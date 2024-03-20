Remember Brooks Koepka's Masters Themed Golf Shoes? Well, Amazingly You Can Still Buy Them

Sam De'Ath
By Sam De'Ath
published

There's never more anticipation in the golfing world than when The Masters rolls around every April. The Azalea's are usually in full bloom and it really feels as though the golf season is truly upon us. The Masters is one of the first events in the year where major manufacturers, such as Nike, release some limited edition products and, with less than a month to go until we head back to Augusta National, we notice you can still snag the limited edition footwear of five-time Major champion and one of the bookies favorites for this year's title, Brooks Koepka.

Brooks Koepka's Nike Shoes | $180 at Nike

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-zoom-infinity-tour-next-nrg-golf-shoes-Qz3VFg/DV6801-701" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Brooks Koepka's Nike Shoes | $180 at Nike

The great thing about Nike is you can actually buy the special edition shoes. The NRG version is $20 more than the regular model but this is a small price to pay for such a cool Augusta-themed shoe.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-zoom-infinity-tour-next-shoes-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shoes Review

View Deal

Koepka sported the yellow 'Georgia Peach' Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG golf shoes for all four days in competition last year, en route to a T-2nd finish, four strokes off eventual winner Jon Rahm

There was a lot of hype about these golf shoes upon release and so we're extremely surprised to see that there are a few pairs still available to purchase directly through the Nike website. If you were initially considering making a move for these rare kicks, then this is your sign to get the last few before they're gone, especially as they won't be restocked.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka wearing the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG golf shoes in the final round of The Masters in 2023

We loved the original version of these shoes upon testing, as they provided supreme comfort and have some really cool technology such as the Air Zoom pocket which helps with energy transfer in the golf swing for increased power. These were, without doubt, some of the best golf shoes we tested over the course of the year. 

What's more, these NRG shoes do have some extra additional cool features, such as 'always' and 'fresh' written on the sole and the mimic peach store label on the heel.

brooks koepka shoes

Brooks Koepka wearing the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG golf shoes at the 2023 Masters

While there have been no signs of the 2024 Masters NRG product just yet, we did notice you can still get your hands on these rare shoes on the Nike website. Given how popular Nike products are, we would recommend acting fast as we feel they're going to shift quickly in the run-up to this year's event.

