FootJoy Fuel Women's Golf Shoe Review

In this FootJoy Fuel Women's golf shoe review, we put it through its paces out on the course to find out what golfers can expect

FootJoy Fuel Women's Golf Shoe Review
(Image credit: Carly Frost)
Golf Monthly Verdict

Very hard to to fault. There’s so much benefit to wearing these shoes that make them well worth the investment - notably the comfort and grip on offer. We are also confident they’ll way out-last the one-year waterproof guarantee.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Help to boost power in your swing

  • +

    Quality construction and waterproof guarantee that will last

  • +

    Super comfortable

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Some may prefer the soft, supple feel of all-leather shoe

  • -

    Not available in many vibrant colour choices

By
published

FootJoy Fuel Women's Golf Shoe Review

There’s a very good reason FootJoy holds the Number One position in the golf shoe market year after year - they make really, really great shoes that don’t just look good and feel good, but shoes that perform round after round. I wore my last pair of FootJoy waterproof shoes for three years before finally deciding they’d perhaps seen better days! 

The new FJ Fuel has pushed the bar higher once again, easily becoming one of the best women's golf shoes on the market. Power and distance are definitely big buzz words in the modern game and the world’s best female professionals are catching up with the men in the distance-stakes. Lexi Thompson, the Korda sisters, Lydia Ko…the list of really long hitters is rising. Yet the typical amateur lady golfer still struggles to hit the ball far enough to carry her drives over the trouble on many holes, so anything we can use to give us a helping hand is worth trying. 

Our GM tester puts the FJ Fuel through their paces

Our tester instantly enjoyed the powerful, supportive feel of the FJ FUEL

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Step forward the Fuel. These impressive shoes have special Power Stabiliser outsoles to improve your foot’s traction with the turf and stability in the swing. When you first put them on they feel a little rigid but the synthetic leather uppers soon give and the feeling of the foot being very well supported and grounded as you swing is great. We didn’t suffer with sore feet at all from the very first round and the soft foam insoles contributed to that lovely light, sporty feeling you get as you walk. 

Powerful tee shots 'fuelled' by a really stable, grounded feel

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

At £124.99 we think that the Fuel is well worth the investment whether you play golf every week or just casually, particularly as they come with a 1-year waterproof guarantee. They are super easy to wipe clean after you play, which is just as well as there is no black colour option, so they’ll stay looking like new for a whole golfing season or longer if you take care of them. 

The FJ Fuel are easy to wipe clean

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

You might also want to read our guide to the best women's golf pants to find the perfect pair to compliment your new shoes.

Latest News

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.