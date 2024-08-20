AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The fifth and final women's Major of the year takes place at the Old Course, St Andrews as a field of 144 players compete.

Among them is defending champion Lilia Vu, who swept to a six-shot victory over Charley Hull at Walton Heath last year. The pair will play alongside each other and World No.1 Nelly Korda in the opening two rounds in one of several world-class groupings.

The three begin at 8.10am EDT (1.10pm BST) in the opening round, with a tee time of 2.55am EDT (7.55am BST) in the second round.

Nelly Korda plays with defending champion Lilia Vu and Charley Hull in the first two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson could be ending her Major career at the event, and she's grouped with two-time Major winner Minjee Lee and local star Gemma Dryburgh. They begin their challenges at 2.44am EDT (7.44am BST) on Thursday with a tee time of 7.59am EDT (12.59pm BST) on Friday.

Lydia Ko is another who is sure to have plenty of attention with the event coming less than two weeks after she claimed the gold medal at the Olympics - a feat that saw her also take her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Despite her glorious career, the AIG Women's Open is one of three Majors she is yet to win - can she do it here? She'll be hoping for a good start in a group with Celine Boutier and Ally Ewing. The three begin at 7.26am EDT (12.26pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 2.11am EDT (7.11am BST) in the second round.

Elsewhere, Georgia Hall, who won the Major in 2018, is grouped with Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue and Rose Zhang, with the three beginning at 2.55am EDT (7.55am BST) in the first round and 8.10am EDT (1.10pm BST) in the second round.

2018 winner Georgia Hall is grouped with Ayaka Furue and Rose Zhang (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below are the full tee times and groupings for the Thursday and Friday's action in the AIG Women's Open.

AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Notable Groups

EDT (BST)

Round One

2.44am (7.44am): Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh

Round Two

Lilia Vu is the defending champion at the AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round One

EDT (BST)

1ST TEE/10TH TEE

2.00am (7.00am): In Kyung Kim, Alexandra Forsterling, Moriya Jutanugarn/Lauren Coughlin, Miyu Yamashita, Madelene Sagstrom

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round Two

EDT (BST)

10TH TEE/1ST TEE

2.00am (7.00am): Akie Iwai, Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou/Mi Hyang Lee, Arpichaya Yubol, Alice Hewson

How To Watch The AIG Women's Open In The US

All times EST

Thursday 22 August: 7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network)

7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network) Friday 23 August: 7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network)

7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network) Saturday 24 August: 7.00am-12.00pm (USA Network), 12.00pm-2.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

7.00am-12.00pm (USA Network), 12.00pm-2.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday 25 August: 7.00am-12.00pm (USA Network), 12.00pm-2.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The AIG Women's Open In The UK

All times BST