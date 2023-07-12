When Will Amazon Prime Day End?

Hundreds of deals on some of the best golf gear have been dropping on Amazon over the last 48 hours. The good news is if you've not had a chance to take advantage of some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals there's still plenty of time to go before the sale ends.

The Golf Monthly team have been working to bring you all the latest deals via our live blog, which, if you're still looking for a bargain, will continue to run until the end of the sales. This year, Amazon Prime Day is set to end TONIGHT at 11:59pm BST on Wednesday July 12.

Amazon Prime | Sign up here It is worth reminding you that if you want to save on Amazon Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.

And we've seen the retailer drop its prices on some top-quality golf gear. Right now, Amazon are offering savings on some brand new golf drivers, one of the best premium club package sets is on sale for $300 off and you can get 20 percent off on a pair of shoes worn by Brooks Koepka via Nike.

In order to take advantage of some of those epic savings, aside from the Nike offer, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. That does require you to sign up to the subscription service, but the other good news is that you can sign up for the 30-day free trial and get all the perks that come with it, including a free membership to Deliveroo Plus.

While our experts have been posting some of the best products they've seen into our live blog, we've also got a very unique tool that will do all the hard work of searching for golf deals for you. Introducing our new Amazon Prime Day A.I. chatbot, which was developed by our friends over at Tom's Guide. This is a cool piece of software which has been helping me find some deals on the best golf balls. You can use the tool below by typing in what products you're looking for!

Aside from standard deals that are on golfing products, we've also been eyeing up some other cool ways to save money during Prime Day, with golfers able to get free credit at Amazon when they buy a gift card of over $50 or more. That will entitle you to an extra $5 in cash which you can use to spend on, for example, a voucher for Top Golf, or use at adidas' online stores!

And while it can be hard to sift through the many deals available on Prime Day, our resident former pro, Sam De'Ath, has given us a very handy run down of the deals he'll be taking advantage of on Amazon Prime Day. I know I've been browsing looking a few of his choices, which notably includes the brand new Stealth 2 driver, that is available for a 16 percent discount - the lowest price we've seen this club yet! Sam has also picked out the five-star rated TaylorMade Spider GTX putter that is available at 29 percent off on Amazon, another very lucrative price for what is a high quality putter.

When does Amazon Prime Day end? The sale is officially set to end at 11:59pm on Wednesday July 12. If you haven't had a chance to scope out a few deals yet, I suggest you take a look sooner rather than later as some products may start to sell out soon or be taken down from the site.

Do Prime Day deals change each day? Yes! We're constantly seeing new offers pop up on some of the best golf equipment in the game. For that reason, stay up-to-date with our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog, where the team will be delivering around-the-clock coverage of the latest deals dropping online.