These Abercrombie & Fitch Designs Might Be Some Of The Coolest Golf T-Shirts We’ve Ever Seen

Did you know that this retail brand sold golf-related clothing? Well, right now, you can grab these incredibly stylish golf-inspired T-shirts from recognized fashion retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch

Viktor Hovland and Jack Nicklaus hold the Memoria Tournament trophy, whilst Scottie Scheffler holds The Players Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images/Abercrombie & Fitch)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The PGA Tour circuit heads to Muirfield Village this week for the Memorial Tournament, with the seventh Signature Event getting underway on Thursday.

A strong field will be present in Ohio, in what promises to be an excellent event and, prior to the tee off, we have found these rather eye-catching and stylish Memorial T-shirt designs from recognized retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch. 

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Jack Nicklaus Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Now $40

Abercrombie & Fitch Jack Nicklaus Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch
Now $40

One of the most iconic photos in all of golf, the Jack Nicklaus Graphic Tee features the World Golf Hall of Famer walking in a putt at the famous Augusta National in 1986. Famously, Nicklaus won his 18th and final Major here at the age of 46.

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Now $40

Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch
Now $40

Displaying the clubhouse at Muirfield Village, the Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee is constructed of a softAF fabric and has a relaxed-fit silhouette.

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee| Available at Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Now $40

Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee| Available at Abercrombie & Fitch
Now $40

Along with the clubhouse image above, there is also this Memorial Tournament T-shirt, which features a map of the golf course, as well as the outline of the State, Ohio.

Looking through the Abercrombie & Fitch website, there are various models that pay homage to the Memorial Tournament, as well as tournament host, Jack Nicklaus, an 18-time Major winner and founder of Muirfield Village, venue to the event.

Amongst the T-shirts, we have the iconic photo of Nicklaus holing a putt at the 17th hole during his historic win at the 1986 Masters. There is also a T-shirt with 'Golden Bear' sprawled across it, the nickname of Nicklaus, who is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest golfer of all time.

The last few Memorial Tournament-related shirts include the Graphic Tees, with one showing off the Muirfield Village clubhouse, as well as another detailing the scorecard of the golf course within an outline of the border of Ohio.

Jack Nicklaus speaks to fans at the 2019 Memorial Tournament

Tournament host, Jack Nicklaus, during the Memorial Tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just Memorial Tournament-themed clothing that Abercrombie & Fitch produce, as there are also T-shirts that showcase other PGA Tour events. Amongst them are the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship, as well as a cream T-shirt with a PGA Tour logo and golf bag on the back.

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch PGA Phoenix Open Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Now $40

Abercrombie & Fitch PGA Phoenix Open Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch
Now $40

Known as one of the rowdiest events on Tour, the WM Phoenix Open brings hundreds of thousands of fans to Arizona, with this T-shirt depicting the 16th hole, which is known as 'The Coliseum'.

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch The PGA Players Championship Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Now $40

Abercrombie & Fitch The PGA Players Championship Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch
Now $40

One of the most famous par 3s in the world, the 17th at TPC Sawgrass is printed on this T-shirt, with The Players logo also included across the top of the image.

All T-shirts cost $40 and are available in sizes XS - XXL. What's more, they even feature in regular and tall lengths, so there should be a fit for everyone, with the 100% cotton construction and regular fit a real bonus.

When you think of the best golf shirts and golf pants on the market, it's unlikely that you would think of Abercrombie & Fitch given the amount of brands available. However, the company do produce some very eye-catching apparel and have previously worked with the likes of golf influencer, Erik Anders Lang.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

