Parachute Golf - Five Fabulous Drop Holes Guaranteed To Thrill
The thrill of an elevated shot from way up high down to a receptive green is a feature of these five lovely par 3s
Which golfer doesn't enjoy the feeling of standing on the elevated tee of a par 3 where everything - good and bad - is visible right in front of you? It's seldom about power, but usually far more about judging the wind, picking the right club, swinging smoothly and letting gravity do the rest. These five beauties are just a handful of the many such holes we can enjoy all over the UK&I.
The Carrick - Hole 14
This beautiful course is a combination of classic Scottish heathland with some elevated holes offering panoramic views over Loch Lomond and mountains, and holes that have a slightly more modern and American-style look and feel. The course actually sits astride the Highland Boundary fault-line which means that nine holes are in the Lowlands and nine are in the Highlands. It is named after its Canadian designer, Doug Carrick, and opened in 2007. The par-3 14th - Tappet Doon - stretches to 199 yards from the back tee and is a gorgeous short hole played down to a green surrounded by a necklace of bunkers. There are excellent views out over the loch and up to the Trossachs.
- GF: £120 (£80 resort resident, £70 Scottish)
- W: cameronhouse.co.uk
The London Club - International - Hole 12
This modern, downland course opened for play in 1993 and hosted the final Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2014. It is in the Golf Monthly Next 100 and is kept in first-class shape throughout the year. It is also one of the very best golf courses in Kent.
Opening with a terrific par 5 that works its way down to a green protected by a lake, its most memorable holes feature water including the short 8th and the beautiful par-5 13th which follows this dramatic and very scenic drop hole. The 12th has a bail-out area short and left, and the green slants meaning a back-right pin position calls for extreme bravery.
- GF: 18 holes £195-£225
- W: londongolf.co.uk
Bridport & West Dorset - Hole 6
Many not so well-known courses have a stand-out hole that warrants the green fee on its own. This is the case at this charming clifftop design on the Jurassic coast which is full of fun and interesting golf. The location came to the public eye when it featured in ITV’s Broadchurch, and although this is the oldest course in Dorset, it has moved with the times.
Its drop hole is the extremely pretty par-3 6th - Port Coombe - just 126 yards down into a lovely valley and right next to the South-West Coast Path meaning there are often spectators, not to mention moving targets. Not so long ago it was selected by Golf Monthly as one of twelve beautiful golf holes worth the green fee alone.
- GF: 18 holes £60
- W: bridportgolfclub.co.uk
Chesterfield - Hole 8
This course has been on its present site for way over a century and has evolved into an engaging and varied test of golf. There are plenty of strong and memorable holes with the 2nd and 3rd asking early questions despite running downhill.
Stroke index 18, you would be forgiven for thinking its drop hole, the 8th, might be a breeze. At just 148 yards from the back tee it is the shortest hole on the course and certainly looks welcoming enough, but there is a narrow green and there are bunkers either side to gather up anything but the perfect shot.
- GF: 18 holes £60
- W: chesterfieldgolfclub.co.uk
Sheringham - Hole 6
This lovely clifftop course is one of the best golf courses in Norfolk and offers a fine and testing contrast to the county's premier league links. Also in the Golf Monthly Next 100, its most dramatic and scenic holes come in the run from the 3rd to the 7th, the stretch closest to the cliffs.
Following the sublime par-4 5th comes a beautiful drop hole which stretches to a full 210 yards from the very back. Here, the capricious sea breeze can make a huge difference. The secret is to make sure you take enough club to clear the two bunkers protecting the front of the green.
- GF: £145 Sun-Fri
- W: sheringhamgolfclub.co.uk
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played over 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
