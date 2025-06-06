The Fabulous County Clare Castle That's Home To One Of Ireland's Premier Golf Hotels
The plush resort at Dromoland Castle has been enhancing its pristine parkland course of late. Kevin Markham pays a visit to see how much the course has evolved
The golf
Par 72, 6,294 yards
When Dromoland Castle in County Clare played host to the Women's Irish Open, in 2022, it was the first time the event had been held in a decade. What a venue for a rebirth! This parkland is big, glamorous, lazy elegance.
It lies just north of Shannon and about 45 minutes inland from the links at Doonbeg and Lahinch, both of which feature in the Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses UK&I rankings.
The baronial castle sits centre stage as holes, ancient trees and one large lake bring colour and beauty to 16th-century stone walls. There have been considerable upgrades in recent years as efforts to bring the lake more into play – and view – have reaped rich rewards. Two magical par 5s wrap tightly around the lake, including the 18th with its famous Monterey Cypress towering in the fairway and defending the green.
Three short risk-and-reward par 4s promise plenty of thrills and there are four excellent par 3s. The 157-yard 7th plays from a great height, the castle framed as the backdrop, while the 198-yard 17th is a lesson in controlled aggression.
The women’s event proved such a success it was held here again, in 2023.
The hotel
The baronial castle dates back to the 1500s and was converted into a hotel in the 1960s. This is five-star luxury, through and through, and it is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s premier hotels.
It would be easy to say that this is the way the ‘other half’ live, and the opulence of the grand hallways and luxury of the accommodations would prove you right, but visitors can also choose to stay at the resort’s second hotel – The Inn at Dromoland – which overlooks the 5th and 6th holes.
This is perfect for golfers, with relaxation at its centre and a friendlier price point, too. There aren’t many high-end venues boasting two hotels on site.
Best deal
The Inn at Dromoland has a stay and play package from €150 per person sharing, for a one-night stay which includes dinner in Shannigan’s Gastro Pub, bed and breakfast and a round of golf on the championship course.
Other offers can be found at theinnatdromoland.ie/offers.html. Packages are also available with castle accommodation - see the website for details.
(prices correct at time of publication in June 2025)
Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, Ireland
T: +353 61 368444
E: golf@dromoland.ie
W: dromoland.ie
