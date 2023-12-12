Stitch Golf SL2 Air Walker Stand Bag Review

Golf bags are a little like cars. Functionality is, of course, important, but the best golf bags also can be an extension of your personality. In other words, are you looking for a luxury, sporty, or economical model? How does it look and feel? Does it need to be fuel efficient, or do you not care what kind of mileage it gets?

If your answers to the above are that you’d like something sporty, luxurious, and functional that’s easy to get around the course without burning a lot of fuel, then the latest offering from Stitch Golf, the SL2 Air Walker, should be a strong consideration.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

This is a bag that makes a good first impression right out of the box. It's a sports package with great looks, has the majority of desirable options, feels very balanced, and it's a pretty efficient way to get around the course, making it one of the best stand bags on the market.

Stitch Golf is a premium brand, and this is a high-end product (just under $300). Nothing looks cheap about it, from the super nylon material to the way it's stitched, to the YKK zippers to the way they personalize your initials on the bag. It has a next-level feel to it, but it's not over the top by any means. And if you're really into the styling, you can complement this look big-time by getting some of Stitch Golf's high-end head covers, which will really give you a classic look. (Stitch actually offers a cover for your alignment stick, but I didn't get one of those.)

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

As for the bag, at less than 4.5 pounds, it's Stitch Golf's lightest offering yet (but not lighter, for example, than Sun Mountain’s Lightweight Series, which is less than three pounds). Combined with a comfortable double strap system and cushy padding for your back, this is an easy bag to carry. The magnetic ball pocket (it's a very strong magnet by the way) is a nice touch for anyone who can appreciate not having to deal with a zipper there. And this SL2 has 50 percent more pocket space than the first generation SL2, so there’s ample space for some accessories, outerwear, and valuables in the other four pockets.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mike Bailey) (Image credit: Mike Bailey)

My only complaint is there isn't a dedicated magnetic rangefinder pocket. Because if you're walking, you want your rangefinder to be easy to access and replace on every approach shot certainly, so you don't want to have to open a zipper each time and dig into your bag. Fortunately, inside the ball pocket is a zippered valuables pouch, which could be used for a compact rangefinder. You could just leave that zipper open, and put your rangefinder in there, then open and close the ball pocket throughout the round. But you'd have to put your wallet and keys and phone, perhaps, in one of the two side pockets.

Of course most rangefinders come with a case that can be attached to a golf bag. Fortunately, some of them, like Voice Caddie’s SL3 Active Hybrid GPS, have a case that has a magnetic flap. But many of the cheaper rangefinder cases are zippered. Your other solution, of course, would be to use a golf watch instead of a rangefinder.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

The bag also includes an insulated water pouch on the left side, as well as a solid umbrella holder, rain hood, three carry handles, and a sturdy stand mechanism.

While the SL2 Air Walker is certainly designed to be carried, it easily adapts to a push cart and can certainly be used on a power cart as well. The clubs move easily in and out of the full-length four way dividers, it sits flat on the ground in the upright position, and because none of the pockets are in the upper half of the bag, the cart strap will never be in the way. So if this is your only golf bag, you’ll do just fine. And if you carry most of the time, the SL2 Walker is an outstanding choice.