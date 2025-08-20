The 45-Hole Golf Resort With Both Premier And Championship Courses
Jeremy Ellwood visits the lovely 45-hole Portal Golf and Spa Resort, a Macdonald Hotels property set in the Cheshire countryside just half an hour from Chester
The golf
Premier: par 71, 6,517 yards
Championship: par 73, 7,018 yards
Arderne: par 31, 1,916 yards
I had played the Championship course here 11 years ago so on this visit tackled the short Arderne nine-holer as a warm-up, then the Premier course a short drive up the road early next morning. The Arderne is compact and pretty with mostly tiny greens that are handsomely protected by testing slopes.
The Premier layout eases you in before really coming alive on the 4th, which drops steeply before turning 90˚ left up to a tricky shelf green. You stay at this lower level for two more strong holes before climbing back towards an exposed rockface beyond the green on the excellent par-3 7th.
Coming home, the 15th is a belting drop-hole par 3, especially from 200 yards off the right-hand tee hitting through a funnel of trees, while 17 is a lovely short hole over water.
As for the Championship layout that I had played previously, this can stretch to over 7,000 yards if so desired, with many strong holes like the back-to-back, down-and-then-up par 5s on three and four.
There are splendid all-round views from the higher holes such as the 7th and 11th, while the par-3 14th, which plays to a green across a walled pond guarded by trees, is perhaps the prettiest hole you'll play here.
The hotel
Driving down through the Championship course, you get an inkling for the away-from-it-all feel this hotel, near Tarporley, possesses in abundance.
The rooms, ranging from Standard to Deluxe Suite, are well-equipped and a good size and there are very pleasant grounds to explore. The spa, gym and pool are of a high standard, while the Lounge and Bar is a great spot for pre-dinner drinks with views out over the countryside.
Salt Brasserie offers a varied and interesting menu (the stone bass was exquisite) and I was very grateful to the staff for kindly accommodating me for breakfast here following my early-morning round on the Premier course after their clear-up had already begun.
Best deal
Hot Eagle Breaks at Macdonald Portal Golf and Spa Resort offer a two-night stay with dinner, bed and breakfast plus three rounds of golf from £249pp in August 2025 based on two sharing a room, for example.
The Ryder Cup Weekend Hot Eagle Special offers a one-night stay from September 26-27, 2025 with dinner, bed and breakfast plus two rounds of golf from £164pp plus a free drink, based on two sharing a room.
For groups of nine or more, one in 12 goes free and you will get 10% off drinks. For more information on the latest Hot Eagle Breaks at Portal, visit macdonaldhotels.co.uk/portal/golf/hot-eagle-breaks.
(prices correct at time of publication in August 2025)
Macdonald Portal Golf and Spa Resort, Forest Road, Tarporley, CW6 0DJ
T: 0344 879 9048
E: enquiries@ macdonald-hotels.co.uk
W: macdonaldhotels.co.uk/portal
