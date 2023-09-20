Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TecTecTec KLYR vs Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

As technology within golf continues to grow and become more advanced, a golfer who takes to the course without some form of distance measuring device to give themselves the most accurate yardages is now at a significant disadvantage.

Knowing exactly how far you need to hit your shot not only allows you choose the correct club, it also helps you to commit to the shot without that nagging doubt in the back of your mind as to whether you have too much club, or indeed not enough.

Using a rangefinder is one of the best ways to get quick and accurate distances to the flag (as well as bunkers, water hazards and lay up spots) while the best golf watches and best golf GPS devices provide overhead hole maps and front, middle and back distances.

In this article we're concentrating on laser rangefinders and specifically two models which we've really enjoyed testing this year; the TecTecTec KLYR (pronounced 'clear') and the Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder. Both offer a host of useful features while coming in at a reasonable price point. We pit them against each other in this head-to-head test to see which model might be right for you.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Design

A rangefinder needs to be comfortable to hold, otherwise you will struggle to pick up the yardage to the flag, which obviously isn't ideal for you but will also hold up any groups who are behind you. Comfort and stability are vital in a good rangefinder.

The shape of the Blue Tees S3 is spot on and we loved the chrome detailing at the front. It comes in three, and its rubberized plastic body and sealed seams leads to superior water resistance.

Weight-wise, the Blue Tees comes in at 225-grams and that extra weight does make a difference, as the heavier setup means you can hold it more securely in windier and more extreme conditions.

What stood out in testing of the KLYR was how compact and light it was. Further research revealed that this device is about 30 percent smaller than most of its competitors. That said, in spite of its lightweight design and diminutive size, the KLYR felt extremely sturdy in hand and stacks up well against more established brands like Bushnell for example.

The KLYR is water resistant but not waterproof, so that's something to keep in mind. There are four color options; black, blue, white and the vibrant yellow model which we tested.

(Image credit: Future)

Display

The rangefinder's display is one of the most important aspects when it comes to making your choice. You want something that offers a clear, vivid view of what lies ahead which makes it easier to pick out targets while the graphics need to present the information in a format that is easy to interpret.

Both models perform well here, displaying the target clearly. Starting with the Blue Tees, the display is very clear and bright, no matter how dim the conditions are that you are playing in. The clear looks are thanks to the auto ambient display, with the Blue Tees also showing the degree of elevation change in slope mode, perfect for practice and social rounds with your friends. Such is the performance, it ranks as one of the best budget golf rangefinders on the market.

The KLYR is pronounced “clear” and it’s an apt choice for this device, as its display optics are incredibly vibrant. Additionally, the visual display of the KLYR in slope mode does a great job of differentiating between actual and adjusted yardages, the latter of which is more important and deservedly featured more prominently. Rest assured, however, that you can use this device in tournament play. There is a switch to turn slope off and also a mode option to not display adjusted yardages, making it an excellent rangefinder for slopes. You can also set the KLYR to display in yards or meters, depending on your preference.

(Image credit: Future)

Ease of Use

Both of these rangefinders are very user-friendly and quickly deliver a highly accurate distance number.

The KLYR stood out in terms of how fast it captured yardages and its range. Yardages were populated in the display almost immediately after shooting a target and the device features target lock vibration technology to provide reassurance that you have the correct number. Occasionally you may have to hold the button longer to get the locking vibration from longer distances, but it will always get the job done.

The Blue Tees's ease of use is superb. When in use, the flag is picked out very quickly with a minimum of fuss and you also get the vibration to reassure you but, to be honest, it wasn’t really needed - such was the effectiveness of the Flag Lock feature. As with the KLYR, the Blue Tee S3 has a Slope feature which is easily disabled using the button on the side.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Features

The vivid display of the Blue Tees Series 3 Max is arguably this laser’s standout feature. Meanwhile, the lock and vibration features assures the user that they have the correct target, which means less guesswork and time spent on reshooting for distances.

It also has a built-in magnet, which allows you to attach it to the buggy frame for added convenience. The carry case looks smart but the magnetic clasp often comes loose and metal that covers it easily scratches, which is disappointing. You also get two extra CR2 batteries included in the box.

The KLYR also offers some other features that add to its overall value as well. It comes in a nice carrying case that you can easily attach to your bag, and there’s a magnet on the device that allows it to be secured to a riding cart during play. Additionally, a magnetic belt clip is included so you can keep the KLYR attached to your belt while you play.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Overall Appeal

Both of these rangefinders are superb performers and would be an excellent addition to the side of your bag, or indeed your belt if you choose the KLYR.

The Blue Tees is a cool, functional device that won't break the bank. The variety of features will be enough for all levels of golfers to get the information they need in a quick, convenient manner.

Kudos also to the KLYR. It delivered all of the functionality that you would expect in a laser rangefinder and did so in a compact, stylish package, including the eye-catching yellow color that we tested. Add in the fact that this device retails for just $199.99, which is significantly less than some of its competitors, and you have a product that should warrant serious consideration from golfers who are in the market for a new rangefinder.

(Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder if…

- You want a weighty, more substantial feel when trying to pick out the flag

- You want the option to attach it magnetically to a cart frame

- You want a wide choice of colors

Choose the TecTecTec KLYR Rangefinder if…

- You want an inexpensive rangefinder that gives you a fast, accurate number

- You want to wear it on your belt instead of on your bag

- You prefer a smaller, more compact device

For more golf tech advice, check out our guides on the best women's rangefinders, best launch monitors, or best golf gadgets.