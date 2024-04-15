PXG Black Ops Driver vs Ping G430 Max 10K Driver: Read our head-to-head verdict
Which of these high performing drivers is the best choice for you? Take a look at our head-to-head review below…
The Black Ops 0311 is a really enjoyable driver to use. The acoustic and feel in particular are right out of the top drawer, as is the new aesthetic with its multi-material glossy crown. I found it a little light on ball speed compared to some other models I have tested in 2024 but the overall performance package is excellent.
For
- I really like the modern visual
- The sound and feel are excellent
- Really good all rounder
Against
- A little light on ball speed versus some competitors
The Ping G430 Max 10K delivered in bucket loads. The stability and forgiveness of the head would be remarkable in isolation, but combined with the relatively low spin levels and high ball speed, it’s pretty exceptional. Ping has achieved a performance package that will suit a very broad spectrum of golfers here.
For
- Exceptional stability and forgiveness
- Very tight dispersion
- Powerful feel and ball speed
Against
- The stretched out footprint may not appeal to all
PXG Black Ops driver vs Ping G430 Max 10K: Read our head-to-head verdict
PXG are renowned for making some of the most powerful drivers on the market, while Ping are known for their drivers that offer incredible stability and forgiveness.
Having tested a whole host of incredible drivers over the years, we know what makes a really great driver, and both the PXG Black Ops driver and the Ping G430 Max 10K make the cut.The question is: which of these two incredible drivers (both of which made our best drivers guide), is the best option for you and your game play?
Looks
When it comes to the look of the Black Ops driver, when you place it behind the ball it’s fair to say that you’re greeted with a rather hectic aesthetic. Although our tester usually prefers a cleaner and more simplistic aesthetic, they noted that they felt PXG had really pulled the slightly fussier look off, and liked the look of the all-gloss finish, complete with a carbon crown and subtle gray accent graphics.
In terms of the look of the Ping G430 Max 10K, the driver head is noticeably larger than older models, but the proportions of the club still felt right to our tester. Not only does this driver look good, it sounds good too. The sound of strike is another feature that sets this driver apart from its predecessors, as it delivers a louder and more high pitched acoustic when struck.
Technology
Looking at the technology on offer, the two key areas - like on any good driver - seem to be distance and forgiveness. PXG has claimed to have addressed the distance requirement with a titanium alloy face, known as AMF Technology. They claim that this face offers higher strength and increased flexibility which, in turn, increases face deflection and helps to produce a higher launch and lower spin rate.
In terms of forgiveness, the PXG Black Ops driver, has a specially designed composite construction that’s made to push mass to the perimeter, boosting the combined MOI reading to around 10,000gcm2.
When it comes to technology, the Ping G430 Max 10K features a fixed back weight, the largest head profile available from Ping, a Carbonfly Wrap crown to help launch the ball higher with reduced spin, to help ensure that shots are longer and straighter. This driver also benefits from a thinner face that’s been forged using T9S+ titanium that’s designed to offer additional flexing to boost ball speeds, and has Spinsistency technology that helps to optimize the spin across the face of the club.
Feel
In terms of feel, the PXG Black Ops driver has a real premium look and feel to it, with a strong build and acoustics that are perfect. When put to the test, our tester found that it feels (and plays) like a stable and reliable driver, helping to boost game confidence.
What’s great about the Ping G430 Max 10K is that it should feel good when played with by every level of golfer. Although, those with slightly less speed may need to increase their loft a little. However, these small changes are, in our opinion, worth making thanks to the high levels of stability and forgiveness offered by the head.
Performance
When it comes to performance, the PXG Black Ops driver features three adjustable weights on the sole of the club, to help dial in precise launch conditions. When put to the test, the first impressions our tester had was that the driver offered really strong levels of performance from a feel and flight point of view. He also felt that the PXG Black Ops driver acoustic was so impressive that it may be his favorite-sounding driver of 2024.
The Ping G430 Max 10K offers phenomenal performance, with our tester going as far as to say that it is one of the few drivers that actually exceeds marketing expectations. The stability and forgiveness offered by the head alone would be an impressive feat, but in addition to keeping the spin as low as this driver does is truly exceptional.
While the ball speed is comparable to many of the best drivers on the market, and the spin output competes with all of the best low-spin drivers, it’s the level of spin combined with a driver head that is exceptionally forgiving and stable, that makes this particular driver stand out.
Which Club Should You Choose?
For a driver that’s enjoyable to use and has acoustics and a feel that is right out of the top drawer, the PXG Black Ops driver could be a good option. If you like a visually appealing design with a multi-material glossy crown, you’re sure to be impressed by the aesthetic of this driver.
If you’re looking for a driver that has a remarkably stable and forgiving head, along with low spin levels and high ball speed, the Ping G430 Max 10K is a great option. This is also a diverse club that’s a great option for golfers of all levels, from beginner golfers and higher handicap players, to more advanced players.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
