We Cannot Believe How Cheap This 2022 Wilson Driver Is Right Now
We have found the 2022 Wilson Staff driver with an impressive discount on Amazon, act now before it's gone!
One of the best drivers for beginners we tested last year and it is now available at $149.99 with a whopping 57% off the RRP of $349.99. With this sort of saving you need to be quick because from our experience these deals don't always last that long. Even for a previous years model this is a big discount for such a great driver. With the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day in full swing this is one of the biggest discounts I have seen so far!
Wilson Staff Launch Pad 2022 Driver | 57% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $149.99
$200 off a driver that came out only last year is never to be scoffed at but it is worth noting that this discount is only available in specific loft and shaft configurations on Amazon. That being said the other options do have varying discounts as well.
Price Check: PGA Superstore $199.98 | Carl's Golfland $149.99
If you are someone that struggles with launch height, and you want some forgiveness then this driver will be for you. The new version should also help guard against a slice and it does that in a few ways. Firstly the lie angle is two degrees upright to help golfers square up the face at impact. The face itself also sits quite closed and you can definitely see that as soon as you set it down behind the ball. There is also some heel side weighting within the head to help promote more of a draw shape. Finally, the combination of lightweight head and shaft should help players swing a little faster for more distance.
In testing the flight was high and that draw bias was clearly there to see - on average my shots finished about 10 to 15 yards left of the centre line. Of the best drivers for slicers on the market this year, this is definitely up there with the most effective at creating that drawing ball flight.
- Read our full Wilson Staff LP 2022 Driver Review
The Launch Pad 2022 also has a very appealing aesthetic. It has a mid-sized profile down behind the ball and whilst we weren’t too keen on the off-set look, there will be plenty of golfers who will benefit from the confidence this inspires.
After putting the Wilson LP 2022 through testing Golf Monthly Editor Neil Tappin summarized his thoughts saying:
"One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve hit this year, this delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee. The simple, sleek aesthetics make this a very desirable option."
With how well this driver performs and with a massive 57% off RRP it is without a doubt one of the biggest deals we have seen for this driver. To be honest it is a discount you rarely see on drivers to the point where I actually thought it was a used model or something. Alas it is not, it is a new driver only from a year ago!
-
-
