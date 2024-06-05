These Abercrombie & Fitch Designs Might Be Some Of The Coolest Golf T-Shirts We’ve Ever Seen

The PGA Tour circuit heads to Muirfield Village this week for the Memorial Tournament, with the seventh Signature Event getting underway on Thursday.

A strong field will be present in Ohio, in what promises to be an excellent event and, prior to the tee off, we have found these rather eye-catching and stylish Memorial T-shirt designs from recognized retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Jack Nicklaus Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch

Now $40 One of the most iconic photos in all of golf, the Jack Nicklaus Graphic Tee features the World Golf Hall of Famer walking in a putt at the famous Augusta National in 1986. Famously, Nicklaus won his 18th and final Major here at the age of 46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch

Now $40 Displaying the clubhouse at Muirfield Village, the Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee is constructed of a softAF fabric and has a relaxed-fit silhouette.

Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Tournament Graphic Tee| Available at Abercrombie & Fitch

Now $40 Along with the clubhouse image above, there is also this Memorial Tournament T-shirt, which features a map of the golf course, as well as the outline of the State, Ohio.

Looking through the Abercrombie & Fitch website, there are various models that pay homage to the Memorial Tournament, as well as tournament host, Jack Nicklaus, an 18-time Major winner and founder of Muirfield Village, venue to the event.

Amongst the T-shirts, we have the iconic photo of Nicklaus holing a putt at the 17th hole during his historic win at the 1986 Masters. There is also a T-shirt with 'Golden Bear' sprawled across it, the nickname of Nicklaus, who is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest golfer of all time.

The last few Memorial Tournament-related shirts include the Graphic Tees, with one showing off the Muirfield Village clubhouse, as well as another detailing the scorecard of the golf course within an outline of the border of Ohio.

Tournament host, Jack Nicklaus, during the Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just Memorial Tournament-themed clothing that Abercrombie & Fitch produce, as there are also T-shirts that showcase other PGA Tour events. Amongst them are the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship, as well as a cream T-shirt with a PGA Tour logo and golf bag on the back.

Abercrombie & Fitch PGA Phoenix Open Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch

Now $40 Known as one of the rowdiest events on Tour, the WM Phoenix Open brings hundreds of thousands of fans to Arizona, with this T-shirt depicting the 16th hole, which is known as 'The Coliseum'.

Abercrombie & Fitch The PGA Players Championship Graphic Tee | Available at Abercrombie & Fitch

Now $40 One of the most famous par 3s in the world, the 17th at TPC Sawgrass is printed on this T-shirt, with The Players logo also included across the top of the image.

All T-shirts cost $40 and are available in sizes XS - XXL. What's more, they even feature in regular and tall lengths, so there should be a fit for everyone, with the 100% cotton construction and regular fit a real bonus.

When you think of the best golf shirts and golf pants on the market, it's unlikely that you would think of Abercrombie & Fitch given the amount of brands available. However, the company do produce some very eye-catching apparel and have previously worked with the likes of golf influencer, Erik Anders Lang.