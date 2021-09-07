Discover Infinitum, one of Europe’s most highly sought-after lifestyle and leisure experiences, showcasing world-class golf, modern gastronomy, off-course activities, and a contemporary beach club.

Named “Europe’s Best Golf Venue” at the most recent World Golf Awards, Infinitum, formerly known as Lumine, delivers one of Europe’s most highly-sought after lifestyle and leisure experiences.

The resort showcases a combination of world-class golf, modern gastronomy, off-course activities, and a contemporary beach club featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including seven swimming pools, a Tapas Bar, and one of Costa Daurada’s most recognised restaurants.

Infinitum is home to three outstanding golf courses, each with their own distinct design and layout.

Host to the European Tour’s Final Qualifying Stage since 2017, the resort delivers unquestionable conditions across its rolling fairways and undulating greens. Each course, defined uniquely by natural and man-made hazards, presents a different challenge for all levels of golfer.

Infinitum boasts 45 holes of golf with two layouts designed by legendary Australian golfer Greg Norman.

Lakes and Hills, the two 18-hole layouts, provide two completely different experiences, the former guarded by several bodies of water, whilst the latter has unrivalled views across the Mediterranean.

The nine-hole Ruins Course, designed by Greg Norman, is set between the two longer layouts. It makes its way past Roman archaeological remains dating from the second century BC .

There’s golf here to suit players of all standards. Off the back tees on each course, the test is more than sufficient to challenge the elite, as you would expect from a venue playing host to European Tour Final Qualifying.

But, with more forgiving teeing grounds available, generous fairways and tour-standard conditions, all golfers will appreciate the quality of the layout and strategically positioned hazards.

Two state-of-the-art clubhouses, each with unique architecture, illustrate the region’s breath-taking landscape, offering exceptional service to fulfil any pre- and post-round requirements. Modern practice facilities surround each clubhouse, each presented immaculately with tour-standard range balls.

With direct access to the beach and stunning front-line views of Mediterranean Sea, Infinitum offers one of the finest beach club experiences in Spain.

100 feet above the Sea, perched amongst pine trees, the Infinitum Beach Club presents panoramic views of the Mediterranean and is a tranquil and peaceful environment in which to spend an hour or a day. It provides each golfer with an experience like no other in Europe.

The resort is one of Europe’s most sustainable golf resorts, committed to leading the way in sustainable practices for golf clubs in Europe, with a host of awards and accolades, including GEO Certification for second time.

Infinitum presents an authentic experience, with four new, premium gastronomy offerings to choose from: Flamma Beach Foodhouse, Gusto, the Lakehouse Bistrot and Terra.

All offer a relaxed environment with fresh, local produce expertly developed by the resort’s chef Adrià Cofrades.

Located only 10 minutes from Tarragona, a place of serenity, and history, the resort offers endless experiences through centuries of protected landscapes and cultural destinations. Disconnect, explore endless historic landmarks and stories on ancient civilizations.

Whether it’s Oyster tasting in the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean, horse-riding along the Ebro River, or exploring the region’s famous vineyards, Infinitum showcases a unique experience, unlike any other resort in Europe…

A lifestyle to aspire to. Book your trip of a lifetime to Infinitum at infinitumliving.com – Welcome to Infinitum – INFINITUM