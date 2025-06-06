The Fabulous County Clare Castle That's Home To One Of Ireland's Premier Golf Hotels

The plush resort at Dromoland Castle has been enhancing its pristine parkland course of late. Kevin Markham pays a visit to see how much the course has evolved

The baronial elegance of Dromoland Castle
Dromoland Castle in Co. Clare offers baronial elegance with five-star luxury
(Image credit: Kevin Markham)
Kevin Markham's avatar
By
published

The golf
Par 72, 6,294 yards
When Dromoland Castle in County Clare played host to the Women's Irish Open, in 2022, it was the first time the event had been held in a decade. What a venue for a rebirth! This parkland is big, glamorous, lazy elegance.

It lies just north of Shannon and about 45 minutes inland from the links at Doonbeg and Lahinch, both of which feature in the Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses UK&I rankings.

The baronial castle sits centre stage as holes, ancient trees and one large lake bring colour and beauty to 16th-century stone walls. There have been considerable upgrades in recent years as efforts to bring the lake more into play – and view – have reaped rich rewards. Two magical par 5s wrap tightly around the lake, including the 18th with its famous Monterey Cypress towering in the fairway and defending the green.

Looking back up the 16th hole at Dromoland Castle

Looking back up the 16th hole at Dromoland Castle

(Image credit: Kevin Markham)

Three short risk-and-reward par 4s promise plenty of thrills and there are four excellent par 3s. The 157-yard 7th plays from a great height, the castle framed as the backdrop, while the 198-yard 17th is a lesson in controlled aggression.

The women’s event proved such a success it was held here again, in 2023.

The 7th hole at Dromoland Castle

Looking down the 7th hole and across the lake to the castle

(Image credit: Kevin Markham)

The hotel
The baronial castle dates back to the 1500s and was converted into a hotel in the 1960s. This is five-star luxury, through and through, and it is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s premier hotels.

The 11th green at Dromoland Castle

The castle forms a stirring backdrop to holes like the 11th at Dromoland Castle

(Image credit: Kevin Markham)

It would be easy to say that this is the way the ‘other half’ live, and the opulence of the grand hallways and luxury of the accommodations would prove you right, but visitors can also choose to stay at the resort’s second hotel – The Inn at Dromoland – which overlooks the 5th and 6th holes.

This is perfect for golfers, with relaxation at its centre and a friendlier price point, too. There aren’t many high-end venues boasting two hotels on site.

Best deal
The Inn at Dromoland has a stay and play package from €150 per person sharing, for a one-night stay which includes dinner in Shannigan’s Gastro Pub, bed and breakfast and a round of golf on the championship course.

Other offers can be found at theinnatdromoland.ie/offers.html. Packages are also available with castle accommodation - see the website for details.

(prices correct at time of publication in June 2025)

Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, Ireland
T: +353 61 368444
E: golf@dromoland.ie
W: dromoland.ie

Kevin Markham
Kevin Markham
Freelance writer and photographer

Kevin Markham stepped into a campervan in 2007, and spent the next 14 months playing every 18-hole golf course in Ireland… 360 of them. He wrote two books on the back of those travels and has been working in the golf industry ever since, both as a freelance writer and a photographer. His love of golf courses has seen him playing extensively in Scotland, as well as across Europe. In total, he has played over 550 courses including most of Scotland’s top 100, and over half of Portugal’s growing number. He writes for the Irish Examiner newspaper, Irish Golfer magazine, and Destination Golf, and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly. He has his own photography website – kevinmarkhamphotography.com – and spends hours on golf courses waiting to capture the perfect sunrise or sunset.

Kevin can be contacted via Twitter - @kevinmarkham

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest