These Brand New Drivers Are Now At Their Lowest Price This Amazon Prime Day

When it comes to the golf bag, the driver is arguably the most important club to get right. Think about it, if you aren't able to put the ball in play off the tee, then you are unlikely to score well and create birdie and par chances.

Admittedly, the driver does tend to be the most pricy club but help is at hand this Amazon Prime Day as there are multiple models available at much cheaper prices than their RRP, with some of the best golf drivers now $100 off this July. Below, we have taken a look through the best deals, with each driver tested and reviewed by the Golf Monthly team.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 16% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $504.98 Used on the professional circuit, this Stealth 2 driver is now under $510 this Amazon Prime Day. There are several shafts to choose from as well as lofts, and there are left and right handed models on offer too which is great to see. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Driver | $50 off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $499.99 Next up is the Aerojet from Cobra which has $50 off right now. Visually this club is stunning and the sleek aesthetic matches up to the performance on offer here too. This is the standard model so will suit a wide variety of players. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | Up to 15% off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $466.60 The LS version of the Aerojet is also on offer with as much as 15% off (the discounts are slightly different for left/right handed models). The LS is designed for consistent ball-strikers and we see it out on Tour in the bags of people like Rickie Fowler. Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review

Wilson Dynapower Carbon Driver | 15% off at Amazon

Was $489.95 Now $416.50 Our final selection is from Wilson, the Dynapower driver which is available at the lowest price we've seen. It has 15% off at the moment which means it is around the $400 mark - a very attractive price point for a new driver. Read our full Wilson Dynapower Carbon Driver Review

Two of the best TaylorMade drivers are now on offer this Amazon Prime Day, with the TaylorMade Stealth 2 and Stealth 2 Plus seen regularly used on the professional circuit.

The standard Stealth 2 is more of an all-rounder, benefitting those who don't find the centre of the face on impact, whilst the Stealth 2 Plus is designed for the faster swinger, with the compact look benefiting the better player. Now we should say that we enjoyed the performance of both of these drivers in testing and we are actually very surprised to see such new models with such big discounts at the moment.

Image 1 of 2 TaylorMade Stealth 2 (Image credit: Future) TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Along with the TaylorMade Stealth 2, the Cobra Aerojet is also reduced this Amazon Prime Day, with the impressive offering securing a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023.

In our testing, we felt that Cobra has continued to build on its reputation for producing top performing drivers at a more affordable price. We were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from a head that still has a classic profile at address, with the new technology, such as a new aerodynamic shape and a new ‘PWR-Bridge', working extremely well throughout. Along with the standard model, the Aerojet LS delivers on its promise of low spinning numbers and will appeal to confident ball strikers who want a more muted sound at impact.

Image 1 of 2 Cobra Aerojet (Image credit: Future) Cobra Aerojet LS (Image credit: Future)

Wilson is known for making some of the most forgiving drivers on the market, with their Dynapower the newest offering for 2023. Not only is it one of the most adjustable drivers created by the brand, but this Carbon version is designed with the better player in mind, as the sizeable carbon fiber panels on the sole and crown make the weighting of the head more efficient.

For under $420, this driver provides great value for money with a variety of stiff, regular and senior shafts available for your game. In testing, we found that it delivered on its promise of a neutral to slight fade shot shape bias, whilst the adjustability certainly helps in optimizing your ball flight.