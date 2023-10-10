We Cannot Believe How Cheap This 2022 Wilson Driver Is Right Now

We have found the 2022 Wilson Staff driver with an impressive discount on Amazon, act now before it's gone!

Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Driver Review
(Image credit: Future)
Zach Bougen
By Zach Bougen
published

One of the best drivers for beginners we tested last year and it is now available at $149.99 with a whopping 57% off the RRP of $349.99. With this sort of saving you need to be quick because from our experience these deals don't always last that long. Even for a previous years model this is a big discount for such a great driver. With the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day in full swing this is one of the biggest discounts I have seen so far!

Wilson Staff Launch Pad 2022 Driver | 57% off at Amazon

Wilson Staff Launch Pad 2022 Driver | 57% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $149.99

$200 off a driver that came out only last year is never to be scoffed at but it is worth noting that this discount is only available in specific loft and shaft configurations on Amazon. That being said the other options do have varying discounts as well.

Price Check: PGA Superstore $199.98 | Carl's Golfland $149.99

View Deal

If you are someone that struggles with launch height, and you want some forgiveness then this driver will be for you. The new version should also help guard against a slice and it does that in a few ways. Firstly the lie angle is two degrees upright to help golfers square up the face at impact. The face itself also sits quite closed and you can definitely see that as soon as you set it down behind the ball. There is also some heel side weighting within the head to help promote more of a draw shape. Finally, the combination of lightweight head and shaft should help players swing a little faster for more distance.

In testing the flight was high and that draw bias was clearly there to see - on average my shots finished about 10 to 15 yards left of the centre line. Of the best drivers for slicers on the market this year, this is definitely up there with the most effective at creating that drawing ball flight.

Wilson Launch Pad 2022 driver face

(Image credit: Future)

The Launch Pad 2022 also has a very appealing aesthetic. It has a mid-sized profile down behind the ball and whilst we weren’t too keen on the off-set look, there will be plenty of golfers who will benefit from the confidence this inspires. 

After putting the Wilson LP 2022 through testing Golf Monthly Editor Neil Tappin summarized his thoughts saying:

"One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve hit this year, this delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee. The simple, sleek aesthetics make this a very desirable option."

With how well this driver performs and with a massive 57% off RRP it is without a doubt one of the biggest deals we have seen for this driver. To be honest it is a discount you rarely see on drivers to the point where I actually thought it was a used model or something. Alas it is not, it is a new driver only from a year ago!

Topics
Amazon Prime Day
Zach Bougen
Zach Bougen
Writer

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.


When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.


Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between. 


Currently, in his golf bag, he has:

Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)

3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)

2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790

Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW 

Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree

Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black

Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x 


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸