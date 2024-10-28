TaylorMade And Oracle Red Bull Racing's Limited Edition Golf Collection Is Back For Another Year – And It's Bigger and Better Than Ever

TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing have launched the second installment of their limited-edition golf equipment collaboration. Last year the two brands teamed up with the Speed Craft Collection. The Pursuit Collection takes the brand partnership to another level and intends to blend the precision of the golf course with the speed of the F1 racetrack.

It is inspired by the Red Bull 2024 F1 RB20 car which features advanced aerodynamics, a powerful hybrid power unit and cutting-edge materials that maximize speed, agility and efficiency. These attributes are all easily identifiable with the TaylorMade equipment makers when designing the best golf equipment, and is evident throughout the entire collection.

The collection includes a special set of TaylorMade P-790 Irons, Spider Tour Putter, MG4 Wedges, TP5 Striped balls, bags, hats, and other accessories. This year the TaylorMade x Oracle Red Bull Racing collection also receives an enhanced selection of stylish lifestyle apparel pieces – drawing inspiration from the F1 race suits of team drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Below I've highlighted some of the stand-out items in the collection and the entire Pursuit Collection is available exclusively at TaylorMadeGolf.com right now.

TaylorMade x ORBR clubs

TaylorMade x ORBR P∙790 Irons 4-PW | $1,800.00 The Pursuit Collection P·790 irons are the flagship of the Pursuit Collection. They come loaded with the outstanding performance you'd expect from TaylorMade – backed up with stunning good looks featuring a deep racing Blue with a checkered flag-inspired backbar. Read our full TaylorMade P-790 Irons Review

TaylorMade X ORBR Spider Tour Putter | $425 at TaylorMade The Spider Tour Putter comes in a Black, Blue and Red colorway matching the ORBR colors aesthetics and features both the TaylorMade and ORBR logos on the clubhead’s sole. The F1 inspiration continues with backweights on the heel and toe of the Spider Tour Putter featuring a yellow ring which is a nod to the tires on the RB20 car. Read our full TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter Review

TaylorMade X ORBR Milled Grind 4 Wedge Set | $500 at TaylorMade The MG4 wedges come in a 56° and 64° standard bounce option with the same navy Golf Pride Z-Grip found on the P-790 Irons and Spider Putter. The Z-Grip has Gold rings, emblematic of ORBR racing tires and the Red top rounds out ORBR’s colors. Both clubheads continue the ORBR theme with the racing Blue and checkered backbar. Read our full TaylorMade MG4 Wedge Review

TaylorMade x ORBR accessories and apparel

TaylorMade X ORBR TP5x Stripe Golf Balls | $60 at TaylorMade The TP5x is claimed to be the fastest five-layer ball on Tour, and used by some of the golf's best players including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Nelly Korda. The five layers are said to deliver premium distance and speed from the tee, without sacrificing feel and control. The Red power bar is designed to make lining up your putts and tee shots easier than ever. It comes in premium TaylorMade x ORBR packaging and the ball also features both brand's logos. Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review

TaylorMade x ORBR Tour Stand Bag | $500 at TaylorMade The Pursuit Collection Tour Stand Bag is just as functional as it is stylish. It has a Navy base color is offset by Red and Blue checkered patterns in keeping with the TaylorMade x ORBR theme. The functional 5-way top and ample pocket storage make it easy to keep your clubs and all your necessary gear organized and accessible making this one of the best golf stand bags around.

TaylorMade x ORBR Signature T-Shirt | $50.00 at TaylorMade Away from the course, the collaboration continues with a range of TaylorMade x ORBR Lifestyle apparel. The Signature T-shirt exudes top-end innovation and performance with TaylorMade and ORBR logos prominently featured across the front. It's available in White, Black or Navy color choices.