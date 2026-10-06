I Test Drivers For A Job, And This Anti-Hook Machine Is HUGELY Discounted!

The low-spin driver category is a very crowded and competitive space, with models from the biggest brands setting a very high bar. But Wilson well and truly threw its hat into the ring with the Dynapower LS.

Looking to disrupt some of the best golf drivers on the market, it ended up being one of our biggest surprises, and I have spotted a fantastic deal on it right now on Amazon…

Usually retailing for a premium $549.99, Amazon has slashed the price of the Wilson Dynapower LS down to just $399.99. That is a massive $150 saving on a premium driver that easily sits at the same table as the game's heavy hitters.

Save $150 Wilson Dynapwr LS: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The Wilson Dynapower LS driver targets low spin with a compact 445cc head, using AI technology for speed and a satisfying feel. Its strong fade bias makes it ideal for hookers, but its aggressive directional tendency and firm profile are not suited for all golfers. Read our full Wilson Dynapower LS Driver review

One of the things I like most about the Dynapower LS driver is its specific suitability for a certain type of golfer. From a performance standpoint, this is a very interesting driver that features an extraordinarily prevalent fade bias. Simply put: this club does not want to go left!

For players swinging the club fast who struggle with a destructive pull or a hook, this could be the fairway-finder you have been waiting for, effectively taking one side of the course entirely out of play.

(Image credit: Future)

In my full review of the Dynapower LS, I was also very impressed with the aggressive spin numbers. Even in the more neutral setting, I was barely averaging over 2,000rpm, which will be absolute music to the ears of high-speed players.

Another nice feature is the interchangeable 8g and 12g weights that allow you to carefully tweak your launch and spin profiles.

Technology-wise, Wilson employs an A.I.-driven PKR-360 face and an 'open hosel construction' to boost ball speeds and maximize the sweet spot.

(Image credit: Future)

Visually, Wilson has done an excellent job with the compact, Tour-inspired 445cc head. The glossy carbon crown looks absolutely superb in the playing position, while the clever addition of white and grey score lines on the face gives you the illusion of having a bit more loft than you actually do, inspiring maximum confidence at address.

Add in the incredibly satisfying acoustics - which generated a few compliments on the practice ground for its powerful 'click' - and you have a genuinely impressive low-spin driver.

If you are a natural fader, it might not be for you, but if you want to eliminate the left side of the golf course, this $150 Amazon discount makes the Dynapower LS an absolute steal.