‘I’m Considering Giving Up Golf Because Green Fees Are Too High. It’s A Sad State Of Affairs’

Everyone reading this will be all too aware of the fact the world has become a very expensive place over the last few years. A combination of economic uncertainty post-covid, inflation, war and other factors has pushed up the price of goods and services to unprecedented levels.

Golf is no different. The boom in the sport’s popularity since the Covid 19 pandemic has also contributed to tee times, club memberships and golf equipment becoming more expensive than ever before.

The principle of supply and demand – on top of wider economic price drivers – explains why golf has become an even pricier pastime. But is this sustainable, and do we risk losing existing golfers and alienating prospective ones because of short-term thinking?

It’s a complex issue. Ask anyone in the industry and they will say their costs have increased, whether it’s the price of raw materials for manufacturing, fuel for lawnmowers, food for the clubhouse bar or sustainable alternatives to traditional greenkeeping practices.

An economic reality is these costs are often, if not always, passed on to the consumer. But have recent price rises been proportional? Are some sectors of the industry hiking costs too much to capitalise on the current interest in the game?

The latter question comes into sharp focus in the realm of green fees, which have risen significantly since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. I know membership dues have also increased in recent times, but as a nomadic golfer, I’m focussed on visitor green fees here.

In my experience, I’m increasingly forced to shell out what I deem to be too much money to play courses that simply aren’t worth what they're charging, but it’s becoming harder and harder to find courses that offer value or even balance.

This leaves nomadic golfers with four main choices: accept reality and budget more for golf – which can be hard to justify given price increases in other spheres – join a club (which isn't financially/circumstantially viable for a number of itinerant golfers), play less golf or stop playing golf altogether.

There's no question the game has become more expensive (Image credit: Getty Images)

'I can't fathom how expensive it is'

Last week, I was speaking with a friend of mine about where we were going to play at the weekend. We both had a look and couldn’t find any reasonably priced options anywhere near where we lived.

Our two go-to courses have more or less doubled in price since the start of the pandemic and others near us have gone up considerably, too. To be clear, there are still decent deals to be had during weekdays or twilight periods, but you shouldn’t have to take time off from work to secure an affordable tee time.

Last August, I wrote an article about how some golf club green fees are astronomically high and we’re asking for trouble if things don’t change. Well, since then, things certainly haven’t changed.

Off the back of that article, multiple readers emailed me to express agreement and concern, but the exchange with my friend really hit home.

“I can’t fathom how expensive it is to play golf these days,” he said as we agreed to look again for a round at another time.

“I’m genuinely reaching a point where it’s almost becoming too pricey to contemplate playing. Green fees are so high that I’m considering giving up golf. It’s a sorry state of affairs, but I’m sure I’m not alone.

“I’ve spoken to numerous other golfers about the situation and they all agree it’s far from ideal, though some have more disposable income than others.

“In 2025, it feels like I’m being paid more but somehow have significantly less disposable income to spend on things like golf.

“I love golf and I can’t imagine a world where I don’t play, but a lot of nomadic golfers are being priced out. I’m not even talking about high-end courses, even though those have become far more expensive to play.

“Your standard – for lack of a better word – pay-and-play and municipal courses have gone up so much since Covid. Layouts that used to be around the £30 mark are now as high as £60 or £70.

“Club membership doesn’t work for me at this point in my life, so what are my choices? Find the extra money or find something else to do with my spare time that’s more affordable.”

Will some golfers turn to other hobbies? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strike while the iron is hot

The increase in green fees at solid-yet-unspectacular layouts is arguably more concerning than price hikes at the Top 100 UK&I courses, for example. There will always be a market for the best of the best, regardless of price (within reason).

Plus, the top courses have significant interest from overseas. There are plenty of wealthy travellers who are happy to part with top dollar to secure tee times at the best and most historic layouts around the world.

But local golfers being priced out is a problem. Everyone understands that wider economic, social and political factors have the potential to increase green fees, and that’s a reality we have to accept.

But when green fee prices are rising much faster than inflation, it suggests course operators are adopting a ‘strike while the irons is hot’ approach and not necessarily thinking about the long-term health of the sport.

For reference, it’s interesting to note the visitor prices at some of the UK & Ireland’s best golf courses. UK Golf Guy conducts analysis every spring of the visitor rates at the ‘top 100’ in the UK&I.

According to his research, the average green fee at a top 100 course in the UK in 2025 is £237, which is up 10.7% on last year. In 2021, the figure was £161. While there’s no pre-covid data, you’d expect that figure to have been lower still.

The average at a ‘top 25’ course in 2025 is £352, up from £318 last year. Trump Turnberry made headlines last year when it announced a £1,000 peak rate tee time price from this June. Elsewhere, Royal County Down, Golf Monthly’s number-one UK & Ireland golf course, has gone from £240 pre-covid to £425 this year.

As you can see, price increases have been consistent across the board. Another factor to consider in this equation is the visitor experience.

In my experience, it certainly hasn’t improved in line with the higher rates. Some golf courses pack players in at eight-minute tee time intervals and don’t seem concerned about slow play or the negative impression left by such a course of action. Others still tell paying customers they aren’t allowed to play off the white tees.

Keen to get a more accurate picture, I posted the following question on X: “Have you stopped playing golf or played less golf because of the increasing cost of green fees?’

Of the 400+ respondents, some 38% replied ‘yes’. This doesn’t include prospective golfers, many of whom will do their research before committing to a new hobby.

Some green fee increases are justified, but others are motivated by opportunism and even greed. If we carry on going down this path, the repercussions could be severe.