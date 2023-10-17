TaylorMade And Oracle Red Bull Racing's Limited Edition Golf Collection Goes On Sale

Anticipation has been building for the release of a golf collection from a collaboration between TaylorMade and the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team ever since it was announced earlier in the month.

Now, the limited edition Speed Craft Collection, which comes ahead of the United States Grand Prix, is available to purchase and TaylorMade has posted images of some of the collection via its Instagram page to coincide with its release date.

Alongside images including a special edition Stealth 2 Plus driver in the team's iconic dark navy and red and an Oracle Red Bull Racing Spider GX putter, is a message that begins: "A collab born out of our shared pursuit of speed and perfection. Introducing the Speed Craft Collection from TM x @redbullracing.”

It goes on to explain that the line-up is inspired by Oracle Red Bull Racing's championship-winning RB19 car. Meanwhile, as well as the special edition driver and putter, the collection also includes a custom TP5 PIX golf ball, a Tour Stand golf bag with towels, tees and head covers as well as apparel including hoodies, caps, bucket hats and t-shirts.

On the announcement of the collaboration, TaylorMade president and CEO David Abeles said: “As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence.

“Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike. We are thrilled to unveil the Speed Craft Collection, a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and performance.”

Meanwhile, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration: we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle.

“We share our core principles with our new partner, by both prioritising high performing athletes at the top of their game and innovation in design. We are excited to bring this collaboration to fans worldwide”.

Items from the collection can be purchased via the official TaylorMade website.