TaylorMade And Oracle Red Bull Racing's Limited Edition Golf Collection Goes On Sale
The Speed Craft Collection features items including a special edition Stealth 2 Plus driver
Anticipation has been building for the release of a golf collection from a collaboration between TaylorMade and the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team ever since it was announced earlier in the month.
Now, the limited edition Speed Craft Collection, which comes ahead of the United States Grand Prix, is available to purchase and TaylorMade has posted images of some of the collection via its Instagram page to coincide with its release date.
Alongside images including a special edition Stealth 2 Plus driver in the team's iconic dark navy and red and an Oracle Red Bull Racing Spider GX putter, is a message that begins: "A collab born out of our shared pursuit of speed and perfection. Introducing the Speed Craft Collection from TM x @redbullracing.”
It goes on to explain that the line-up is inspired by Oracle Red Bull Racing's championship-winning RB19 car. Meanwhile, as well as the special edition driver and putter, the collection also includes a custom TP5 PIX golf ball, a Tour Stand golf bag with towels, tees and head covers as well as apparel including hoodies, caps, bucket hats and t-shirts.
On the announcement of the collaboration, TaylorMade president and CEO David Abeles said: “As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence.
“Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike. We are thrilled to unveil the Speed Craft Collection, a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and performance.”
Meanwhile, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration: we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle.
“We share our core principles with our new partner, by both prioritising high performing athletes at the top of their game and innovation in design. We are excited to bring this collaboration to fans worldwide”.
Items from the collection can be purchased via the official TaylorMade website.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
