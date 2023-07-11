Need Some New Golf Balls? Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Are On Sale This Prime Day

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls (2 dozen)| 20% off at Amazon

Were $45.99 Now $34.39 You can get two dozen of the Hex Soft golf balls with 20% off on Amazon Prime Day, a great deal if you want to stock up.

Callaway's experience producing some of the best golf equipment in the game means it is trusted by players of all abilities - from those at the pinnacle of the game right down to those who play socially. Some of the best Callaway golf balls measure up as top models in the golfing world right now and the Hex Soft golf balls are a testament to that. What's more is that they are available on Amazon during Prime Day for a very nice 20 per cent discount. For any high handicap players out there looking for a new pack of balls, this is definitely an offer you should check out.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The first thing to note about the Hex soft is that they are billed as a distance ball, but didn't feel as firm as we might come to expect from an option that will help add yards to you game.

In fact, we tested them over a few rounds and found that this golf ball offers up an excellent sensation through impact, with the low compression core helping players reach greater ball speeds and increased distance in their long game. That also does mean that this is up there as one of the best golf balls for players with slow swing speeds who are looking to get the ball up into the air and smash each shot longer distances down the fairways.

(Image credit: Future)

That works in tandem with the trionomer cover on the Hex Soft, which also felt very soft on short game shots too but perhaps lacked a lot of spin that you might find in some of the best premium golf balls.

Even so, the Hex Soft measures up pretty well in terms of the control it provides and is a great option for higher handicap players looking for a durable golf ball that will provide a lot of control around the golf course. That also means it does come in at a great value with the golf ball rarely scuffing up when we put it through its paces. Add that in with the 20 per cent saving being offered at Amazon and golfers looking to improve will certainly enjoy this fantastic distance option from Callaway.