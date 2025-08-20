The 45-Hole Golf Resort With Both Premier And Championship Courses

The golf

Premier: par 71, 6,517 yards

Championship: par 73, 7,018 yards

Arderne: par 31, 1,916 yards

I had played the Championship course here 11 years ago so on this visit tackled the short Arderne nine-holer as a warm-up, then the Premier course a short drive up the road early next morning. The Arderne is compact and pretty with mostly tiny greens that are handsomely protected by testing slopes.

The short Arderne course is a real test of accuracy in places (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The Premier layout eases you in before really coming alive on the 4th, which drops steeply before turning 90˚ left up to a tricky shelf green. You stay at this lower level for two more strong holes before climbing back towards an exposed rockface beyond the green on the excellent par-3 7th.

The Premier course drops down on the 4th, 5th and 6th (pictured here) holes (Image credit: Macdonald Hotels)

Coming home, the 15th is a belting drop-hole par 3, especially from 200 yards off the right-hand tee hitting through a funnel of trees, while 17 is a lovely short hole over water.

Another view of the par-3 17th on the Premier course from behind the green (Image credit: Macdonald Hotels)

As for the Championship layout that I had played previously, this can stretch to over 7,000 yards if so desired, with many strong holes like the back-to-back, down-and-then-up par 5s on three and four.

There are splendid all-round views from the higher holes such as the 7th and 11th, while the par-3 14th, which plays to a green across a walled pond guarded by trees, is perhaps the prettiest hole you'll play here.

The par-3 14th is the signature hole on the Championship course at Portal (Image credit: Macdonald Hotels)

The hotel

Driving down through the Championship course, you get an inkling for the away-from-it-all feel this hotel, near Tarporley, possesses in abundance.

A Classic King bedroom at Portal Golf and Spa Resort (Image credit: Macdonald Hotels)

The rooms, ranging from Standard to Deluxe Suite, are well-equipped and a good size and there are very pleasant grounds to explore. The spa, gym and pool are of a high standard, while the Lounge and Bar is a great spot for pre-dinner drinks with views out over the countryside.

Pretty gardens near the health club (Image credit: Macdonald Hotels)

Salt Brasserie offers a varied and interesting menu (the stone bass was exquisite) and I was very grateful to the staff for kindly accommodating me for breakfast here following my early-morning round on the Premier course after their clear-up had already begun.

Best deal

Hot Eagle Breaks at Macdonald Portal Golf and Spa Resort offer a two-night stay with dinner, bed and breakfast plus three rounds of golf from £249pp in August 2025 based on two sharing a room, for example.



The Ryder Cup Weekend Hot Eagle Special offers a one-night stay from September 26-27, 2025 with dinner, bed and breakfast plus two rounds of golf from £164pp plus a free drink, based on two sharing a room.

For groups of nine or more, one in 12 goes free and you will get 10% off drinks. For more information on the latest Hot Eagle Breaks at Portal, visit macdonaldhotels.co.uk/portal/golf/hot-eagle-breaks.

(prices correct at time of publication in August 2025)

Macdonald Portal Golf and Spa Resort, Forest Road, Tarporley, CW6 0DJ

T: 0344 879 9048

E: enquiries@ macdonald-hotels.co.uk

W: macdonaldhotels.co.uk/portal