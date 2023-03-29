Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info

(Image credit: Future)

Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Key Information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Address Auchterarder, Perthshire, PH3 1NF. Phone Number +44 (0)1764 290 030 Website gleneagles.com (opens in new tab) Email playground.planners@gleneagles.com (opens in new tab) Green Fees £275 a round high season; from £80-£200 at other times of year Visitor Times No stated restrictions Par 72/71 Slope Rating 145 (Blue), 141 (White), 137 (Yellow), 133 (Green), 136 (Women's Green), 128 (Women's Red) Opened 1993 Designed by Jack Nicklaus

Golf Monthly Verdict (Image credit: Getty Images) The Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup course has matured and been worked on extensively. The dramatic Ochil Hills and Ben Vorlich, provide a stunning backdrop. It’s a fabulous, stadium-style layout with a moorland feel. It’s been a test for the best professionals but is also highly enjoyable for the average golfer. REASONS TO PLAY GLENEAGLES GOLF RESORT PGA CENTENARY COURSE – Walking in the footsteps of Ryder and Solheim Cup legends – Beautiful views to the hills – A selection of very well designed holes, asking for a strategic approach Rankings UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2023/24 - 100

In late September 2014, the greatest show on planet golf was played out amid the beautiful surrounds of the Perthshire countryside. The PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles hosted a thrilling Ryder Cup that was won by the home side - Jamie Donaldson firing an approach shot to a foot to seal the victory for Paul McGinley's team. Then, five years later, the Centenary Course was the venue for an even more thrilling finish to a team event. With her final putt as a competitive professional Suzann Pettersen snatched the Solheim Cup from under the noses of team USA.

The Centenary course was host to the European Tour’s Johnnie Walker Championship some 15 times, and the tournament provided invaluable feedback in the planning for the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cups, so brilliantly hosted by Gleneagles.

Jack Nicklaus designed the Centenary course and it opened for play in 1993, though at the time it was known as the Monarch’s. Over recent years, the course has undergone a number of changes to perfect the test presented to the world's best and those lucky regular amateur golfers who get the chance to play. Firstly, alterations were made under the guidance of David McLay Kidd, then Jack Nicklaus himself provided further consultation. Nicklaus has described it in the past as the finest piece of land he has ever had the chance to work on as a course architect.

The dramatic Ochil Hills and Ben Vorlich, provide a stunning backdrop to the Centenary course. It’s a fabulous, stadium-style layout with a moorland feel, in keeping with the other great courses at Gleneagles – the King’s and Queen’s. The Centenary provides an excellent, and varied, test for professional golf but, from forward tees, is also highly playable and enjoyable for the average player.

What The Top 100 Panel Said

Chris Boakes Golf Monthly Top 100 Panellist

Although the PGA Centenary could be described as a beast from the back tees it has been sympathetically designed all inclusive to provide enjoyment for any handicap ability. It is clear to see why the PGA Centenary has hosted the world’s best professional match play events in the Ryder and Solheim Cups. The course plays exceptionally fair and will arguably favour the better golfer with an eye for strategic play and good course management. There are many memorable holes from the point of solid golfing design, but the par 5 9th closing really teased my senses. The approach to the green over water for big hitters to get home in under regulations is very tempting.

Sue Mawhinney Golf Monthly Top 100 Panellist

Immense and impressive course in the Scottish highlands. Women have 2 tee positions - the red and green and men have 4 tee positions altogether, A great test no matter what your standard of golf. Beautiful condition with fairways that feel like carpet to walk upon. Great attention to detail including diamond shaped fairway markings on many holes. Majestic views were throughout the course, particularly from elevated areas. Birds of Prey, deer, pheasants and baby pheasants, and an assortment of other birds and animals were to be seen.

Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Location

Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Green Fees

Swipe to scroll horizontally April 2023 - round / day £120 / £180 May 2023 - round / day £170 / £255 June 2023 - round / day £220 / £330 July to September 2023 - round / day £275 / £450 October 2023 - round / day £170 / £255 November 2023 - round £100 December 2023 - round £80

Book online via the resort's website (opens in new tab)

Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Scorecard

Best Courses Near To Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course

(opens in new tab) GLENEAGLES KING'S COURSE James Braid’s long-revered Perthshire masterpiece enjoys quite simply one of the most majestic settings for golf in the UK&I. The King’s course, which opened in 1919, carves through the pine trees, rising and falling over the springy moorland turf. It may not be the longest, but with blind shots, humps, hollows and sloping greens, it definitely rewards precise and considered play.

(opens in new tab) GLENEAGLES QUEEN'S COURSE

It may be a relatively short track by modern standards, but the Queen’s delivers a complete test of golf. It’s long been a favourite at Gleneagles and works over recent years have greatly enhanced what was already a tremendous course in terms of both aesthetics and playability. Set on the high ground of the Gleneagles Estate, the views are phenomenal.

For more of the best Scottish courses, check out our guide to the best golf courses in Scotland.

Best Places To Stay Near To Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course

The world-famous five-star resort is set in 850 glorious acres and embraces the best of old-world French chateau-style class and 21st century standards. The beautiful grounds were inspired by Capability Brown, while dining options range from the Strathearn, The Birnam and Andrew Fairlie’s restaurant, to the informality of Auchterarder 70 in the clubhouse (Gleneagles' first telephone number!). It is simply a superb place to stay.

Located in Auchterarder, the closest town to Gleneagles, Cairn Lodge is a charming Victorian hunting lodge with free WiFi and free parking. It offers luxurious accommodation and a restaurant specialising in seasonal dishes. Spacious and elegant, with a flat-screen TV, each room benefits from a modern en-suite bathroom.

Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Gallery

Image 1 of 5 1st (Image credit: Getty Images) 18th (Image credit: Getty Images) 5th (Image credit: Getty Images) 9th (Image credit: Getty Images) 16th (Image credit: Getty Images)

HISTORICAL TOP 100 RANKINGS UK&I

2023/24 100

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a handicap to play at Gleneagles? The golf resort does not ask for a handicap certificate and has multiple teeing grounds on each course to suit players of varying standards.