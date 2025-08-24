Fancy A Bargain? We Recommend Five Lovely 9-holers

Grange Fell

The approach to the par-4 fourth is protected by a tree and distracting views (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Founded not long after WWII and situated 400 feet up above Grange-over-Sands overlooking the Cumbrian coast, Grange Fell is an archetypal feelgood course packed with warmth and charm. Something of a family affair, its current young captain Daniel is the great-grandson of its founding father, AB Davy.

Looking down on the closing hole at Grange Fell with Morecambe Bay beyond (Image credit: Grange Fell Golf Club)

There are six par 4s of modest length with the opening pair playing a little longer due to the early climb, a par 5 that is a brute when played into a southerly breeze, and two fine short holes including the 9th which plays down to a green beside the clubhouse. Glorious views accompany you every inch of the way and the round is packed with joie-de-vivre. Run by the members, the clubhouse is a welcoming and informal place to relax at the end of your round.

GF: 18 holes £20wd, £25we

Dunnerholme

The sixth at Dunnerholme is one of those holes that on its own is worth the green fee (Image credit: Dunnerholme Golf Club)

A few miles west of Grange Fell but remarkably different in nature, the 10 holes at Dunnerholme configure to make an 18-hole round that is a proper test of links golf with two extremely distinctive and memorable holes at the far end. The 6th is a genuinely unique par 3 played from sea-level up to a green atop Dunnerholme Rock from where the 360-degree views are sublime.

The seventh green is another very distinctive hole, fronted by a drystone wall (Image credit: Rob Smith)

This is followed by a variation of the Pit Hole at North Berwick, a short par 4 whose green is hidden behind a drystone wall. Elsewhere, an invasive stream will keep you on your toes, and this all adds up to a proper test of golf in a wonderful and very different environment.

GF: 18 holes £35

Aldeburgh - River Course

The par-4 third hole on the River Course heads straight out to the Alde (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The Championship Course at Aldeburgh in rural Suffolk is a strong Top 100 test that is rightly proud to be England’s second oldest maritime heathland course. Soon to reveal some exciting changes, it is accompanied by the very attractive 9-hole River Course, just over the road and closer to the Alde.

The fourth - Redan - is the third of the four short holes (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There is no need for bunkering to protect the 4 short holes and 5 par 4s, but with its gorse, pine trees and sloping greens, it is playable by golfers of all standards as well as a fine short-game test for the lower handicapper. Completely different from the Championship Course, it is also very pretty and more than worth a game when in the area.

GF: 18 holes £34

Portmahomack

The green on the par-4 sixth - Seafield - at Portmahomack (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Formerly known as Tarbat Golf Club, this relatively short course on a promontory to the east of Tain is just a few miles across the Dornoch Firth from one of the most popular courses in the world. With its gentle undulations and relatively small greens, it has something of a hybrid links and moorland feel.

The final hole at Portmahomack is a drive-and-pitch par 4 (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

With more sea views to the Moray Firth on the eastern side, wind will often be a key factor to scoring well here. There are two par 3s at 5 and 7, with the longest of the par 4s, Sandy Banks, coming at the 3rd.

GF: 18 holes £35

South Bradford

Approaching the well-protected green on the par-3 second at South Bradford (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Surrounded by suburbia and the M606, the 9-holer at South Bradford offers an oasis of attractive, testing and fun golf. The club was founded in 1906 and moved to its current location close to the Odsal Stadium, home of the Bradford Bulls, during the First World War.

The third green is perilously close to OOB at the far end of the course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Opening with a gentle, sloping par 5, the course runs down and back up a tree-lined hillside and includes a cracking par 3 at the 2nd as well as tough par 4s at the 4th and 8th. This inclusive and friendly club offers an excellent alternative to the nearby premier league courses such as Alwoodley and Moortown.