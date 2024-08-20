AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
All the tee times and streaming info for the first two rounds of the AIG Women's Open
The fifth and final women's Major of the year takes place at the Old Course, St Andrews as a field of 144 players compete.
Among them is defending champion Lilia Vu, who swept to a six-shot victory over Charley Hull at Walton Heath last year. The pair will play alongside each other and World No.1 Nelly Korda in the opening two rounds in one of several world-class groupings.
The three begin at 8.10am EDT (1.10pm BST) in the opening round, with a tee time of 2.55am EDT (7.55am BST) in the second round.
Lexi Thompson could be ending her Major career at the event, and she's grouped with two-time Major winner Minjee Lee and local star Gemma Dryburgh. They begin their challenges at 2.44am EDT (7.44am BST) on Thursday with a tee time of 7.59am EDT (12.59pm BST) on Friday.
Lydia Ko is another who is sure to have plenty of attention with the event coming less than two weeks after she claimed the gold medal at the Olympics - a feat that saw her also take her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Despite her glorious career, the AIG Women's Open is one of three Majors she is yet to win - can she do it here? She'll be hoping for a good start in a group with Celine Boutier and Ally Ewing. The three begin at 7.26am EDT (12.26pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 2.11am EDT (7.11am BST) in the second round.
Elsewhere, Georgia Hall, who won the Major in 2018, is grouped with Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue and Rose Zhang, with the three beginning at 2.55am EDT (7.55am BST) in the first round and 8.10am EDT (1.10pm BST) in the second round.
Below are the full tee times and groupings for the Thursday and Friday's action in the AIG Women's Open.
AIG Women's Open Tee Times - Notable Groups
EDT (BST)
Round One
- 2.44am (7.44am): Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
- 2.55am (7.55am): Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
- 7.26am (12.26pm): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull
Round Two
- 2.11am (7.11am): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing
- 2.55am (7.55am): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull
- 7.59am (12.59pm): Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
US Women's Open Tee Times - Round One
EDT (BST)
1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 2.00am (7.00am): In Kyung Kim, Alexandra Forsterling, Moriya Jutanugarn/Lauren Coughlin, Miyu Yamashita, Madelene Sagstrom
- 2.11am (7.11am): Jenny Shin, Bronte Law, Olivia Cowan/Amy Yang, Hannah Green, Brooke M. Henderson
- 2.22am (7.22am): Sophia Popov, Ai Suzuki, Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, Linn Grant
- 2.33am (7.33am): Ariya Jutanugarn, Linnea Strom, Julia Lopez Ramirez/Stacy Lewis, Karrie Webb, Catriona Matthew
- 2.44am (7.44am): Rio Takeda, Jin Hee Im, Chun-Wei Wu/Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
- 2.55am (7.55am): Albane Valenzuela, Jasmine Suwannapura, Manon De Roey/Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
- 3.06am (8.06am): Grace Kim, Kokona Sakurai, Shannon Tan/Jennifer Kupcho, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Lottie Woad
- 3.17am (8.17am): Chanettee Wannasaen, Sei Young Kim, Emma Spitz/Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Marina Alex
- 3.28am (8.28am): Lucy Li, Paula Reto, Trichat Cheenglab/Anna Nordqvist, Haeran Ryu, Louise Rydqvist
- 3.39am (8.39am): Wichanee Meechai, Bailey Tardy, Nicole Broch Estrup/Xiyu Lin, Esther Henseleit, Gabriela Ruffels
- 3.50am (8.50am): Alexa Pano, Morgane Metraux, Yealimi Noh/Minami Katsu, Lauren Hartlage, Caroline Inglis
- 4.01am (9.01am): Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hira Naveed, Amy Taylor/Kristen Gillman, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Haeji Kang
- 7.15am (12.15pm): Akie Iwai, Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou/Mi Hyang Lee, Arpichaya Yubol, Alice Hewson
- 7.26am (12.26pm): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing/A Lim Kim, Aditi Ashok, Cheyenne Knight
- 7.37am (12.37pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire/Peiyun Chien, Yuna Nishimura, Stephanie Meadow
- 7.48am (12.48pm): Hyo Joo Kim, Jeeno Thitikul, Maja Stark/Hikaru Yoshimoto, Diksha Dagar, Casandra Alexander
- 7.59am (12.59pm): Patty Tavatanakit, Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka/Sarah Schmelzel, Haruka Kawasaki, Nuria Iturrioz
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull/Narin An, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Shuri Sakuma
- 8.21am (1.21pm): Yuka Saso, Megan Khang, Alison Lee/Hye-Jin Choi, Yui Kawamoto, Johanna Gustavsson
- 8.32am (1.32pm): Jiyai Shin, Carlota Ciganda, Mao Saigo/Lee-Anne Pace, Weiwei Zhang, Emma Grechi
- 8.43am (1.43pm): Yani Tseng, Sakura Koiwai, Ela Anacona/Gabriella Cowley, Lisa Pettersson, Ursula Wikstrom
- 8.54am (1.54pm): Chisato Iwai, Ryann O'Toole, So Mi Lee/Maria Hernandez, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Annabell Fuller
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Perrine Delacour, Anne van Dam, Chiara Tamburlini/Auston Kim, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Momoko Osato
- 9.16am (2.16pm): Sara Kjellker, Noora Komulainen, Lily May Humphreys/Marta Martin, Lauren Walsh, Jana Melichova
US Women's Open Tee Times - Round Two
EDT (BST)
10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 2.00am (7.00am): Akie Iwai, Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou/Mi Hyang Lee, Arpichaya Yubol, Alice Hewson
- 2.11am (7.11am): Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Ally Ewing/A Lim Kim, Aditi Ashok, Cheyenne Knight
- 2.22am (7.22am): Ashleigh Buhai, Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire/Peiyun Chien, Yuna Nishimura, Stephanie Meadow
- 2.33am (7.33am): Hyo Joo Kim, Jeeno Thitikul, Maja Stark/Hikaru Yoshimoto, Diksha Dagar, Casandra Alexander
- 2.44am (7.44am): Patty Tavatanakit, Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka/Sarah Schmelzel, Haruka Kawasaki, Nuria Iturrioz
- 2.55am (7.55am): Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull/Narin An, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Shuri Sakuma
- 3.06am (8.06am): Yuka Saso, Megan Khang, Alison Lee/Hye-Jin Choi, Yui Kawamoto, Johanna Gustavsson
- 3.17am (8.17am): Jiyai Shin, Carlota Ciganda, Mao Saigo/Lee-Anne Pace, Weiwei Zhang, Emma Grechi
- 3.28am (8.28am): Yani Tseng, Sakura Koiwai, Ela Anacona/Gabriella Cowley, Lisa Pettersson, Ursula Wikstrom
- 3.39am (8.39am): Chisato Iwai, Ryann O'Toole, So Mi Lee/Maria Hernandez, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Annabell Fuller
- 3.50am (8.50am): Perrine Delacour, Anne van Dam, Chiara Tamburlini/Auston Kim, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Momoko Osato
- 4.01am (9.01am): Sara Kjellker, Noora Komulainen, Lily May Humphreys/Marta Martin, Lauren Walsh, Jana Melichova
- 7.15am (12.15pm): In Kyung Kim, Alexandra Forsterling, Moriya Jutanugarn/Lauren Coughlin, Miyu Yamashita, Madelene Sagstrom
- 7.26am (12.26pm): Jenny Shin, Bronte Law, Olivia Cowan/Amy Yang, Hannah Green, Brooke M. Henderson
- 7.37am (12.37pm): Sophia Popov, Ai Suzuki, Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Hinako Shibuno, Ruoning Yin, Linn Grant
- 7.48am (12.48pm): Ariya Jutanugarn, Linnea Strom, Julia Lopez Ramirez/Stacy Lewis, Karrie Webb, Catriona Matthew
- 7.59am (12.59pm): Rio Takeda, Jin Hee Im, Chun-Wei Wu/Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Gemma Dryburgh
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Albane Valenzuela, Jasmine Suwannapura, Manon De Roey/Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
- 8.21am (1.21pm): Grace Kim, Kokona Sakurai, Shannon Tan/Jennifer Kupcho, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Lottie Woad
- 8.32am (1.32pm): Chanettee Wannasaen, Sei Young Kim, Emma Spitz/Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Marina Alex
- 8.43am (1.43pm): Lucy Li, Paula Reto, Trichat Cheenglab/Anna Nordqvist, Haeran Ryu, Louise Rydqvist
- 8.54am (1.54pm): Wichanee Meechai, Bailey Tardy, Nicole Broch Estrup/Xiyu Lin, Esther Henseleit, Gabriela Ruffels
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Alexa Pano, Morgane Metraux, Yealimi Noh/Minami Katsu, Lauren Hartlage, Caroline Inglis
- 9.16am (2.16pm): Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hira Naveed, Amy Taylor/Kristen Gillman, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Haeji Kang
How To Watch The AIG Women's Open In The US
All times EST
- Thursday 22 August: 7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network)
- Friday 23 August: 7.00am-2.00pm (USA Network)
- Saturday 24 August: 7.00am-12.00pm (USA Network), 12.00pm-2.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday 25 August: 7.00am-12.00pm (USA Network), 12.00pm-2.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The AIG Women's Open In The UK
All times BST
- Thursday 22 August: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 23 August: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 24 August: 12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 25 August:12.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
