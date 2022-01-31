FootJoy Fuel Women's Golf Shoe Review

There’s a very good reason FootJoy holds the Number One position in the golf shoe market year after year - they make really, really great shoes that don’t just look good and feel good, but shoes that perform round after round. I wore my last pair of FootJoy waterproof shoes for three years before finally deciding they’d perhaps seen better days!

The new FJ Fuel has pushed the bar higher once again, easily becoming one of the best women's golf shoes on the market. Power and distance are definitely big buzz words in the modern game and the world’s best female professionals are catching up with the men in the distance-stakes. Lexi Thompson, the Korda sisters, Lydia Ko…the list of really long hitters is rising. Yet the typical amateur lady golfer still struggles to hit the ball far enough to carry her drives over the trouble on many holes, so anything we can use to give us a helping hand is worth trying.

Our tester instantly enjoyed the powerful, supportive feel of the FJ FUEL (Image credit: Carly Frost)

Step forward the Fuel. These impressive shoes have special Power Stabiliser outsoles to improve your foot’s traction with the turf and stability in the swing. When you first put them on they feel a little rigid but the synthetic leather uppers soon give and the feeling of the foot being very well supported and grounded as you swing is great. We didn’t suffer with sore feet at all from the very first round and the soft foam insoles contributed to that lovely light, sporty feeling you get as you walk.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

At £124.99 we think that the Fuel is well worth the investment whether you play golf every week or just casually, particularly as they come with a 1-year waterproof guarantee. They are super easy to wipe clean after you play, which is just as well as there is no black colour option, so they’ll stay looking like new for a whole golfing season or longer if you take care of them.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

