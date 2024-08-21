Why Linn Grant Is Drawing Attention At The AIG Women's Open... And You Could Too!

Swedish golf star Linn Grant will tee up at St Andrews tomorrow for the first round of the AIG Women's Open, but fans will not only be looking at the quality of her golf shots, but the different outfits she will be wearing from the brand new adidas x JAY3LLE collection.

adidas is a brand that has never been afraid to push boundaries, so combining with fashion visionary Johan Lindeberg and his daughter Blue, this new range is about as fashion-forward as you can get, adding to the best women's golf clothes on the market.

I don't fall into the category of demographic that the collection is generally targeted at, but I must admit, there are pieces in the collection that will suit women golfers whatever their age.

Linn Grant wearing the high-top adidas x JAY3LLE golf boot shoes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The products are feminine, yet dynamic in their styles in a vibrant palette of purples, reds, and pinks, contrasted with deep blacks and pure whites. Given the predicted weather forecast this week, Grant will probably be unable to wear the pleated skort, but the vest that's designed for cool-weather rounds is sure to make an appearance. Let's not forget the high-top performance golf shoe that looks more suited to a boxing ring than a fairway, but Grant is already a big fan, so it will be interesting to see how it stands up as one of the best women's golf shoes.

adidas x Jay3lle Golf Vest Visit Site The adidas x Jay3lle golf vest brings designer style to the course. It seals in heat and sheds occasional light rain with its water-repellent finish. A full zip and mock neck make it adaptable to changing conditions - perfect for the St Andrews weather, while zip pockets add utility. This product is made with at least 70% recycled materials. adidas x Jay3lle Long Sleeve Mock Tee Visit Site The runway meets the fairway. This long sleeve tee brings designer style to the course with its slim fit and bold colours. It's made to move with you as you swing and bend thanks to its stretchy knit construction. The designer's signature graphic on the sleeve adds the finishing touch.This product is made with at least 70% recycled materials. Codechaos Boot Spikeless Golf Shoes Visit Site Shake up tradition. Tee off with a bold look that's anything but status quo in these spikeless adidas CodeChaos golf shoes. The high, lace-up boot features a tee holder at the ankle so you always have an extra close by. With the energized feel of BOOST and a Traxion outsole with Gripmore rubber for secure footing, these shoes deliver performance with groundbreaking style that adds up to confidence on the course.

A fashion show featuring adidas ambassadors launched the collection in the festival village at St Andrews on Tuesday. Johan Lindeberg and his daughter Blue, who was one of the models, were in attendance, and her father praised his daughter as his inspiration behind the collaboration and collection. The collection can be viewed in the film below.

“My daughter, Blue, and I are excited to create this special collaboration with adidas,” said Johan Lindeberg. “They are a passionate and inspiring team with high creative ambition within golf. I have always been an adidas fan, so it feels very natural and organic to create this collection together. I have always sought to modernize the game of golf through fashion. This capsule speaks to the energy and inclusive community that’s steadily growing in the sport and especially amongst women, which is why focusing on womenswear for this collection was so important.”

View the limited-edition line here.