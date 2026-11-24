If you’re looking to bring tour-level precision to your practice, whether you’re grinding on the range or building out a home simulator, then the Foresight Sports QuadMAX is one of the best golf launch monitors on the market.

For Black Friday, Foresight Sports has slashed $7,000 off the QuadMAX, dropping the price from $19,999 down to $12,999. To sweeten the deal further, they are also throwing in a free one-year Foresight+ Silver membership with Course Pass (normally $199), which unlocks the core practice, analytics, and history tools above the free tier.

Shop the Foresight Sports QuadMAX Golf Launch Monitor with 35% off

For golfers ready to invest in uncompromising launch data and simulator performance both indoors and out, it’s a rare chance to pick up flagship hardware with a hefty discount and immediate course access.

In our Foresight Sports QuadMAX review, Sam De'Ath called it the new gold standard for a golf launch monitor, awarding it a flawless 5-star rating.

Sam noted the QuadMAX was an improvement on its impressive predecessor with thoughtful upgrades including a new touchscreen, customisable data displays, and a lighter body. Sam called it the ultimate tool for serious golfers, coaches, and golf club fitters looking for pinpoint-accurate club and ball data, inside or outdoors.

This early Black Friday golf deal might already be a contender for one of the biggest discounts we've seen so far. It drops this outstanding piece of golf tech to an all-time low price, significantly beating the previous best official discounted price of $15,000 from Black Friday last year.

Save 35% ($7,000) Foresight Sports QuadMAX Golf Launch Monitor: was $19,999 now $12,999 at Indoor Golf Shop Save $7,000 The Foresight Sports QuadMAX is packed with tour-grade tech, including a four-camera Quadrascopic tracking system, a touchscreen display, and a lightweight magnesium chassis with nine hours of battery life. Its standout feature is the expanded on-device data and speed training mode, measuring 17 ball and clubhead parameters alongside ball-free clubhead speed tracking and customizable MyTiles presets. If you're looking for pinpoint launch data on the range that's just as seamless inside a home simulator bay, this is a prime opportunity to bag the flagship launch monitor at a never-seen-before Black Friday price. Read the Foresight Sports QuadMAX Launch Monitor Review

Here at Golf Monthly, we pride ourselves on delivering the best golf reviews, and capturing accurate data is non-negotiable for compiling those reviews.

Foresight Sports has long been our go-to technology for testing clubs and putting the latest gear through its paces in the Golf Monthly Performance Lab. We added the QuadMax launch monitor to our review setup, which elevated both our written and video reviews even further, thanks to the wealth of smart features packed into the QuadMAX Golf Launch Monitor.

As you'd expect, the QuadMax looks and feels like a premium piece of kit, and its performance backs up that in some style. While it utilises the same four-camera photometric capture system that made its predecessor famous, the QuadMax now weighs in 15 percent lighter than the GCQuad.

Image 1 of 5 The 4 cameras on display can capture the precise moment of impact to give completely accurate data. (Image credit: Future) Applying reflective stickers is needed to gather club data. (Image credit: Future) The new handle makes the lightweight QuadMAX easy to transport between the studio and the course. (Image credit: Future) The touchscreen display is very responsive and simple to navigate. (Image credit: Future) The new Foresight Premier+ software tracks data and the precise strike location that the QuadMax has picked up (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

In our review, Sam De'ath highlighted the responsive touchscreen as one of the key features. Sam noted that the responsive touchscreen, flanked by a handful of dedicated buttons for power and home navigation, made it all super easy to use, with a quick swipe allowing users to tweak settings or review numbers effortlessly, with a snappy responsiveness throughout.

That ease of use is crucial because the now-expanded data the QuadMAX provides is substantial. On top of the impressive ball and club data we are used to seeing, the QuadMAX now measures ball apex, descent angle, and how far the ball is offline directly on the device.

Sam also noted that having such quick access to this amount of data is invaluable and ideal for those using the device for fittings, coaches trying to help a student golf, or myself and the equipment team at Golf Monthly, when testing new equipment as and when it arrives on our doorstep.

In summing up his 5-star review, Sam pointed out that Foresight had taken the most trusted launch monitor in golf and made it even more useful and portable.

There's no denying it's a sizeable financial investment, but now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday, if you're a professional, dedicated coach, or a serious golfer building the ultimate indoor simulator, you definitely get what you pay for.

If you're not after a launch monitor or seeking a cheaper alternative, then our early Black Friday golf deals page has the top picks across golf tech, golf clubs, clothing, golf shoes and much, much more...

This deal is US-only, but below you'll find the best prices on the QuadMAX Golf Launch Monitor in your location and currency.