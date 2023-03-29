Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course is a modern, inland design with nods to the great traditions of Gleneagles.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Key Information
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Address
|Auchterarder, Perthshire, PH3 1NF.
|Phone Number
|+44 (0)1764 290 030
|Website
|gleneagles.com (opens in new tab)
|playground.planners@gleneagles.com (opens in new tab)
|Green Fees
|£275 a round high season; from £80-£200 at other times of year
|Visitor Times
|No stated restrictions
|Par
|72/71
|Slope Rating
|145 (Blue), 141 (White), 137 (Yellow), 133 (Green), 136 (Women's Green), 128 (Women's Red)
|Opened
|1993
|Designed by
|Jack Nicklaus
Golf Monthly Verdict
The Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup course has matured and been worked on extensively. The dramatic Ochil Hills and Ben Vorlich, provide a stunning backdrop. It’s a fabulous, stadium-style layout with a moorland feel. It’s been a test for the best professionals but is also highly enjoyable for the average golfer.
REASONS TO PLAY GLENEAGLES GOLF RESORT PGA CENTENARY COURSE
– Walking in the footsteps of Ryder and Solheim Cup legends
– Beautiful views to the hills
– A selection of very well designed holes, asking for a strategic approach
Rankings
UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2023/24 - 100
In late September 2014, the greatest show on planet golf was played out amid the beautiful surrounds of the Perthshire countryside. The PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles hosted a thrilling Ryder Cup that was won by the home side - Jamie Donaldson firing an approach shot to a foot to seal the victory for Paul McGinley's team. Then, five years later, the Centenary Course was the venue for an even more thrilling finish to a team event. With her final putt as a competitive professional Suzann Pettersen snatched the Solheim Cup from under the noses of team USA.
The Centenary course was host to the European Tour’s Johnnie Walker Championship some 15 times, and the tournament provided invaluable feedback in the planning for the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cups, so brilliantly hosted by Gleneagles.
Jack Nicklaus designed the Centenary course and it opened for play in 1993, though at the time it was known as the Monarch’s. Over recent years, the course has undergone a number of changes to perfect the test presented to the world's best and those lucky regular amateur golfers who get the chance to play. Firstly, alterations were made under the guidance of David McLay Kidd, then Jack Nicklaus himself provided further consultation. Nicklaus has described it in the past as the finest piece of land he has ever had the chance to work on as a course architect.
The dramatic Ochil Hills and Ben Vorlich, provide a stunning backdrop to the Centenary course. It’s a fabulous, stadium-style layout with a moorland feel, in keeping with the other great courses at Gleneagles – the King’s and Queen’s. The Centenary provides an excellent, and varied, test for professional golf but, from forward tees, is also highly playable and enjoyable for the average player.
What The Top 100 Panel Said
Although the PGA Centenary could be described as a beast from the back tees it has been sympathetically designed all inclusive to provide enjoyment for any handicap ability. It is clear to see why the PGA Centenary has hosted the world’s best professional match play events in the Ryder and Solheim Cups. The course plays exceptionally fair and will arguably favour the better golfer with an eye for strategic play and good course management. There are many memorable holes from the point of solid golfing design, but the par 5 9th closing really teased my senses. The approach to the green over water for big hitters to get home in under regulations is very tempting.
Immense and impressive course in the Scottish highlands. Women have 2 tee positions - the red and green and men have 4 tee positions altogether, A great test no matter what your standard of golf. Beautiful condition with fairways that feel like carpet to walk upon. Great attention to detail including diamond shaped fairway markings on many holes. Majestic views were throughout the course, particularly from elevated areas. Birds of Prey, deer, pheasants and baby pheasants, and an assortment of other birds and animals were to be seen.
Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Location
Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Green Fees
|April 2023 - round / day
|£120 / £180
|May 2023 - round / day
|£170 / £255
|June 2023 - round / day
|£220 / £330
|July to September 2023 - round / day
|£275 / £450
|October 2023 - round / day
|£170 / £255
|November 2023 - round
|£100
|December 2023 - round
|£80
Book online via the resort's website (opens in new tab)
Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Scorecard
Best Courses Near To Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course
James Braid’s long-revered Perthshire masterpiece enjoys quite simply one of the most majestic settings for golf in the UK&I. The King’s course, which opened in 1919, carves through the pine trees, rising and falling over the springy moorland turf. It may not be the longest, but with blind shots, humps, hollows and sloping greens, it definitely rewards precise and considered play.
GLENEAGLES QUEEN'S COURSE
It may be a relatively short track by modern standards, but the Queen’s delivers a complete test of golf. It’s long been a favourite at Gleneagles and works over recent years have greatly enhanced what was already a tremendous course in terms of both aesthetics and playability. Set on the high ground of the Gleneagles Estate, the views are phenomenal.
For more of the best Scottish courses, check out our guide to the best golf courses in Scotland.
Best Places To Stay Near To Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course
Gleneagles - Book now at Booking.com (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab)
The world-famous five-star resort is set in 850 glorious acres and embraces the best of old-world French chateau-style class and 21st century standards. The beautiful grounds were inspired by Capability Brown, while dining options range from the Strathearn, The Birnam and Andrew Fairlie’s restaurant, to the informality of Auchterarder 70 in the clubhouse (Gleneagles' first telephone number!). It is simply a superb place to stay.
Cairn Lodge - Book now at Booking.com (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab)
Located in Auchterarder, the closest town to Gleneagles, Cairn Lodge is a charming Victorian hunting lodge with free WiFi and free parking. It offers luxurious accommodation and a restaurant specialising in seasonal dishes. Spacious and elegant, with a flat-screen TV, each room benefits from a modern en-suite bathroom.
Gleneagles Golf Resort PGA Centenary Course Gallery
HISTORICAL TOP 100 RANKINGS UK&I
- 2023/24 100
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need a handicap to play at Gleneagles?
The golf resort does not ask for a handicap certificate and has multiple teeing grounds on each course to suit players of varying standards.
What events have been played on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles?
The 2014 Ryder Cup and 2019 Solheim Cups are the biggest events to have been contested over the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout. It was also the venue for the Johnnie Walker Championship - most recently in 2013 when Tommy Fleetwood was champion.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Muirfield Golf Course: Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Information
Muirfield is a near-perfect links, delivering superb variety and a firm but fair test along with a unique and characterful golfing experience
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course: Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
The Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course is a supreme championship links that is a joy to play in one of the finest settings in the UK&I
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Muirfield Golf Course: Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Information
Muirfield is a near-perfect links, delivering superb variety and a firm but fair test along with a unique and characterful golfing experience
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course: Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
The Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course is a supreme championship links that is a joy to play in one of the finest settings in the UK&I
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Broadstone Golf Club: Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
Broadstone is a heathland fan's dream, with changes in elevation, impressive variety and several cracking holes adding to its appeal
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course: Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
One of the most photographed courses in the world, Royal County Down boasts arguably the most spectacular setting of any traditional links
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Tandridge Golf Club: Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
The Harry Colt layout at Tandridge serves up two contrasting nines, far-reaching views and some of the best greens you'll ever putt on
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Portstewart Golf Club: Strand Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
Blessed with a quite spectacular front nine, Portstewart Golf Club is a joy to play but has an eye firmly set on the future
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Top 100 Golf Courses UK & Ireland 2023/24
Golf Monthly's full list of the UK and Ireland's Top 100 courses
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
The 9 Courses In Our Top 100 That Start Or Finish Opening With Par 3s
One-shot holes to start or finish a round may be rare among our Top 100 courses, but they do exist in limited numbers…
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published