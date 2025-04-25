Just In Time For The 2025 NFL Draft, TaylorMade Has Launched NFL Branded Golf Balls – With All 32 Teams Logos Featured, Who Are You Rooting For Out On The Course?

TaylorMade has expanded its officially licensed sports teams golf range with its TP5, TP5x and SpeedSoft Ink balls now featuring NFL team branding

A selection of TaylorMade NFL golf balls showing the teams logos
(Image credit: TaylorMade)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway and the first-round picks took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin with Miami quarterback Cam Ward being selected as the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

The National Football League annual draft fuels the fans of each of the 32 NFL teams with hopes of seeing their team make the NFL playoffs and winning Super Bowl LX, which takes place next February in Santa Clara, California.

For golfers that follow the NFL, TaylorMade has announced an official licensing agreement with the National Football League, and you can show who you support out on the golf course with TaylorMade SpeedSoft Ink, TP5 and TP5x – some of the best golf balls on the market, which now feature your favorite NFL teams logo.

Available now at TaylorMade all 32 franchises are represented including Super Bowl LIX champions the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the two-time defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 back in February in New Orleans.

Prices start at $34.99 for a dozen SpeedSoft Ink balls and the TP5 or TP5x are $64.99 per dozen. TaylorMade says they will expand its NFL collection with additional offerings later this year, as the NFL season approaches, with headcovers, putter covers and golf towels similar to the TaylorMade NBA collection.

Get a dozen TaylorMade NFL SpeedSoft Ink golf balls for just $34.99 at TaylorMade.

TaylorMade Philadelphia Eagles TP5x Golf Balls
TaylorMade Philadelphia Eagles TP5x Golf Balls: $64.99 at TaylorMade

Show your NFL allegiance with the TaylorMade TP5x. We think it's a seriously impressive golf ball and it scored top marks in our review. The latest version has additional speed and a notably softer feel, with zero compromises on any other performance characteristics, making it one of the best balls in golf.

Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Ball Review.

View Deal
TaylorMade New York Giants TP5 Golf Balls
TaylorMade New York Giants TP5 Golf Balls: $64.99 at TaylorMade

Like its TP5x sibling the TaylorMade TP5 is an excellent golf ball, but has more niche performance characteristics. It still very much produces the goods, but if you are a player who favors greenside spin and a very soft feel as well as good distance, the TP5 is worth checking out.

Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review.

View Deal
TaylorMade Kansas City Chiefs SpeedSoft Ink Golf Balls
TaylorMade Kansas City Chiefs SpeedSoft Ink Golf Balls: $34.99 at TaylorMade

The TaylorMade SpeedSoft Ink golf balls deliver a balance between feel and performance for those golfers looking for the best value golf balls. Adding your NFL teams logo into the mix will cost you around an extra $10, but we think they look so good, it's a price worth paying.

Read our full TaylorMade SpeedSoft Ink Ball Review.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about TaylorMade Speedsoft Ink Golf Ball
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸