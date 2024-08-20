AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

All the tee times and streaming info for the first two rounds of the AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull takes a tee shot in a practice round for the AIG Women's Open
Charley Hull is grouped with Lilia Vu and Nelly Korda
Mike Hall
By
published

The fifth and final women's Major of the year takes place at the Old Course, St Andrews as a field of 144 players compete

Among them is defending champion Lilia Vu, who swept to a six-shot victory over Charley Hull at Walton Heath last year. The pair will play alongside each other and World No.1 Nelly Korda in the opening two rounds in one of several world-class groupings.

The three begin at 8.10am EDT (1.10pm BST) in the opening round, with a tee time of 2.55am EDT (7.55am BST) in the second round.

Nelly Korda pulls a club from her bag during a practice round prior to the AIG Women's Open

Nelly Korda plays with defending champion Lilia Vu and Charley Hull in the first two rounds

Lexi Thompson could be ending her Major career at the event, and she's grouped with two-time Major winner Minjee Lee and local star Gemma Dryburgh. They begin their challenges at 2.44am EDT (7.44am BST) on Thursday with a tee time of 7.59am EDT (12.59pm BST) on Friday.

Lydia Ko is another who is sure to have plenty of attention with the event coming less than two weeks after she claimed the gold medal at the Olympics - a feat that saw her also take her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Despite her glorious career, the AIG Women's Open is one of three Majors she is yet to win - can she do it here? She'll be hoping for a good start in a group with Celine Boutier and Ally Ewing. The three begin at 7.26am EDT (12.26pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 2.11am EDT (7.11am BST) in the second round.

Elsewhere, Georgia Hall, who won the Major in 2018, is grouped with Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue and Rose Zhang, with the three beginning at 2.55am EDT (7.55am BST) in the first round and 8.10am EDT (1.10pm BST) in the second round.

Georgia Hall takes a shot in a practice round for the AIG Women's Open

2018 winner Georgia Hall is grouped with Ayaka Furue and Rose Zhang

Below are the full tee times and groupings for the Thursday and Friday's action in the AIG Women's Open.

AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Notable Groups 

EDT (BST)

Round One

  • 2.44am (7.44am): Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
  • 2.55am (7.55am): Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
  • 7.26am (12.26pm): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull

Round Two

  • 2.11am (7.11am): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing
  • 2.55am (7.55am): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull
  • 7.59am (12.59pm): Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang

Lilia Vu takes a tee shot in the pro-am prior to the AIG Women's Open

Lilia Vu is the defending champion at the AIG Women's Open

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round One

EDT (BST)

1ST TEE/10TH TEE

  • 2.00am (7.00am): In Kyung Kim, Alexandra Forsterling, Moriya Jutanugarn/Lauren Coughlin, Miyu Yamashita, Madelene Sagstrom
  • 2.11am (7.11am): Jenny Shin, Bronte Law, Olivia Cowan/Amy Yang, Hannah Green, Brooke M. Henderson
  • 2.22am (7.22am): Sophia Popov, Ai Suzuki, Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, Linn Grant
  • 2.33am (7.33am): Ariya Jutanugarn, Linnea Strom, Julia Lopez Ramirez/Stacy Lewis, Karrie Webb, Catriona Matthew
  • 2.44am (7.44am): Rio Takeda, Jin Hee Im, Chun-Wei Wu/Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
  • 2.55am (7.55am): Albane Valenzuela, Jasmine Suwannapura, Manon De Roey/Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
  • 3.06am (8.06am): Grace Kim, Kokona Sakurai, Shannon Tan/Jennifer Kupcho, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Lottie Woad
  • 3.17am (8.17am): Chanettee Wannasaen, Sei Young Kim, Emma Spitz/Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Marina Alex
  • 3.28am (8.28am): Lucy Li, Paula Reto, Trichat Cheenglab/Anna Nordqvist, Haeran Ryu, Louise Rydqvist
  • 3.39am (8.39am): Wichanee Meechai, Bailey Tardy, Nicole Broch Estrup/Xiyu Lin, Esther Henseleit, Gabriela Ruffels
  • 3.50am (8.50am): Alexa Pano, Morgane Metraux, Yealimi Noh/Minami Katsu, Lauren Hartlage, Caroline Inglis
  • 4.01am (9.01am): Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hira Naveed, Amy Taylor/Kristen Gillman, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Haeji Kang
  • 7.15am (12.15pm): Akie Iwai, Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou/Mi Hyang Lee, Arpichaya Yubol, Alice Hewson
  • 7.26am (12.26pm): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing/A Lim Kim, Aditi Ashok, Cheyenne Knight
  • 7.37am (12.37pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire/Peiyun Chien, Yuna Nishimura, Stephanie Meadow
  • 7.48am (12.48pm): Hyo Joo Kim, Jeeno Thitikul, Maja Stark/Hikaru Yoshimoto, Diksha Dagar, Casandra Alexander
  • 7.59am (12.59pm): Patty Tavatanakit, Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka/Sarah Schmelzel, Haruka Kawasaki, Nuria Iturrioz
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull/Narin An, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Shuri Sakuma
  • 8.21am (1.21pm): Yuka Saso, Megan Khang, Alison Lee/Hye-Jin Choi, Yui Kawamoto, Johanna Gustavsson
  • 8.32am (1.32pm): Jiyai Shin, Carlota Ciganda, Mao Saigo/Lee-Anne Pace, Weiwei Zhang, Emma Grechi
  • 8.43am (1.43pm): Yani Tseng, Sakura Koiwai, Ela Anacona/Gabriella Cowley, Lisa Pettersson, Ursula Wikstrom
  • 8.54am (1.54pm): Chisato Iwai, Ryann O'Toole, So Mi Lee/Maria Hernandez, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Annabell Fuller
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Perrine Delacour, Anne van Dam, Chiara Tamburlini/Auston Kim, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Momoko Osato
  • 9.16am (2.16pm): Sara Kjellker, Noora Komulainen, Lily May Humphreys/Marta Martin, Lauren Walsh, Jana Melichova

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round Two

EDT (BST)

10TH TEE/1ST TEE

  • 2.00am (7.00am): Akie Iwai, Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou/Mi Hyang Lee, Arpichaya Yubol, Alice Hewson
  • 2.11am (7.11am): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing/A Lim Kim, Aditi Ashok, Cheyenne Knight
  • 2.22am (7.22am): Ashleigh Buhai, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire/Peiyun Chien, Yuna Nishimura, Stephanie Meadow
  • 2.33am (7.33am): Hyo Joo Kim, Jeeno Thitikul, Maja Stark/Hikaru Yoshimoto, Diksha Dagar, Casandra Alexander
  • 2.44am (7.44am): Patty Tavatanakit, Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka/Sarah Schmelzel, Haruka Kawasaki, Nuria Iturrioz
  • 2.55am (7.55am): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull/Narin An, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Shuri Sakuma
  • 3.06am (8.06am): Yuka Saso, Megan Khang, Alison Lee/Hye-Jin Choi, Yui Kawamoto, Johanna Gustavsson
  • 3.17am (8.17am): Jiyai Shin, Carlota Ciganda, Mao Saigo/Lee-Anne Pace, Weiwei Zhang, Emma Grechi
  • 3.28am (8.28am): Yani Tseng, Sakura Koiwai, Ela Anacona/Gabriella Cowley, Lisa Pettersson, Ursula Wikstrom
  • 3.39am (8.39am): Chisato Iwai, Ryann O'Toole, So Mi Lee/Maria Hernandez, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Annabell Fuller
  • 3.50am (8.50am): Perrine Delacour, Anne van Dam, Chiara Tamburlini/Auston Kim, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Momoko Osato
  • 4.01am (9.01am): Sara Kjellker, Noora Komulainen, Lily May Humphreys/Marta Martin, Lauren Walsh, Jana Melichova
  • 7.15am (12.15pm): In Kyung Kim, Alexandra Forsterling, Moriya Jutanugarn/Lauren Coughlin, Miyu Yamashita, Madelene Sagstrom
  • 7.26am (12.26pm): Jenny Shin, Bronte Law, Olivia Cowan/Amy Yang, Hannah Green, Brooke M. Henderson
  • 7.37am (12.37pm): Sophia Popov, Ai Suzuki, Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, Linn Grant
  • 7.48am (12.48pm): Ariya Jutanugarn, Linnea Strom, Julia Lopez Ramirez/Stacy Lewis, Karrie Webb, Catriona Matthew
  • 7.59am (12.59pm): Rio Takeda, Jin Hee Im, Chun-Wei Wu/Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): Albane Valenzuela, Jasmine Suwannapura, Manon De Roey/Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
  • 8.21am (1.21pm): Grace Kim, Kokona Sakurai, Shannon Tan/Jennifer Kupcho, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Lottie Woad
  • 8.32am (1.32pm): Chanettee Wannasaen, Sei Young Kim, Emma Spitz/Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Marina Alex
  • 8.43am (1.43pm): Lucy Li, Paula Reto, Trichat Cheenglab/Anna Nordqvist, Haeran Ryu, Louise Rydqvist
  • 8.54am (1.54pm): Wichanee Meechai, Bailey Tardy, Nicole Broch Estrup/Xiyu Lin, Esther Henseleit, Gabriela Ruffels
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Alexa Pano, Morgane Metraux, Yealimi Noh/Minami Katsu, Lauren Hartlage, Caroline Inglis
  • 9.16am (2.16pm): Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hira Naveed, Amy Taylor/Kristen Gillman, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Haeji Kang

How To Watch The AIG Women's Open In The US

All times EST

  • Thursday 22 August: 7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network)
  • Friday 23 August: 7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network)
  • Saturday 24 August: 7.00am-12.00pm (USA Network), 12.00pm-2.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sunday 25 August: 7.00am-12.00pm (USA Network), 12.00pm-2.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The AIG Women's Open In The UK

All times BST

  • Thursday 22 August: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday 23 August: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday 24 August: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday 25 August:12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
