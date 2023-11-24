My Favorite Golf Laser Is On Sale For 20% Off!
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift is reduced by $80 At PGA TOUR Superstore…
Here at Golf Monthly we have spent a lot of time scouring the web to find you the best possible deals on big shopping days like Black Friday. While doing so, I sometimes get curious to see if any of the gear in my golf bag is on offer, and I am happy to report that my favorite distance measuring laser - and the one I use myself - has a healthy reduction today!
- Head over to our Black Friday Deals Hub to see other great deals today
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift really is one of the best laser rangefinders on the market, so much so that Deputy Editor Joel Tadman awarded it the full 5 stars in his full review.
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $319.98
We gave the Tour V5 Shift five stars out of five when we tested it, with exceptional clarity in the display and ease of use simply superb!
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
What Joel and I both love about the V5 Shift, is the simplicity of use, the high quality features and attention to detail of design. This really is just a point and shoot laser that gives you exceptionally accurate readings and excellent feedback once you have zapped your intended target. A red ring flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer great feedback and confidence to know when they have locked onto the flag.
The slope offering really is useful for golfers at all levels. I love the bite magnet which allows me to just clip it to the side of my cart with zero need for any other attachments. The magnet is super strong so there’s no danger or worry about it falling off.
It has a slimmer profile than some which feels comfortable in the hand and is rainproof as well which is reassuring when you get caught in a shower.
I’ve had my Bushnell Tour V5 Shift for well over a year now and have never experienced a single misreading, blurring or malfunction of any kind. I have found it to be as functional and accurate as the day I bought it and cannot recommend it highly enough. At this price, I am struggling to see anything that gets close to it in terms of features and performance so I would highly recommend snapping one up if you are in the market!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Act Fast! Rickie Fowler's Magic Putter Is Finally Available To Buy
The most talked about putter of the year is available for a limited time only! DO NOT DELAY!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Stop Looking! This Is The Gift Every Golfer Wants This Christmas
This Black Friday deal is the one all golfers will want this Christmas, we are sure of it.
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Act Fast! Rickie Fowler's Magic Putter Is Finally Available To Buy
The most talked about putter of the year is available for a limited time only! DO NOT DELAY!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Stop Looking! This Is The Gift Every Golfer Wants This Christmas
This Black Friday deal is the one all golfers will want this Christmas, we are sure of it.
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Use This Golf Watch Every Round And It Has An Outstanding Price On Black Friday
The Garmin Approach S62 is one of the best GPS Golf Watches around and it's 20% off this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
I Love These Wedges So Much I Bought Four Of Them And They Are Reduced By 25% Today
The Cleveland CBX ZipCore is my favorite wedge and there are great deals to be had on it this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 11 Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls during Black Friday!
By David Usher Published
-
Nike Black Friday Sale: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Gear Up To 60% Off
This huge offer is before you add an extra 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY and represents one of Nike golf's biggest sales
By Dan Parker Published
-
Not A Typo! PXG's GEN5 Drivers Are $400 Off This Black Friday
If you are after deals on golf gear, it may be worth checking out manufacturers' official sites. Here, we take a look at some of the best deals on PXG's, which include $400 off their GEN5 drivers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Latest Titleist Pro V1 Is At Its Lowest Price Ever
Act fast to take advantage of the best deal on the most popular ball on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Last updated