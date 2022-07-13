We Cannot Believe How Much This Samsung Galaxy Watch Has Been Reduced

Perhaps the biggest bargain this Prime Day? Grab yourself a mammoth saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 GPS watch

We Cannot Believe How Much This Samsung Galaxy Watch Has Been Reduced

It's not often that we see such huge savings on smartwatches, particularly ones that are as good as this. We may even go out on a limb and say this is the best deal we've seen during Prime Day (opens in new tab). Amazon is offering a whopping 60% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Active2 40mm pink edition golf watch. This watch usually retails at around £320, but when you opt-in to this deal, you'll be saving yourself an enormous £190 on one of the best golf GPS watches on the market (opens in new tab).

So why do we rate this watch so highly? Well, from having tested it (opens in new tab) over several rounds, Golf Monthly Technical Editor Joel Tadman awarded it a good 4.5-star rating. It is a versatile and reliable piece of kit that not only works as a GPS golf watch but can also be used as a sport and wellness companion. The first thing to note is that Samsung has doubled up with GolfBuddy to design this watch. GolfBuddy is well known for producing some of the most reliable rangefinders (opens in new tab), and it's clear that it has had a big hand in helping Samsung add the golf GPS functionality to this watch. 

samsung-distances-web

(Image credit: Future)

The watch displays the front, middle and back distances on its screen in a clear and easy-to-read fashion. It'll also tell you your score and the par for that hole and when you're ready to flick to the next hole, simply run your fingers along the touch-screen bezel of the watch around the display. This is a very cool navigation tool unique to this particular watch that we really enjoyed using.

samsung galaxy active 2 watch

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We also liked how you can view a satellite or 3D representations of course maps that can give you more information on where to lay up, where the hazards are, or how undulating the greens are. You can use its touch-targeting features to give you readings on yardages to specific targets or even use that feature to track each of your shots on the course. One of the best features about this watch, though, is its strap, which loops around and tucks in behind the base of the strap, meaning you won't have to worry about the watch strap coming loose during your swing.

Ultimately, this is a fantastic watch packed with functionality, making it an excellent option for the gadget lovers out there. Plus, if you're into staying fit and healthy, this might be the perfect watch for you, with its lifestyle and fitness features also able to keep track of everything from your sleep schedule to your latest run. This is a fantastic watch for female golfers (opens in new tab) and with a £190 discount, it's also one of the best value golf watches (opens in new tab) available right now.

Ed Carruthers

Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.  

He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association. 

Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. 

When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.  

With contributions from
