The 2025 NFL Draft is underway and the first-round picks took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin with Miami quarterback Cam Ward being selected as the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

The National Football League annual draft fuels the fans of each of the 32 NFL teams with hopes of seeing their team make the NFL playoffs and winning Super Bowl LX, which takes place next February in Santa Clara, California.

For golfers that follow the NFL, TaylorMade has announced an official licensing agreement with the National Football League, and you can show who you support out on the golf course with TaylorMade SpeedSoft Ink, TP5 and TP5x – some of the best golf balls on the market, which now feature your favorite NFL teams logo.

Available now at TaylorMade all 32 franchises are represented including Super Bowl LIX champions the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the two-time defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 back in February in New Orleans.

Prices start at $34.99 for a dozen SpeedSoft Ink balls and the TP5 or TP5x are $64.99 per dozen. TaylorMade says they will expand its NFL collection with additional offerings later this year, as the NFL season approaches, with headcovers, putter covers and golf towels similar to the TaylorMade NBA collection.

Get a dozen TaylorMade NFL SpeedSoft Ink golf balls for just $34.99 at TaylorMade.

TaylorMade Philadelphia Eagles TP5x Golf Balls: $64.99 at TaylorMade Show your NFL allegiance with the TaylorMade TP5x. We think it's a seriously impressive golf ball and it scored top marks in our review. The latest version has additional speed and a notably softer feel, with zero compromises on any other performance characteristics, making it one of the best balls in golf. Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Ball Review.