into the women’s game.

There are several hooded items in the adidas women’s autumn/winter 23/24 apparel range and this one is definitely my favorite. The hood on the jacket is generous in size to allow you to wear it over the top of one of the best golf beanies on a really cold day. It’s also got side toggles so that you can pull it in tight to really trap the warmth and keep your head dry.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I love how warm this jacket is. The fleece lining is snuggly soft against the skin and keeps you cosy on the coldest days. The outer shell lining of the jacket is also made from a super soft recycled material fabric that feels nice to touch. As with many of the best lightweight golf jackets, it has a generous fit that allows total swing freedom and it’s nice to see that they’re accommodating the plus size woman with the size and shape too.

The handy double-sided pockets on the front of the jacket allow you to slip both hands inside to keep your fingers warm. With their lovely fleece lining they’re a great go-to if you haven’t already got a pair of winter mitts on. They also zip up so if you want to store your tees safely inside without them falling out you can.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The jacket has a longer than average length for added protection from the elements. Surprisingly this doesn’t make it feel bulky when you swing and thanks to a hidden drawstring toggle cord inside you can actually make this pretty tight, which I personally prefer as I don’t like jackets that bag as they interfere with the putting stroke.

For more rain protection, also take a look at our buying guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf vests.