I Heard A Fascinating Story About Monty That Transformed A Key Part Of My Game (All It Took Was 26 Golf Balls)

A warm-up before a round of golf can not only help to prevent injury, but it can also assist you in producing your best performances on the golf course.

Sometimes I can get into my own head when shaking off the rust, especially when things don't go to plan before the round - often leading to me aimlessly machine-gunning balls at break neck speed (which is one of seven things you should never do at the range).

However, after a visit to Trump Turnberry last year, I was very interested to learn about the warm-up routine of one my golfing idols - Colin Montgomerie - and couldn't wait to try his very simple method of getting ready for the first tee.

I was accompanied on the trip by Top 50 Coach Steve North, who kindly agreed to break it down for you in the hope that Monty's wisdom could help amateur golfers to play their best golf...

Colin Montgomerie's 26-Ball Warm-Up Routine On The Range

Tips by... Tips by... Steve North Top 50 Coach Steve spent almost two decades as the St. Andrews Links Golf Academy before embarking on a new venture as the Director of Academies for Golf Saudi in late 2024. Steve has worked with an incredible number of golfers, spanning the entire ability spectrum, helping each to improve their golf. His extensive experience and expertise are revered across the industry, with plenty of golfers crediting their improvement to his coaching.

Warming up before a round of golf is crucial, but so many club golfers turn up with five minutes to go until their tee time and spend that time frantically sprinting to the first tee.

On our visit to Turnberry in Ayrshire for the Golf Monthly instruction shoot, we were told the story of Colin Montgomerie’s famous 26-ball warm-up.

The iconic venue, which has hosted the Open Championship four times on the majestic Ailsa Course, still gives out bags of balls with exactly 26 inside - paying homage to the eight-time European Tour order of merit winner.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, with a bag (or bucket) of balls, plus a few spare ones for the short-game area afterwards, this is how you should use your precious prep time before the first tee...

Colin Montgomerie walking in front of the famous lighthouse on the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly recently outlined their guide to the ultimate golf bag set up for a 10,20, and 30-handicapper, but as long as you have 14 clubs in yours, you can copy Monty before your next round.

Starting with your wedges, hit one ball with each of the 13 clubs in your bag (minus the putter), working your way up to the driver.

When you’ve hit one ball with each club, make your way back down in reverse order.

Focus on fundamentals and try not to get too bogged down in technique just ahead of a round. It’s about getting loose and nailing the basics before playing.

Monty would follow this exact routine before his round, hitting two balls with each club before heading out onto the course and showcasing his immense talent.

Has It Helped Baz?

The honest answer is... yes! Immensely, in fact.

I now feel like I have a repeatable process that I can depend on before a round. It's familiar, simple and helps me to focus my mind before the opening tee shot.

My scores have come down in recent months, as a result of a number of different factors including a tour-level golf lesson with a Top 50 Coach, but Monty's warm-up routine has also played a big part in preparing me to play my best.

The beauty is, I only have two balls with each club. That means I am fully focused on each and every shot, not giving any cheap ones away, but also if the strike isn't perfect I move on to the next club and put it to the back of my mind.

I can then revisit with a fresh perspective when that club carousels around again, with the final ball always being a closest to the pin flick with a wedge that I like to make super competitive with my playing partners.

Start as we mean to go on, aye!

The 26-ball warm-up is helping me to stay focused before my round and all the way to the first tee (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Should I Do After My 26-Ball Warm-Up?

You are almost ready to head to the first tee, but first be sure to take a few spare balls to the short-game area.

Many club golfers neglect this crucial part of their preparation, preferring a browse in the pro shop or a chat on the putting green.

Many of the most common amateur mistakes around the green can be avoided with a little extra practice, especially if you take advantage of our free short game clinic.

Set the spare balls down in tricky spots, with differing lies around the green and levels of challenge.

By giving yourself four tough short-game shots before you play, you won’t come unstuck when you’re tucked behind a bunker on the first. The idea isn’t to kill your confidence, but you’ll gain very little by going easy on yourself.