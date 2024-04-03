J.Lindeberg Have Done It Again! Check Out Viktor Hovland's Outfits For The Masters

Whenever a Major event takes place there is always one player who many talk about. It's not just because of his quality golf, but Viktor Hovland also turns heads when it comes to clothing, with his J.Lindeberg apparel standing out on the world's stage.

Previously, we have seen the FedEx Cup champion in an array of different styles and, for the first men's Major of the year, J.Lindeberg have delivered again with their Masters clothing, which the brand are calling 'The Tour Collection | Drop Two'.

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fjarvis-tour-golf-quarter-zip%2F2000000037334.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">J.Lindeberg Jarvis Tour Mid Layer | Available at PGA TOUR Superstore

Now $155 Featuring an allover Azalea seasonal print, this Masters-inspired mid layer is constructed from a light mid fabric that screams Augusta National. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Fj-lindeberg-golf-mid-layer-jarvis-tour-fz-azalea-print-su24&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Also available at Golf Poser

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fj-lindeberg-kv-tour-golf-polo%2F2000000037330.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">J.Lindeberg KV Tour Golf Polo | Available at PGA TOUR Superstore

Now $115 Another Azalea print features, this time on the KV Tour Golf Polo, which offers four-way stretch and J.Lindeberg logo across the back and shoulder. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Fj-lindeberg-golf-shirt-kv-tour-reg-fit-azalea-print-su24&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Also available at Golf Poser

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fj-lindeberg-tour-tech-golf-polo%2F2000000037332.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">J.Lindeberg Tour Tech Polo | Available at PGA TOUR Superstore

Now $95 One of the most recognized polo shirts in the J.Lindeberg range, the Tour Tech features a ribbed collar and a classic button placket, with a single Azalea adorning the front, making this an eye-catching garment. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Fj-lindeberg-golf-shirt-tour-tech-tour-reg-fit-azalea-print-su24&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Also available at Golf Poser

We begin with some of the polo tops available in the collection. It's no secret that J.Lindeberg are known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts and mid layers on the market and, with the Masters on the horizon, their most recognized garments have received a makeover fit for the tournament.

Beginning with the Jarvis Tour Mid Layer, which has been constructed with comfort and plenty of technology. Not only does it have a four-way stretch for freedom of movement, but elastic edge tape at the hem and cuffs allows for stability through the swing. What's more, like the best golf mid layers on the market, it has excellent moisture transportation and fast-drying capabilities, meaning it can be worn in an array of conditions.

Along with the KV Tour and Tour Tech polo shirts, there are multiple other options available, all inspired by the Azaleas of Augusta National, a sight we often see when the tournament gets underway in April.

Along with the upper layers, we have also noticed the pants that Hovland will likely be donning at Augusta National, with the Stuart Stripe and Ellott available in 'The Tour Collection | Drop Two'.

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Fj-lindeberg-golf-trousers-stuart-stripe-pant-black-ss24&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" target="_blank">J Lindeberg Stuart Stripe Pant |Available at Golf Poser

Now $195 Made from micro high stretch fabric, the Stuart Stripe stands out due to the side tape on the leg of the pants. Along with the unique look, they are available in a number of colorways.

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fellott-golf-pant%2F2000000028106.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">J Lindeberg Ellott Golf Pant | Available at PGA TOUR Superstore

Now $155 Providing a more minimalist design to the Stuart Stripe, the Ellott provides great stretch and breathability from a fast dry fabric.

Beginning with the Stuart Stripe, which Hovland has been seen wearing at a number of PGA Tour events previously. Where this model stands out is via the side tape with the J Lindeberg logo, with a number of colors available. Providing front and back pockets, the Stripe has a lightweight feel and water-repellent properties.

As mentioned, the overall design of the Ellott is far more subtle than the Stuart Stripe, providing a more classic look. J Lindeberg's name features amongst the best golf trousers and, with excellent breathability and stretch, you can expect to see Hovland donning these at The Masters.