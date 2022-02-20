Best Golf Courses In London

The territorial area of Greater London was established in 1965 and is roughly 25 miles square, or perhaps slightly more accurately circular, with Trafalgar Square pretty much at its centre. Understandably, it is extremely urban in places, but there are still plenty of parks and green spaces, including somewhere in the region of 100 golf courses. Not only is this a good number, but better still, there is a great deal of quality on offer too. This selection of 20 of the best golf courses in London represents all compass points and is hopefully a good starting point for those looking for great golf in the capital.

Royal Wimbledon

The final short hole at Royal Wimbledon, the well-protected seventeenth (Image credit: Royal Wimbledon Golf Club)

This excellent course, just 8 miles from London’s Hyde Park Corner, was originally designed by Willie Park Junior when the club relocated to Warren Farm in 1907. It had been granted its royal title 25 years previously when the secretary wrote to the Prince of Wales to request that he continue his patronage. Subsequent and substantial changes were made by Harry Colt who had been a member of the club before its move. The delightful course has evolved into a very fine and enjoyable test of golf through the heather, gorse and birch with plenty of variety. It is benefitting greatly from an ongoing and extensive upgrade by Tom Mackenzie, and is all the better for it in every way. This is undoubtedly one of London’s premier clubs as well as one of the best golf courses in Surrey. A day here is always a treat.

Read full Royal Wimbledon Golf Club review

The Addington

The signature par-3 thirteenth at The Addington before the recent extensive tree clearances (Image credit: The Addington Golf Club)

The undulating, heathland and pine-clad course at The Addington dates back to 1913 and is where Abercromby ended his days some 22 years later. Not trained as an architect, his philosophy was very visual with bunkers and greens going where his instinct dictated. The results were always eye-catching, and The Addington is regarded as one of his most attractive designs with 6 wildly differing short holes, and wooden bridges to transport the golfer over the many ravines. The course is in the midst of one of the most comprehensive renovation/upgrades of recent times and looks set to benefit hugely. It was already very distinctive and memorable, and the extensive tree clearances and restoration work is already paying dividends, transforming this characterful course into something very special indeed.

Royal Mid-Surrey

There is a raised green waiting at the end of the seventeenth hole on the JH Taylor Course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Bordering the Thames and home to two fine, easy-walking courses, the club was granted royal status in 1926 when the Prince of Wales was captain. Two European Tour events were staged here in the 1960s, and the great JH Taylor was the professional here for almost 50 years. It was he who was responsible for much of the distinctive mounding, and the main course is named in his honour. More recently, it has been sympathetically upgraded by Martin Ebert, and it is a course of great strength in depth. The Pam Barton Course is also very enjoyable; a little shorter and calling for a strategic and subtle approach.

Read full Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club review

Coombe Hill

Looking back from behind the short twelfth at Coombe Hill (Image credit: Coombe Hill Golf Club)

The gently sloping holes at Coombe Hill, not far from Wimbledon, were opened for play in 1911 and are lined by beautiful, mature trees. The whole atmosphere is remarkably peaceful for somewhere so close to the capital. There are many talking points including fast, subtly sloping greens, and the four short holes are all extremely strong, both visually and strategically. Particularly when the rhododendrons are in flower, this is a very beautiful place for a game of golf at the same time as being a challenging and fair test of golf.

Fulwell

The ninth at Fulwell is a real beauty, 162 yards over the pond to a well protected green (Image credit: Fulwell Golf Club)

JH Taylor designed both men’s and ladies’ 18-hole courses at Fulwell in 1904, five years before the opening of nearby Twickenham Stadium. Following World War II, JH Morrison took 8 holes from the outer course and 10 from the inner to create today’s testing, tree-lined challenge. There are several tough, long par 4s, dog-legs that call for careful placement of the drive, and a ditch which comes into play on the opening and closing holes as well as the par-5 5th. The same waterway opens out into an attractive pond that sits between tee and green on the very pretty short 9th. Tom Mackenzie completed an impressive upgrade in 2019 which has seen a great improvement to all of the bunkering as well as tree clearances and some new tees, and it is certainly one of the best golf courses in Middlesex.

Royal Blackheath

A hedge has to be carried on the approach to the closing hole at Royal Blackheath (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Although golf had already been played way beforehand and documentary evidence no longer exists, the formal founding of this world-famous club is believed to have been in 1608. There therefore seems no doubt that this is by some distance the oldest golf club in England. With the support of its Quad Centenary Club, the aims of which included a full renovation of Royal Blackheath, the course has been substantially upgraded in recent years by architect Ken Moodie in conjunction with tree expert John Nicholson. The easy-walking layout is greatly improved in every way, both visually and strategically, transforming it into one of the best golf courses in Kent.

Ealing

Looking back from behind the sixteenth at Ealing, 391 yards and stroke index 4 (Image credit: Ealing Golf Club)

Running over easy-walking land with the River Brent coming into play at frequent intervals, the course at Ealing was originally laid out by James Braid before a major redesign by Harry Colt in the mid-1920s. The river is a key element of Ealing’s character, coming in to play for the first time at the 4th where your tee shot must stay right before a pitch to a green that is almost completely surrounded by it. There are five short holes, albeit three of them over 200 yards from the back tees, and three par 5s which provide realistic birdie opportunities. The 6th is extremely tough, a long par 4 where most will need to lay up short of the river and rely on a pitch and putt for par. There is an element of crossover in one or two places, but this is more than compensated for by the consistently excellent greens.

Finchley

The twelfth at Finchley is a very attractive par 3 with the impressive clubhouse beyond (Image credit: Finchley Golf Club)

The course at Finchley runs round the stylish Nether Court Victorian mansion that serves as the clubhouse and almost evenly on either side of the delightfully-named Lovers Lane. It was designed by the great James Braid, and is lined by mature, attractive and very varied trees. It is also a course with plenty of risk-reward with driveable par 4s and reachable par 5s. The key to scoring here is in placement from the tee and accurate approaches to the relatively small greens. The green fee is also very welcoming for somewhere so central, and the club prides itself on its friendly atmosphere and warm welcome for all.

Highgate

The third hole at Highgate is a par 4 of 376 yards (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

The club was founded in 1904 and its course is a delightful golfing oasis in an affluent area midway between the Thames and the M25. With a number of narrow fairways, the course is not long but instead requires careful placement all the way with many of the greens offering a relatively small target. It was designed by Cuthbert Butchart of West Hill fame, and is quite undulating in places, the upside of which is plenty of character and definition. Back-to-back super-strong par 4s at the 15th and 16th offer a real sting in the tail.

Read full Highgate Golf Club review

Northwood

The pretty par-3 third at Northwood is very well bunkered (Image credit: Rob Smith)

From the slightly raised and bright and airy clubhouse, there are fine views over the course that get the adrenalin pumping on arrival. The course opens with a short par 4 and you then play the longest hole on the course, one of just two par 5s. There are also just three short holes, so its strength lies very much in a number of very fine par 4s such as the 4th, 5th, 12th and 16th. Away from the clubhouse area, it covers a large acreage, frequently changing direction, and the holes are generally very well separated by dense woodland.

Read full Northwood Golf Club review

Old Fold Manor

The closing hole at Old Fold Manor with the characterful clubhouse just beyond (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

Nestling two miles inside the junction of the M25 and the A1, Old Fold Manor is a Harry Colt design from 1910 that was used for regional qualifying for The Open from 2006 to 2010. In Colt’s day, it was very much a heathland course, but nowadays most of the rumpled fairways are separated by trees. This is one of the best golf courses in Hertfordshire and is a course of strength-in-depth rather than signature holes. It opens with six straight mid-length par 4s and is a tap-in short of 6,400 yards from the white tees. It is also renowned for its excellent but tricky greens.

The Shire London

Water is regularly in play at The Shire London, including here on the seventh (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

Golfing legend Seve Ballesteros is not so well-known for his course design, but there is no doubt that his only creation in England bears all the hallmarks of his flair and unconventional approach. The Shire London is an extremely friendly club where the emphasis is on fun. The course itself is a fascinating mix of six short holes, six par 4s and six par 5s, and there is drama all the way, climaxing at the par-5 closing hole which rises gently back up to the relaxing clubhouse via a green surrounded by a lake that is S (for Seve)-shaped. This is a course that will appeal to any golfer looking for excitement and originality.

Read full The Shire London Golf Club review

Ashford Manor

Looking back from behind the sixteenth green at Ashford Manor (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

Running over an easy-walking and compact plot of land just five miles south of Heathrow Airport, the free-draining and tree-lined par-70 course dates back to 1902. Positioning from the tee is key, and there are some particularly strong two-shotters. Unusually, three of the par 3s come in the space of four holes on the back nine. In 1905, Harold Hilton, 2-time Open champion joined the club. He was a member for 10 years, and it was during this time, in 1911, that he become the founding editor of Golf Monthly.

West Essex

The London skyline looms looking back over the first green at West Essex (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The Greater London boundary is remarkably in and out around here, so although the club is just on the outside, it is closer to the centre than many that are inside. It is near Chingford and just a few minutes drive from the M25. Its course covers an attractive and gently undulating parcel of land that borders ancient Epping Forest and was designed by the prolific James Braid. It measures a little under 6,400 yards from the back tees. In a county not so well known for its golf, West Essex is comfortably one of the best golf courses in Essex.

Read full West Essex Golf Club review

Hendon

Stroke index one, the second hole at Hendon is an excellent par 4 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The very attractive parkland course at Hendon Golf Club was designed by the great Harry Colt following earlier incarnations by 5-time Open champion JH Taylor and Harry Vardon. Despite its proximity to suburbia and the London Underground, it is a remarkably peaceful place to play and the members are renowned for their friendliness. There are two loops of nine, an inner and then an outer, and each has a par of 35 with two short holes and one long.

Read full Hendon Golf Club review

North Middlesex

The closing hole at North Middlesex is a scenic and testing par 3 (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

The short but tricky course at North Middlesex is great fun and can yield a flattering score if you manage to keep it straight. It is less than 5,700 yards despite back-to-back par 5s on the front nine, and there is an excellent climax to the round with a really tough but cracking par 3 of 224 yards. It is also an extremely friendly and lively club, and is the home of popular Tour professional Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston.

Bush Hill Park

The dangerous but very pretty approach to the penultimate hole at Bush Hill Park (Image credit: Rob Smith)

As with a number of London clubs, the first thing that impresses at Bush Hill Park is the stylish and very distinctive mansion that has been its clubhouse for the last century. There is of course far more on offer here, with its short but very pretty parkland course boasting four par 5s and no fewer than six short holes. Variety is therefore very much the name of the game, and the gentle undulations step up a gear towards the end with an exciting finish comprising back-to-back par 3s, a drive and pitch par-4 over water, and an uphill long hole to a two-tier green.

Mill Hill

The third at Mill Hill is a short risk-reward par 4 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

It would be easy to expect a course sandwiched between the M1 and the A1 to be somewhat urban and noisy. Happily, thanks to its densely tree-lined periphery and gently undulating landscape, Mill Hill is surprisingly peaceful and rural. While playing, the closest you get to being aware of the traffic is on the par-3 2nd, a lovely short hole over water. Thereafter, you work your way up and down the course on both nines, each of which has plenty of interesting and challenging holes. A round here represents very good value.

Muswell Hill

The sixth at Muswell Hill is the first of the three par 5s (Image credit: Rob Smith)

After a back-and-forth opening three holes, this gently undulating parkland course really takes off from the 4th where a fairway bunker prompts you to play right. The next is a strong par 3 played from a slightly elevated tee, and the 6th is a characterful par 5 played down into a valley where a hedge and a ditch await. On the back nine, the long 11th sweeps down into the valley before climbing the other side, and the 12th is a pretty par 3 where a burn and stately trees provide all the protection it needs. The closing four holes are all strong two-shotters.

Dulwich & Sydenham Hill

The attractive par-3 ninth at Dulwich & Sydenham Hill, just 143 yards from the back tee (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Just five miles as the raven flies from the Tower of London, this is a relatively short but very pretty course that had strong early architectural input from Tom Dunn, Willie Park Junior and then Harry Colt. It opens with a long downhill par 3 which shares ground with the closing short par 4, and there are plenty of interesting and quite varied holes all the way. There are attractive short holes at the 9th and 14th, and the friendly clubhouse has fine views down over the course and up over London’s ever-changing skyline.

There are, of course, plenty of other courses dotted all over this area that are more than worth a game. And it is also worth noting that just a short drive outside Greater London, there are four Top 100 golf courses inside the capital’s M25 perimeter; the magnificent St. George’s Hill and the two very fine courses at Walton Heath in Surrey, and The Grove in Hertfordshire. Pop just outside the M25 and there is a terrific collection of further Top 100 and Next 100 golf courses. London and its surrounding areas are indeed very well endowed with golf of a remarkably high calibre.