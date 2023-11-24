My Favorite Golf Laser Is On Sale For 20% Off!

Here at Golf Monthly we have spent a lot of time scouring the web to find you the best possible deals on big shopping days like Black Friday. While doing so, I sometimes get curious to see if any of the gear in my golf bag is on offer, and I am happy to report that my favorite distance measuring laser - and the one I use myself - has a healthy reduction today!

The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift really is one of the best laser rangefinders on the market, so much so that Deputy Editor Joel Tadman awarded it the full 5 stars in his full review.

What Joel and I both love about the V5 Shift, is the simplicity of use, the high quality features and attention to detail of design. This really is just a point and shoot laser that gives you exceptionally accurate readings and excellent feedback once you have zapped your intended target. A red ring flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer great feedback and confidence to know when they have locked onto the flag.

The slope offering really is useful for golfers at all levels. I love the bite magnet which allows me to just clip it to the side of my cart with zero need for any other attachments. The magnet is super strong so there’s no danger or worry about it falling off.

(Image credit: Future)

We think it’s worth paying the extra for the Shift version as it can easily be disabled for competition play and the enhanced accuracy via the new algorithm will help you understand the changes in distance elevation creates during social rounds at your home club and on away rounds too when you’re only able to eyeball the terrain. Joel Tadman

It has a slimmer profile than some which feels comfortable in the hand and is rainproof as well which is reassuring when you get caught in a shower.

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve had my Bushnell Tour V5 Shift for well over a year now and have never experienced a single misreading, blurring or malfunction of any kind. I have found it to be as functional and accurate as the day I bought it and cannot recommend it highly enough. At this price, I am struggling to see anything that gets close to it in terms of features and performance so I would highly recommend snapping one up if you are in the market!