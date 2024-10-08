What A Snip! One Of Our Favorite FootJoy Women’s Golf Shoes Are Currently Less Than Half Price
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is upon us and, right now, you can grab a pair of women's FootJoy shoes with a sizeable discount!
If you’re in the market for a pair of the best women's golf shoes then you’re in luck because, right now, the popular FootJoy women’s Fuel model has an incredible 54% off this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days!
FootJoy Women's Fuel Golf Shoe | Up to 54% off at Amazon
Was $129.95 Now $59.95
There’s so much benefit to wearing these shoes that make them well worth the investment - notably the comfort and grip on offer.
Read our full FootJoy Women's Fuel Golf Shoe Review
There’s a very good reason why FootJoy is one of the best golf shoe brands on the market and, when it comes to the Fuel Golf Shoe, we found that the special Power Stabiliser outsole helped improve the foot's traction with the turf. This allowed us to be incredibly stable through the swing and, crucially, it meant that they could be worn for all year-round play.
Along with the grip, this is a great winter shoe, due to the fact that it has an easy-care synthetic leather upper that is fully waterproof. There's also a midfoot Stability Bridge that provides great support over a range of terrains.
In testing, we found that we didn’t suffer with sore feet at all from the very first round and, thanks to the soft foam insoles, there was a lovely and light sporty feeling as we walked. Importantly, in the winter conditions, they were super easy to wipe clean, maintaining them for longer.
As for looks, this shoe has a full rounded toe character, while a toe spring and a slightly narrow heel completes its athletic profile, making this pair one of the best women's spikeless golf shoes anywhere on the market and a great value option for under $60.
