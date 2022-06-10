Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Stealth vs Cobra LTDx Driver

Along with your putter and wedges, the driver is the most used club in the golf bag. It is therefore imperative you find the right one for your game as you want to be in play off the tee as much as possible.

Two of the market leading drivers are the TaylorMade Stealth and Cobra LTDx. These models also feature in our best golf drivers (opens in new tab) guide, however, both are pitched and marketed in different ways.

Arguably, TaylorMade has been the most revolutionary brand when it comes to technology surrounding new drivers and, with the Stealth, it is no exception. For 2022, the company has introduced golfers to the 'Carbonwood Age', as the brand takes a step away from the traditional titanium material that has been used for decades. The red face of the new Stealth, highlighting its' headline new technology.

For Cobra though, its key driver selling point is value for money. Since releasing the F9 Speedback driver back in 2019, Cobra has developed a reputation for producing premium performing, Tour-played drivers that sit at lower price-points than many of its' competitors.

TaylorMade Stealth vs Cobra LTDx Driver

Technology

Manufacturers are always creating new technology to put into their clubs and, with the Stealth and LTDx drivers, it is no different, with both company's cramming in a range of tech to get the most out of your performance.

Like previous models, the Stealth features TaylorMade (opens in new tab)'s Twist Face design, but this time in the form of an all new carbon fibre face which is constructed with 60 layers of lightweight carbon fibre. All of this is enclosed by a polyurethane cover, as well as a nanotexture cover that is used to hone in launch and spin.

Cobra, on the other hand, has introduced H.O.T Face Technology which, thanks to data from thousands of impact simulations, has thickness in multiple areas of the clubface. This gives maximum ball speed over an array of areas.

The other noticeable difference is the positioning of weight. For the standard Stealth model, TaylorMade has said goodbye to the Sliding Weight Track, with weight instead being added low and deep in the head (there is a sliding weight track in the Stealth Plus driver to help the golfer dial in a certain shot shape). As for the LTDx, Cobra's PWR-COR Technology sees the weight low and forward, with a 14g machined steel internal weight and a 5g exterior aluminum weight positioned right behind the strike zone. There is also the addition of a 15g back weight, which should generate lower spin and higher launch and forgiveness.

Looks

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 3

When it comes to looks, it is clear that one driver is far more eye-catching than the other, with the red of the TaylorMade Stealth making it stand out over its counterpart. We loved this aspect of the TaylorMade, which we felt made it look modern and exciting.

Having said that, a red clubface may not be to everyone's taste but it certainly doesn't distract when behind the golf ball, with the coloring neither too bright nor recessive. As for the LTDx, it is far more simple, with the brand's traditional CNC Milled Face on display.

As the name suggests, the Stealth has more of a compact look down behind the ball. We felt this made it look very aspirational (and premium) but a fraction less inviting than the more generous looking Cobra (opens in new tab) LTDx.

Both drivers feature matt black crowns but it is the larger foot-print of the Cobra that we think will inspire more confidence at address among regular golfers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 3

Feel

There's nothing better than the sound of a sweetly struck drive and, with these two options, it is no exception, as both deliver a powerful sounding strike off the face of the driver.

Using carbon fibre instead of titanium, you would think that the pitch would be duller and almost lifeless. However, TaylorMade has clearly thought about the sound, with the pitch slightly higher than previous models, but still extremely powerful and satisfying. We thought it was very well balanced.

By contrast, the LTDx had a lower-pitched impact sound. We loved the powerful feel through impact which was perhaps the biggest improvement over the previous generation Cobra Radspeed driver. For some slower swingers, this duller impact sound could make the Cobra feel a little harder to launch.

Performance

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Both models offer premium levels performance with the forgiveness and consistency factor making it hard to separate the two when tested. Looking at the ball-flight, both had a high trajectories with a low spin flight resulting in plenty of distance across the board. One of the things that impressed us most about both drivers was how the distance was hardly comprised at all on the odd off-centre hit.

What's more, the Stealth and LTDx have a lot of adaptability, with both offering several shaft and lie options for you to experiment with to find the right balance and set-up for your game.

(Image credit: Future)

Distance

When it comes to distance (opens in new tab) - as with many of the top performing drivers - there was nothing to choose. In my testing, both drivers were fast, delivering ball speeds of 167 mph. They both carried an impressive 287 yards, with the total distance of the Cobra coming out marginally on top by two yards at 314 - thanks to a slightly lower spinning performance.

Which One Should You Choose

Choose the TaylorMade Stealth if…

- You are looking for a more compact appearance at address

- You want a driver with a lively yet powerful feel

- You are after something that's easy to launch

Choose the Cobra LTDx if...

- You want a more penetrating ball flight

- You are looking for confidence at set up

- You are after a premium performing driver that won't break the bank