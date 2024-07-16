We Loved This Bag Boy Travel Bag And You Will Too Thanks To It's 36% Prime Day Discount
Right now, one of our favorite golf travel bags from Bag Boy has a mammoth 36% off so act fast!
As a golfer, there's nothing better than a golf trip away with your buddies. Playing some of the best courses that various countries have to offer, sampling some of the local nightlife and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
However, as all golfers know, before you can enjoy any of that, you must go through the debacle of checking in and getting to the destination, with the agonizing thought of whether your clubs will survive the journey. Will they still be intact when they come off the carousel? Will the bag still be in one piece?
Well a travel bag is an absolute must to protect your pride and joys and thankfully we have tested many of the best golf travel bags on the market. Right now one of the best Amazon Prime golf deals we have spotted is the huge 36% discount you can get on the Bag Boy T-660 bag, one of our favorites from testing.
Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | 36% off at Amazon
Was $109.99 Now $69.95
If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. It tested really well for us when we put it through its paces and the value is unquestionable thanks to the 36% off at the moment.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
To begin with, the Bag Boy T-660 features a handy wrap-around zipper that opens up the entire front of the travel cover for seamless, easy access. It's not just the ease-of-use, though, where the Bag Boy delivers, as it has several other thoughtful design features.
Weighing in at a mere 6 pounds, which is still amongst the lightest travel bags on the market, it is easily maneuverable around the airport, with storage not being a problem either. As we know from the best golf stand bags, space can be an issue but, with the T-660, you can fold it up and easily fit it into your trunk, a closet corner or even on a shelf without occupying too much space.
Crucially, the compact design and maneuverability does not compromise club protection. The T-660 offers ample padding and an internal compression strap to stabilize the bag during travel. There’s also reinforced corners, a skid plate, skid bars and a large front pocket for shoes and golf tops.
An aspect that usually gets overlooked when it comes to travel bags are the wheels. Often, because they are slightly cheaper, the wheels are the first problem to occur when moving round the airport. However, with the T-660, it comes with high quality inline skate wheels for smooth, continuous rolling. What's more, the bag also feels strong and sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of heavy-handed airline staff.
All in all then, we think the Bag Boy T-660 ticks all the boxes. It’s a great lightweight, maneuverable and easy-to-use travel bag with plenty of storage for your clubs as well as accessories and other bits. It already has a budget-friendly price but right now the 30% off further heightens the value further so if you need a new travel bag, then this is definitely a model to consider.
