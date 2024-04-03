J.Lindeberg Have Done It Again! Check Out Viktor Hovland's Outfits For The Masters

Whenever a Major event takes place there is always one player who many talk about. It's not just because of his quality golf, but Viktor Hovland also turns heads when it comes to clothing, with his J.Lindeberg apparel standing out on the world's stage.

Previously, we have seen the FedEx Cup champion in an array of different styles and, for the first men's Major of the year, J.Lindeberg have delivered again with their Masters clothing, which the brand are calling 'The Tour Collection | Drop Two'.

We begin with some of the polo tops available in the collection. It's no secret that J.Lindeberg are known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts and mid layers on the market and, with the Masters on the horizon, their most recognized garments have received a makeover fit for the tournament.

Beginning with the Jarvis Tour Mid Layer, which has been constructed with comfort and plenty of technology. Not only does it have a four-way stretch for freedom of movement, but elastic edge tape at the hem and cuffs allows for stability through the swing. What's more, like the best golf mid layers on the market, it has excellent moisture transportation and fast-drying capabilities, meaning it can be worn in an array of conditions.

Along with the KV Tour and Tour Tech polo shirts, there are multiple other options available, all inspired by the Azaleas of Augusta National, a sight we often see when the tournament gets underway in April. 

Along with the upper layers, we have also noticed the pants that Hovland will likely be donning at Augusta National, with the Stuart Stripe and Ellott available in 'The Tour Collection | Drop Two'.

Beginning with the Stuart Stripe, which Hovland has been seen wearing at a number of PGA Tour events previously. Where this model stands out is via the side tape with the J Lindeberg logo, with a number of colors available. Providing front and back pockets, the Stripe has a lightweight feel and water-repellent properties.

As mentioned, the overall design of the Ellott is far more subtle than the Stuart Stripe, providing a more classic look. J Lindeberg's name features amongst the best golf trousers and, with excellent breathability and stretch, you can expect to see Hovland donning these at The Masters.

