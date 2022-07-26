Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

10 Cheapest Top 100 Green Fees In The UK

Golf can be a pricey game, with the most expensive green fees in the UK and Ireland coming in over the £300 mark during peak times.

High green fees are a product of demand and some excellent golf courses can sometimes tend to have lesser demand based on their locations and proximity to other top 100 courses. For example, the famous Open venues, and courses located near them demand high green fees because they see a lot of traffic from US, UK and global tourists.

Here we look at the 10 cheapest peak green fees in our UK&I top 100 golf course rankings (opens in new tab). These courses offer a real win win for visiting golfers as they still offer a genuine top 100 experience but at a far lower cost than the majority of courses in the list.

1. Silloth on Solway, England

MOST EXPENSIVE GREEN FEE: £80

Silloth on Solway in Cumbria is regarded as the best value golf course in the top 100 and it's the clear winner when it comes to the cheapest peak green fee. It costs just £80 to play Silloth, easily one of the best links courses in England, during peak times but it's just £70 midweek and £55 with a county card. Whilst winter fees aren't currently advertised, Silloth will be even cheaper off-season but still playable with its links characteristics and sandy turf.

2. Aberdovey Golf Club, Wales

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £90

Aberdovey is one of the best golf courses in Wales and is the second of just three courses in the Golf Monthly UK&I top 100 courses rankings that costs less than £100 to play at its highest cost. Another links, Aberdovey sits on a narrow strip of linksland that runs between beach and railway. It can be played during the summer for £55 on a twilight rate, with winter rates costing as low as £50.

3. Pennard Golf Club, Wales

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £95

Another UK&I top 100 Welsh course coming in under £100 is Pennard, also known as 'The links in the sky'. Situated on the Gower Peninsula near Swansea, Pennard offers up stunning views of the sea and can cost as low as £45 midweek during the winter months.

T4. Sherwood Forest Golf Club, England

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £100

Sherwood Forest Golf Club in Nottinghamshire is one of the best heathland golf courses in the country and makes for a great golf break alongside the nearby Hollinwell. Its peak green fee costs £100 but you can get a game there this winter (between November and March) for just £60.

T4. Royal North Devon Golf Club, England

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £100

RND is not only one of the best golf courses in Devon but it's also the oldest course in England, and it's where five-time Open champion JH Taylor grew up playing. The links is steeped in history, and golfers get to share the fairways with sheep and horses along the way. A round in the summer can cost up to £100 but a twilight rate costs just £50, with last year's winter rate as low as £40.

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £105

Royal St David's is considered one of the top two courses in Wales alongside Royal Porthcawl and it's the highest-ranked course in this article at number 45 in the Golf Monthly top 100 rankings. The maximum summer green fee is currently £105 but twilight rates are just £65 and the winter rate between November and March is just £60.

7. Broadstone Golf Club, England

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £110

The stunning Broadstone Golf Club near Bournemouth is one of the best golf courses in Dorset and one of the region's three best inland courses with Parkstone and Ferndown - all three make for a superb break. Broadstone costs £110 during the summer months but is just £65 in the winter.

8. Trevose Golf Club, England

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £115

Trevose is one of the best golf courses in Cornwall and has some of the best views you'll find out to sea of Constantine Bay and Trevose Head. The Harry Colt course is a great test and costs up to £115 in the summer months in 2023. Play it during November to February, though, and the green fee is just £49.

T9. Blairgowrie Rosemount Course, Scotland

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £120

This beautiful inland gem earns the prize for the tied-lowest peak green fee for Scottish courses in the Golf Monthly top 100. October green fees are £90, April is just £75 and it's as low as £30 in the winter, albeit you do have to play from mats.

T9. Machrihanish Golf Club, Scotland

HIGHEST GREEN FEE: £120

The tremendous Machrihanish Golf Club has arguably the greatest first tee shot in golf, where you have to play over a beach, and it is tied with Blairgowrie for Scotland's cheapest peak green fee when it comes to UK&I top 100 courses. It costs £120 during the summer months but November to February fees are just £75, with Scottish Golf members able to get on for £50.

While this list focusses on the UK&I top 100 golf course rankings, there are no entries from Ireland or Northern Ireland. The cheapest peak green fee in Ireland is €145 to play the Dunes Course at Enniscrone, with the cheapest peak Northern Irish green fee (in our top 100) coming in at £215 to play the Strand Course at Portstewart.

We are of course living through a cost of living crisis so if playing great golf courses for under £100 is your thing, check out our best cheap golf courses list, which features 100 hidden gems across the UK and Ireland that all offer up something special at a more affordable price.